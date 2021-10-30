Georgia dominates Florida to stay undefeated

Last Updated 7:19 PM, October 30, 2021Gary PutnikGeorgia dominates Florida to stay undefeatedShare College football rankings: Alabama jumps Oklahoma; Penn State dips 2:15 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest10:45 pm, October 30, 2021Georgia 34, Florida 7 | FinalGeorgia dominates Florida from start to finish to win 34-7. The Bulldogs capped off their big win with a 42-yard rushing touchdown form Zamir White. Georgia is now the first team in the SEC to reach eight wins this season. No. 1 @GeorgiaFootball stays perfect in dominant fashion. pic.twitter.com/Wc0C6ew9nI — SEConCBS (@SEConCBS) October 30, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:30 pm, October 30, 2021Georgia 27, Florida 7 | 2:49 4QFlorida was on the brink of being held scoreless for the first time since 1988 (417 games). Georgia 27, Florida 7 | 2:49 4Q

Florida was on the brink of being held scoreless for the first time since 1988 (417 games). Emory Jones got the Gators on the board with two-yard run to cap off a 10-play drive.

A rough day for the Gators, but they avoid the shutout. It's their 418th straight game scoring points, a college football record streak that dates back to 1988. pic.twitter.com/3xqsZsFCnI — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 30, 2021 Georgia 27, Florida 0 | 1:15 3Q

After an eventful end to the first half, the third quarter ended a bit slower. Georgia extended their lead to 27-0 with a 42-yard field goal from Jack Podlesny. The Gators had a chance to get on the board in the previous series, but their kicker Jace Christmann missed a 23-yard field goal. That is the second attempt Chrstmann has missed today. Georgia 24, Florida 0 | HALF

Just when things couldn't get worse in the final two minutes of the first half for the Florida Gators, QB Anthony Richardson throws his second interception of the day. This time Nakobe Dean takes it 50 yards to the house to make it 24-0 at the half.

For the first 27 minutes of this game, it looked like a game which the Gators could hang around in. They managed to hold the Bulldogs' offense at bay, but the flood gates opened with a turnover from each team. Georgia QB Sam Bennett threw an ill-advised interception, but his defense bailed him out by forcing a fumble shortly after. RB James Cook would get the first touchdown of the game on an 11-yard run right after.

Georgia forced three turnovers on three-straight Florida possessions. This is the first time all season the nation's No. 1 defense has forced three turnovers in-a-row this season. Today is also the third time this season when the Dawgs have forced at least three turnovers in a game. Georgia 17, Florida 0 | 1:35 2Q

Another Georgia forced turnover, another Georgia touchdown. One play after intercepting Florida's Anthony Richardson, Georgia QB Sam Bennett chucks it 35-yards to WR Kearis Jackson for the touchdown. The Bulldogs have scored 17 points in three of their last four possessions in the second quarter.

WHAT A CATCH 🔥🔥🔥@GeorgiaFootball is cooking pic.twitter.com/zr88HxxDdM — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 30, 2021

Georgia 10, Florida 0 | 2:16 2Q

Shortly after Georgia gave the ball away with an interception, the Bulldogs get it right back and score. Georgia forced Florida QB Anthony Richardson to fumble on his own 11 yard line. One play later, RB James Cook made the Gators pay with an 11-yard run for a touchdown.

He ripped it right out of his hands!@GeorgiaFootball with a HUGE takeaway pic.twitter.com/CH8PlN8rvn — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 30, 2021 Georgia 3, Florida 0 | 8:38 2Q

No. 1 Georgia gets on the board first with a 21-yard field goal from Jake Podlesny. The Bulldogs put together a 6-minute, 13-play drive to get their points. Georgia has put together a few nice drives so far, but Florida has come up big when it counts. RB Zamir White has 46 yards on 7 attempts for far in this game. Even QB Stetson Bennett has got in on the run action with a 20-yard run of his own. TE Brock Bowers has been quiet so far with zero catches. Offensively, QB Stetson Bennett will make his fifth start for Georgia as JT Daniels continues to deal with injuries. Bennett has thrown for 996 yards, 11 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. Their run game will continue to give balance to the offense with Zamir White leading the way. White has seven touchdowns and 400 yards this season on the ground. The Gators will be going to their backup quarterback Anthony Richardson to start this game. Richardson has been a formidable threat in the air and on the ground with 740 total yards and eight touchdowns in five games. Georgia’s defense has been the best in the nation this year allowing just 208.3 yards per game. Florida is no slouch on the defensive side either. In their two-point loss to Alabama, the Gators held the Tide to 91 yards on the ground. Expect this to be another classic in the long history of this rivalry. Georgia's defense dominates in big win against Florida

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs stay on top with a 34-7 win over the Florida Gators. The Bulldogs are now 53-44-2 all time against their rivals.

This game got off to a slow start fo the first 28 minutes. In the final two minutes of the first half, Georgia managed to put up 21 points thanks to three turnovers, one being a pick-six.

Florida couldn't manage to get anything going against the Georgia defense. The Gators put up 355 yards of offense, but anytime they started to get the ball going in the right direction, the Bulldogs defense managed to come up with a big stop.

The Georgia offense didn't need to do much to get themselves into the red zone thanks to the defense. They did take advantage of the field position. James Cook ran in an 11-yard touchdown, QB Stetson Bennett had a nice 36-yard touchdown pass and RB Zamir White had a 42-yard rushing touchdown.

The Bulldogs will look to improve to 9-0 on Nov. 6 against Missouri in Athens, GA. The Gators will also play on Nov. 6 when they go to Columbia, SC to take on South Carolina at 7:30 p.m. ET. How to watch Georgia vs. Florida

Florida will look to hand Georgia its first loss of the season and start a new winning streak against the Bulldogs after winning 2020's matchup. Here's how you can watch Saturday's SEC headliner.

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Date: Saturday, Oct. 30
Location: Jacksonville, Florida
TV channel: CBS
Live Stats: Click or tap here Last year the Gators got the best of the Bulldogs winning for the first time since 2016 by the score of 44-28. Since then, both teams have been on different trajectories. Georgia hasn't lost a game since their meeting last year and is currently 7-0 this season. Florida lost its last three games of 2020 and is currently 4-3 this year. The Bulldogs are led by their stellar defense. This season they have allowed 208.3 yards per game (1,458 total), five touchdowns while forcing 10 turnovers in seven games. The Dawgs' defense has also done a great job of getting to the quarterback. So far they have recorded 24 sacks. LB Adam Anderson leads the team with 4.5. The Gators' offense will have a lot on their plate in this game. This season, Florida has averaged 501.7 yards per game (3,512 total) with 33 yards per game. The offense has been run with QB Emory Jones under center, but Anthony Richardson has created a lot of buzz from his performance at LSU and in other games. Richardson has 392 yards in the air, 348 on the ground and eight total touchdowns in five games. As of Thursday, Florida head coach Dan Mullen has yet to name a starting quarterback. Although the path for the Gators winning the SEC East is extremely unlikely at this point, a win over a rival always helps boost morale. For the Bulldogs, they will need to win in order to continue to control their own destiny in the SEC and the upcoming College Football Playoff. Series history Georgia leads the series 52-44-2. Both are tied for the longest win streak at seven wins. The winner of this game has gone on to win the SEC East 18 times. Fun fact: Every season the Atlanta Braves had made the World Series, Florida has beaten Georgia (1991, '92, '95, '96, '99). What you need to know: When: Saturday, Oct. 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Jacksonville, Florida Watch: CBS Stats: Click or tap here for stats share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link