Georgia dominates Florida to stay undefeated

No. 1 Georgia and Florida will face off in the 98th edition of this rivalry today at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Bulldogs come in looking to be the first in the SEC to get to eight wins this season. Offensively, QB Stetson Bennett will make his fifth start for Georgia as JT Daniels continues to deal with injuries. Bennett has thrown for 996 yards, 11 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. Their run game will continue to give balance to the offense with Zamir White leading the way. White has seven touchdowns and 400 yards this season on the ground.

The Gators will be going to their backup quarterback Anthony Richardson to start this game. Richardson has been a formidable threat in the air and on the ground with 740 total yards and eight touchdowns in five games.

Georgia’s defense has been the best in the nation this year allowing just 208.3 yards per game. Florida is no slouch on the defensive side either. In their two-point loss to Alabama, the Gators held the Tide to 91 yards on the ground.

Expect this to be another classic in the long history of this rivalry.

What you need to know: