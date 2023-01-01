Georgia defeats Ohio State, wins the Peach Bowl 42-41 to advance to the College Football Playoff final

No. 1 Georgia defeated No. 4 Ohio State 42-41 in the 2022 Peach Bowl to advance to the College Football Playoff Championship game.

The Bulldogs held on to win after Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles missed a 50-yard attempt with three seconds left to play. Stetson Bennett led Georgia to the game-winning touchdown with 54 seconds to play finding Adonia Mitchell for a 10-yard touchdown.

GEORGIA IS HEADED BACK TO THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP‼️ pic.twitter.com/9zENcba88W — ESPN (@espn) January 1, 2023

With the win, Georgia became the first team to comeback from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit in College Football Playoff history. Georgia's title defense will continue in Los Angeles on Monday, January 9, 2023 against No. 3 TCU. Click or tap here for live stats from the game.