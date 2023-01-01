Georgia defeats Ohio State, wins the Peach Bowl 42-41 to advance to the College Football Playoff final
No. 1 Georgia defeated No. 4 Ohio State 42-41 in the 2022 Peach Bowl to advance to the College Football Playoff Championship game.
The Bulldogs held on to win after Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles missed a 50-yard attempt with three seconds left to play. Stetson Bennett led Georgia to the game-winning touchdown with 54 seconds to play finding Adonia Mitchell for a 10-yard touchdown.
GEORGIA IS HEADED BACK TO THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP‼️ pic.twitter.com/9zENcba88W— ESPN (@espn) January 1, 2023
DAWGS TAKE THE LEAD ‼️@GeorgiaFootball | #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/wIiGUWNQif— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 1, 2023
With the win, Georgia became the first team to comeback from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit in College Football Playoff history. Georgia's title defense will continue in Los Angeles on Monday, January 9, 2023 against No. 3 TCU. Click or tap here for live stats from the game.
The kick is no good. Georgia leads 42-41
Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles missed a 50-yard attempt with three seconds remaining on the clock as the East Coast brought in the new year at midnight. Georgia will hold on to win.
Georgia takes the lead! UGA 42, OSU 41 | 4Q - 0:54
Quarterback Stetson Bennett found wide receiver Adonai Mitchell for a 10-yard touchdown. The ensuing extra point game gives the Bulldogs a one-point lead. Bennett led the Bulldogs to the end zone in just 1:42.
Ohio State will have 54 seconds and two timeouts to try and win the game. Click or tap here for live stats from the game.
GEORGIA LEADS WITH UNDER 1 MINUTE REMAINING😱— PFF College (@PFF_College) January 1, 2023
Buckeyes add 3! OSU 41, UGA 35 | 4Q - 2:43
Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles made a 48-yard field goal to cap off an 11-play, 45-yard drive that took 5:58 off the clock. The Buckeyes lead by six points, but Georgia has two timeouts remaining for a shot at a game-winning drive. Click or tap here for live stats from the game.
WHAT A KICK BY RUGGLES#PMSCFBESPN2 pic.twitter.com/4WAJXixeim— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 1, 2023
Big-play Bulldog TD! OSU 38, UGA 35 | 4Q - 8:41
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett found wide receiver Arian Smith for a 76-yard touchdown on the first play of the Bulldog drive. Smith beat Lathan Ransom on the route after the Ohio State defensive back fell. On the ensuing two-point conversion, Bennett found Ladd McConkey in the end zone. Click or tap here for live stats from the game.
ARIAN SMITH!!🔥— PFF College (@PFF_College) January 1, 2023
Bulldog field goal! OSU 38, UGA 27 | 4Q - 10:14
Georgia kicked a 31-yard field goal to cut the Ohio State lead to 11 points. 10:14 remains in the fourth quarter. Click or tap here for live stats from the game.
Fourth quarter: Ohio State 38, Georgia 24
Ohio State leads Georgia 38-24 entering the fourth quarter. When play resumes, the Bulldogs will have the ball facing 1st-and-10 from their own 42-yard line. Click or tap here for live stats from the game.
Two-touchdown game! OSU 38, UGA 24 | 3Q - 0:31
Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles made a 25-yard field goal to extend the Buckeye lead to 14 points. Earlier in the drive on 3rd-and-7, Marvin Harrison Jr. took a big hit on an incompletion and has entered the medical tent. Click or tap here for live stats from the game.
PLEASE BE OK MARVIN HARRISON JR pic.twitter.com/2aaOL6J4Bn— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) January 1, 2023
Buckeyes find the end zone! OSU 35, UGA 24 | 3Q - 10:37
Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka came across the formation behind the line of scrimmage as C.J. Stroud bootlegged a play-action fake before catching a 10-yard touchdown pass. The touchdown is Stroud's fourth of the day and Egbuka's first. Ohio State's scoring drive only took 3:19 off the clock. Click or tap here for live stats from the game.
EGBUKA PUTS OSU UP BY 11 pic.twitter.com/lEe80aGtb6— CFB Kings (@CFBKings) January 1, 2023
Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka is unguardable from a tight split or the slot. Even when he's not getting the ball, he's open.— Stan Becton (@stan_becton) January 1, 2023
Halftime: Ohio State 28, Georgia 24
No. 4 Ohio State leads No. 1 Georgia 28-24 after the first half.
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has done a great job evading pressure in the first half, completing 15-19 passes for 238 yards and three touchdowns. Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has been dominant in the first half, catching five passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns. However, the Buckeyes haven't found success rushing the ball in first half for only 10 yards.
X GON GIVE IT TO YA.— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) January 1, 2023
Marvin Harrison Jr. first half stats from the Ohio State and Georgia WR-CB matchup.— Stan Becton (@stan_becton) January 1, 2023
Vs. Kelee Ringo
-Harrison has 2 drops & 1 TD, Ringo has 2 wins
Harrison's 4 other catches came vs. Starks (slot) & Lassiter outside
More:
-Ringo has also allowed 2 catches to Julian Fleming
Meanwhile, Georgia's offense has gained 122 yards on the ground with two rushing touchdowns. Yet, the Bulldogs have faltered twice in Buckeye territory missing a field goal on one drive and settling for a 32-yard attempt on the other. Defensively, Georgia has found success rushing the passer using stunts, with two sacks coming from the scheme.
Buckeyes strike again! OSU 28, UGA 24 | 2Q - 0:49
It took the Buckeyes 55 seconds to drive 75 yards to retake the lead. Quarterback C.J. Stroud found Xavier Johnson as he streaked out of the backfield past the linebackers for an open catch steps away from the end zone. Click or tap here for live stats from the game.
SPIN CYCLE AND OHIO STATE RECLAIMS THE LEADpic.twitter.com/WZkF891yJb— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 1, 2023
Bulldogs take the lead! UGA 24, OSU 21 | 2Q 1:44
Georgia has its first lead of the game after a kicker Jack Podlesny made and 32 yard field goal. The score caps off an eight-play 53-yard drive. Click or tap here for live stats from the game.
Bulldogs tie it up! OSU 21, UGA 21 | 2Q - 6:07
Quarterback Stetson Bennett tied the game with a three-yard run into the end zone. Georgia has scored 14 straight points.
And just like that ... WE'RE ALL TIED UP 👏#CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/1Z1XZAWcdP— ESPN (@espn) January 1, 2023
Running back Kenny McIntosh got the Bulldogs into the red zone with a 52-yard run on the first play of the drive where he tripped before reaching the goal line.Click or tap here for live stats from the game.
Maybe the most vicious turf monster moment you’ll ever see😂— PFF College (@PFF_College) January 1, 2023
Bulldogs fight back! OSU 21, UGA 14 | 2Q - 9:16
Georgia bounced back with a quick drive of its own, capped off by an 11-yard touchdown run from running back Kendall Milton. One play before, Quarterback Stetson Bennett found wide receiver Arian Smith as he was matched up against a linebacker for a 47-yard completion, the longest of the game so far. Click or tap here for live stats from the game.
"WE GOT ACTION" ~@DariusJButler #PMSCFBESPN2 pic.twitter.com/2C64FGifBY— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 1, 2023
Buckeyes add to lead! OSU 21, UGA 14 | 2Q -10:56
Quarterback C.J Stroud evaded pressure again, finding wide receiver Marvin Harrison in the back of the endzone for the second time today. Harrison now has five catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns after his latest 16-yard score. Click or tap here for live stats from the game.
The C.J. Stroud-Marvin Harrison Jr connection is so unfair— PFF College (@PFF_College) January 1, 2023
