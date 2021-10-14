Live coverage of No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 11 Kentucky in undefeated SEC game

Last Updated 10:32 PM, October 14, 2021Stan BectonLive coverage of No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 11 Kentucky in undefeated SEC gameShare College football rankings: Georgia is No. 1 after Alabama's loss 2:36 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkPathCreated with Sketch. PINNED 12:50 am, October 15, 2021How to watch: Kentucky vs. GeorgiaGet ready for a SEC battle in Week 7. It's No. 11 Kentucky against No. 1 Georgia, with both the Wildcats and the Bulldogs looking to remain undefeated. Time: 3:30 p.m. ET Date: Saturday, Oct. 16 TV channel: CBS Streaming: CBSSports.com Location: Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia Click or tap here for a complete list of Week 7 TV info. USA TODAY Sports Georgia fans plan to pack the stadium this weekend 1:07 am, October 15, 2021Previewing Kentucky vs. GeorgiaNo. 11 Kentucky will visit No. 1 Georgia in a big-time SEC battle. The top-25 matchup has the potential to be a season-defining win for both teams. Kentucky's offense is led by their rushing attack. RB Chris Rodriguez, a Georgia native, leads the 23rd ranked rushing attack, rushing for 147 yards in his last outing. Along with QB Will Levis, Kentucky's rushing attack poses a potent threat. Levis can also get it done through the air too; he's found dynamic WR Wan'Dale Robinson for touchdowns in each of the last two games. This week, the Wildcats will try and continue their offensive success against their toughest test yet. On defense, Kentucky has the 19th-best scoring defense. The Wildcats limited their last ranked opponent, then-No.10 Florida, to just 13 points. DL Joshua Paschal leads the team in sacks with 7.5. On the backend, DB Yusuf Corker leads a secondary that has made timely plays throughout Kentucky’s undefeated run. The Wildcats will need more of the same against the nation’s number one team. No matter who has played at quarterback for Georgia, it has found success offensively. A combination of QB Stetson Bennett and QB JT Daniels lead the nation’s 12th-leading scoring offense with 39.8 points per game. Joining the quarterbacks in the backfield is RB Zamir White, a powerful runner who can break free at any time. Outside of the skill positions, the Georgia offensive line flies under the radar. The Bulldogs only allow .5 sacks per game good for fourth in the nation. Georgia’s defense has been the most dominant unit in the country through six games. The Bulldogs allow just 5.50 points per game (1st), only 66.5 rushing yards per game (4th), 137 pass yards per game (1st), 203.5 yards per game (1st), and have 22 sacks (5th) on the season. Georgia has stars across the board on defense, including DT Jordan Davis, LB Nakobe Dean, and LB Nolan Smith. The defense has given up two touchdowns in six games while also having two SEC shutouts. Georgia's defense can take over a game. Both Georgia and Kentucky enter the game with undefeated records on the line. While Kentucky is the underdog, don't count them out as the Wildcats are playing some of their best football entering Week 7. 12:48 am, October 15, 2021AP Poll UpdateGeorgia ranks ahead of Kentucky in both the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll after Week 6. Here's what the rankings look like: AP Poll Ranking Coaches Poll Georgia 1 Georgia Iowa 2 Iowa Cincinnati 3 Oklahoma Oklahoma 4 Cincinnati Alabama 5 Alabama Ohio State 6 Ohio State Penn State 7 Michigan Michigan 8 Penn State Oregon 9 Michigan State Michigan State 10 Oregon Kentucky 11 Kentucky Oklahoma State 12 Oklahoma State Ole Miss 13 Notre Dame Notre Dame 14 Ole Miss Coastal Carolina 15 Coastal Carolina Wake Forest 16 Wake Forest Arkansas 17 Florida Arizona State 18 Texas A&M BYU 19 Arkansas Florida 20 BYU Texas A&M 21 NC State NC State 22 Arizona State SMU 23 SMU San Diego State 24 San Diego State Texas 25 Clemson 12:40 am, October 15, 2021Kentucky vs. Georgia: Series historyGeorgia is in the midst of an 11-game winning streak over Kentucky, the longest in the series. In the streak, the closest Kentucky has come to a victory was a 27-24 loss at home in 2016. Kentucky's last win was in 2009, defeating Georgia 34-27 in Athens. Georgia leads the series 60-12-2. Here are all the meetings since 2015: Date Location Winner Score Oct. 31, 2020 Lexington, KY Georgia 14-3 Oct. 19, 2019 Athens, GA Georgia 21-0 Nov. 3, 2018 Lexington, KY Georgia 34-17 Nov. 18, 2017 Athens, GA Georgia 42-13 Nov. 5, 2016 Lexington, KY Georgia 27-24 Nov. 7, 2015 Athens, GA Georgia 27-3 10:45 pm, October 14, 2021Kentucky vs. Georgia: How they stack upKentucky and Georgia were ranked 11 and 1 in the latest AP Poll, respectively. Here's how they stack up based off of this season's results. Kentucky vs. Georgia Kentucky 2021 STATs Georgia 6-0 (4-0) Record (Conf) 6-0 (4-0) No. 11 AP rank No. 1 31.0 Points per game 39.83 17.5 Points allowed 5.50 411.8 Yards per game 432.5 197.67 Pass yards per game 235.33 214.2 Rush yards per game 197.2 305.0 Yards allowed per game 203.5 193.67 Pass yards allowed per game 137.0 111.3 Rush yards allowed per game 66.5 Will Levis 1134 yards (11 TDs, 6 INT) Passing leader Stetson Bennett 746 yards (8 TDs, 2 INT) Chris Rodriguez Jr. 768 yards (5 TD) Rushing leader Zamir White 354 yards (6 TD) Wan'Dale Roinson 527 yards (4 TD) Receiving leader Brock Bowers 315 yards (4 TD) DeAndre Square 45 total tackles (6.5 TFL, 2 SK) Defense Nakobe Dean 23 tackles (4 TFL, 3.5 SK)