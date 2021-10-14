Live coverage of No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 11 Kentucky in undefeated SEC game

No. 11 Kentucky will visit No. 1 Georgia in a big-time SEC battle. The top-25 matchup has the potential to be a season-defining win for both teams.

Kentucky’s offense is led by their rushing attack. RB Chris Rodriguez, a Georgia native, leads the 23rd ranked rushing attack, rushing for 147 yards in his last outing. Along with QB Will Levis, Kentucky’s rushing attack poses a potent threat. Levis can also get it done through the air too; he’s found dynamic WR Wan’Dale Robinson for touchdowns in each of the last two games. This week, the Wildcats will try and continue their offensive success against their toughest test yet.

On defense, Kentucky has the 19th-best scoring defense. The Wildcats limited their last ranked opponent, then-No.10 Florida, to just 13 points. DL Joshua Paschal leads the team in sacks with 7.5. On the backend, DB Yusuf Corker leads a secondary that has made timely plays throughout Kentucky’s undefeated run. The Wildcats will need more of the same against the nation’s number one team.

No matter who has played at quarterback for Georgia, it has found success offensively. A combination of QB Stetson Bennett and QB JT Daniels lead the nation’s 12th-leading scoring offense with 39.8 points per game. Joining the quarterbacks in the backfield is RB Zamir White, a powerful runner who can break free at any time. Outside of the skill positions, the Georgia offensive line flies under the radar. The Bulldogs only allow .5 sacks per game good for fourth in the nation.

Georgia’s defense has been the most dominant unit in the country through six games. The Bulldogs allow just 5.50 points per game (1st), only 66.5 rushing yards per game (4th), 137 pass yards per game (1st), 203.5 yards per game (1st), and have 22 sacks (5th) on the season. Georgia has stars across the board on defense, including DT Jordan Davis, LB Nakobe Dean, and LB Nolan Smith. The defense has given up two touchdowns in six games while also having two SEC shutouts. Georgia’s defense can take over a game.

Both Georgia and Kentucky enter the game with undefeated records on the line. While Kentucky is the underdog, don’t count them out as the Wildcats are playing some of their best football entering Week 7.