Georgia, Notre Dame escape upsets as Ole Miss downs LSU in Week 5 of college football
📺 Schedule, scores for AP Top 25
Check out the score of every top 25 matchup below and head to our live scoreboard here for stats from every FBS game in Week 5. All time ET.
Friday, Sept. 29
Saturday, Sept. 30
- No. 1 Georgia 27, Auburn 20
- No. 2 Michigan 45, Nebraska 7
- No. 3 Texas 40, No. 24 Kansas 14
- No. 6 Penn State 41, Northwestern 13
- No. 7 Washington 31, Arizona 24
- No. 8 USC 48, Colorado 41
- No. 9 Oregon 42, Stanford 6
- No. 11 Notre Dame 21, No. 17 Duke 14
- No. 12 Alabama 40, Mississippi State 17
- No. 20 Ole Miss 55, No. 13 LSU 49
- No. 14 Oklahoma 50, Iowa State 20
- No. 21 Tennessee 41, South Carolina 20
- Kentucky 33, No. 22 Florida 14
- No. 23 Missouri 38, Vanderbilt 21
- No. 25 Fresno State 27, Nevada 9
🍀 Irish Luck: No. 11 Fighting Irish take hold of lead in final seconds vs. No. 17 Duke
No. 11 Notre Dame 21, No. 17 Duke 14
Notre Dame escaped a Blue Devil upset on the road after coming back from down 14-13 to advance their record to 5-1. With 2:35 left on the clock, the Fighting Irish built up momentum to respond to a previous Duke TD. Indeed, this game was filled with physicalities as both Notre Dame and Duke gave each other a run for their money on both sides of the ball.
It was QB Sam Hartman's 17-yard scramble on 4th-and-16 that placed the lucky ball on the 30-yard line with just 51 seconds to spare. From there, it was easy sailing as Audric Estime rushed for a 31-yard TD with just 31 seconds left in the game to place Notre Dame over Duke. Estime finished the night with 81 yards and two touchdowns to help the Fighting Irish run game.
HOUSE CALL BIG DRIC#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/a1JCY1dQUH— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 1, 2023
Duke truly had the fighting spirit in them after coming back late in the fourth from down 13-0 in the second half. QB Riley Leonard put pressure on the Notre Dame defense as he walked away with 134 passing yards and one TD －leading the team with 88 rushing yards.
Hartman was 15-of-30 for 222 yards and saved his best moves for the final moments of tonight's contest －truly quieting hecklers after last week's "10-men fiasco" vs. No. 4 Ohio State.
🔵 Flaming Blue Comeback: No. 17 Duke takes back lead vs. No. 11 Notre Dame
After Notre Dame was hit with a targeting call, No. 17 Duke took advantage and bounced back from down 13-7 to take the lead with less than 10 minutes left in the fourth. QB Riley Leonard found Jordan Moore for a 3-yard TD.
😈8 plays, 80 yards, 7 points pic.twitter.com/qHCfHOT929— Duke Football (@DukeFOOTBALL) October 1, 2023
Leonard currently holds a total of 199 yards in comparison to Fighting Irish QB Sam Hartman's 176 yards. Notre Dame has less than eight minutes in the fourth to respond to the Blue Devils as they trail behind 14-13.
🏠 Take It To The House: No. 12 Bama Pick-Six sparks early lead vs. Mississippi State
No. 12 Alabama is holding on to an early lead vs. Mississippi State thanks to an electrifying pick-six from Roll Tide's Chris Braswell followed by a 48-yarder from K Will Reichard. Mississippi State returned the favor with a 31-yard field goal attempt from Kyle Ferrie and a 15-yard TD run of their own from Mike Wright to trail Bama17-10.
Take it ALL. THE. WAY!!!!! @Chrisbras410— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) October 1, 2023
📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/UxtHK5cnrp
Early on, QB Jalen Milroe sparked some Bama energy in tonight's contest after a 53-yard rushing TD with just four minutes left in the first quarter.
🤯 Rebelution: No. 20 Rebels rely on Jaxon Dart, stuns No. 13 LSU in electric comeback
In front of a record-breaking 66,703 fans at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, a fourth-quarter frenzy led to an Ole Miss victory over LSU. It's safe to say that both teams fought to the end after accumulating over 1,300 yards of total offense. What truly sealed the deal was a literal dart to Tre Harris for a 13-yard touchdown and a successful two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter from Quinshon Judkins. Judkins totaled up 177 yards on 33 carries and accounted for two touchdowns.
TRE HARRIS FOR THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/9qqrA3tBUR— Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) October 1, 2023
Tigers QB Jayden Daniels anticipated a 26-yard touchdown pass to Chris Hilton Jr. with zero seconds on the clock －turning a manageable Tiger victory into a "Rebelution" when Daijahn Anthony stepped in between the possible winner. Tonight's battle put a test to who was in possession down to the final seconds, in spite of the Tiger defense struggling to show up in hopes of halting the Rebel run game.
Daniels left tonight's contest with 414 yards and four touchdowns. Dart finished 26-of-39 for 389 yards and four TDs. In the end, the Rebels escaped the Tiger's wrath, 55-49.
🐅 Can You Digg It: Logan Diggs rushes for 12-yard TD to increase No. 13 LSU's lead
LSU's Logan Diggs made his second TD of the night as he added to the "Tiger tone" set by QB Jayden Daniels as he avoided the hands of the Ole Miss defense to find his way into the endzone.
Another @logandiggs3 TD— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 1, 2023
📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/mDDDUiATY6
Diggs holds 100 rushing yards at the end of the third quarter, holding onto a Tiger lead 42-34 going into the fourth quarter.
‼️ ALL THE WAY BACK: Baylor completes school's largest comeback at UCF
When Isaiah Hawkins lined up for a field goal midway through the third quarter, his 30-yard boot felt like a mere consolation with his Baylor Bears now trailing UCF 35-10. But as Hawkins lined up for a similar kick just 17 minutes later, his right leg had the chance to cap off a stunning 28-point fightback in Orlando.
Quarterback Blake Shapen, who threw just two incompletions in the entire fourth quarter, connected with Monaray Baldwin early in the fourth quarter on a 48-yard bomb into the red zone. A subsequent six-yard rushing score and a two-point conversion narrowed the deficit to 35-18, and after a UCF punt Shapen and Baldwin connected three times on a 55-yard touchdown drive, bringing the Bears within nine.
The Bears defense would then chip into the deficit with a sorely-needed 72-yard scoop-and-score, but a failed two-point conversion preserved UCF's two-point lead and turned the pressure on for Hawkins' 25-yard boot just a minute before the final whistle — the sophomore kicked drilled the try and secured Baylor's 36-35 win.
TO TAKE THE LEAD... IT'S GOOD! @BUFootball 🙌 pic.twitter.com/dFKJKKftMv— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 30, 2023
💪 Big Brock: Georgia turns to star TE Brock Bowers, survives road test vs. Auburn
The Auburn defense, coach Huge Freeze and just about all of the 90,000 boisterous fans at Jordan-Hare Stadium knew where Carson Beck and Georgia would turn on a crucial 2nd-and-11 try. Brock Bowers, who had already hauled in well over 100 receiving yards in the second half, somehow managed to free himself once more in the Auburn secondary, hauling in the first down grab and using his tremendous frame to barrel over Tiger defenders for a go-ahead touchdown.
.@carsonbeck01 to @brockbowers17 for the 40-yard TD strike. #GoDawgs— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) September 30, 2023
pic.twitter.com/u66HCOJmUj
Georgia would stifle Auburn near midfield on its last-gasp drive, and the Bulldogs escaped Jordan-Hare Stadium 27-20.
🚨 UPSET ALERT: No. 1 Georgia tied with Auburn with six minutes remaining
Over the last three seasons, its taken a future NFL quarterback and a little bit of luck to best Kirby Smart and the impervious Georgia defense.
However, in year one at Auburn, Hugh Freeze has pushed Georgia to the brink with a different, more grounded formula. The Tigers have totaled over 200 rushing yards in a surprisingly effective offensive showing, most recently driving down the field for a game-tying field goal.
Georgia has now advanced the ball to midfield with just over five minutes remaining in the ballgame.
🏃 Johnny Jets: Jonothan Brooks races for 54-yard TD to extend No. 3 Texas' lead
After an turbulent offensive half for both No. 3 Texas and No. 24 Kansas, Jonothan Brooks set the tone for an much more explosive second half early in the third quarter. The Texas running back seized a massive hole carved by the elite Longhorn front before blowing past the Kansas' secondary and into the endzone.
Speedin' for the TD 🤘 @2brookss— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) September 30, 2023
📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/hYADx7etxx
Brooks would eclipse 200 yards on the afternoon with another scoring rush later in the third quarter, and the Longhorns now lead 33-14 early in the fourth quarter.
🔙 in front: Auburn retakes lead over No. 1 Georgia in potential shocker
Georgia's disconcerting formula for victory seemed to be in full effect through the opening half of football Saturday against Auburn. Just as they did against South Carolina last week, the Bulldogs fell behind by two scores in the first quarter and would rally to, this time, tie the game by the end of the opening half.
However, while the Bulldog defense suffocated the South Carolina defense last week in the second half en route to a comfortable victory, it was the Auburn defense this week that forced a fumble out of the locker room that allowed the Tigers to retake their lead.
How about this start to the half for @AuburnFootball? pic.twitter.com/Ufe95fBIjB— CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) September 30, 2023
Jordan-Hare is rocking and Georgia has just punted back to Auburn — 17-10 AU in what could potentially be the biggest upset of the young season.
🛡️Rise of the Roman Wilson: Receiver stars in No. 2 Michigan's rout over Nebraska
How often do you think about the Roman E̶m̶p̶i̶r̶e̶ Wilson? Well, if you're wearing a Husker jersey or a corn helmet, you'll probably have a hard time forgetting. The Michigan receiver has starred in Michigan's rout over Nebraska, hauling in 58 receiving yards and bookending the Wolverines' 28-0 opening dominance with a pair of remarkable touchdown grabs.
Quarterback J.J. McCarthy entrusted Wilson on end zone jump ball opportunity early in the first quarter, and the XX receiver took full advantage, pining his reception on the back of an unassuming Husker defender and securing the remarkable touchdown grab.
OH MY GOODNESS ROMAN WILSON 😱— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 30, 2023
What a catch by the @UMichFootball WR 🔥 pic.twitter.com/aOBP2RKM34
The spotlight on Wilson's second TD shone much brighter on McCarthy, however, as he spun away from the oncoming Nebraska rush, rolled out to his left and completed a cross-body pass to a wide open Wilson along the back of the endzone. Michigan has since added another touchdown score, bringing the score to 35-0 in the third quarter.
9➡️1 all day long pic.twitter.com/KZyTfC8xjP— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 30, 2023
💨 Quinn is quick: Rushing TD for Quinn Ewers gets No. 3 Texas on the board
Quinn Ewers made a very public commitment to his body this offseason, dropping nearly 20 pounds from his frame, and his improved agility was on full display early Saturday. Facing pressure on an early 3rd-and-9 try, Ewers stepped up in the pocket and weaved through the scrambling Kansas defense into the endzone for six.
DUAL-THREAT 🤘 pic.twitter.com/VHidzwaZmM— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) September 30, 2023
Ewers' scamper marked the only touchdown of the first half, as a game-time scratch of Jalon Daniels has left the typically-dynamic Kansas offense sputtering through 30 minutes of football. 13-7 Texas.
💥 From the gun: Tagovailoa finds endzone after just 35 seconds, gives Maryland early lead
Even for the strong-armed Taulia Tagovailoa and the always dynamic Maryland offense, the Terps opened Saturday's affair with a stunning gut-punch. Taking over after a touchdown, Tagovailoa would find Jeshaun Jones 62 yards down the field on the very first play, and capped off the 25-second scoring drive two plays later on a 13-yard pitch-and-catch.
Tai Felton FOR SIX! 🙌 @playboytaishar x @TerpsFootball pic.twitter.com/Yh4KgLNYK6— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 30, 2023
Tagovailoa has hardly slowed down from his torrid start with four touchdowns in the first half, the latter of which game just 36 seconds before half to give Maryland a commanding 27-3 lead.
🕕 Noon game recap: USC survives, A&M and Clemson dominant
No. 6 USC 48, Colorado 41
In a tale of two halves, Colorado's familiar climb up the mountain top narrowly fell short as a decisive onside kick fell harmlessly into the clutches of the USC hands team.
A dominant opening half for USC featured near robotic accuracy from Trojan QB Caleb Williams, who completed 16/19 passes for four touchdowns, and a pair of first quarter scores and a crippling Colorado interception helped Lane Kiffin's bunch build a 21-0 lead just 16 minutes into the ballgame. Colorado's star gunslinger Shedeur Sanders slowly sloped toward his Heisman-contending best throughout the second quarter, finding Jimmy Horn Jr. for a 30-yard TD connection before using his legs for a 25-yard score later in the quarter, but the continued excellence of Williams ensured USC maintained a 34-14 lead at the half and a 48-21 lead late in the third quarter.
After rolling over against a similarly imposing lead against Oregon last week, Colorado instead staged a remarkable comeback against the Trojans, sparked by a five-play, 75-yard scoring drive that took just over a minute late in the third quarter. The Colorado defense, which had produced just two stops on the entire afternoon, would rally to limit the dynamic Trojans to three-consecutive scoreless drives, the latter of which gave Colorado the ball trailing by 14 with six minutes remaining.
However, with no timeouts remaining, Colorado would ultimately use too much time on its 78-yard scoring drive, and USC would managed to kneel out the clock after recovering the offside kick.
Kentucky 33, No. 22 Florida 14
Even the SEC's leading defense has offered no resistance to the powerful, almost possessed running of Kentucky's Ray Davis, who has chalked up a remarkable 215 all-purpose yards in just the first half. The UK tailback has dominated in every aspect of the game, showing his power by pushing the pile forward on a gritty three-yard score, his second-level speed with a 75-yard breakaway score and even his passing prowess with a nine-yard receiving grab.
Davis' three touchdowns, paired with an Alex Raynor chip-shot field goal, gave Kentucky a commanding 23-0 lead before Florida finally managed to get on the board 30 seconds before half. Davis' fourth touchdown was answered by Gator receiver Ricky Pearsall, who made another highlight leap into the endzone and put a bit of two-score game pressure on the Wildcats.
However, Raynor would knock through another field goal, this one a 50-yard beauty, to restore Kentucky's three-possession advantage and effectively ice the game.
Texas A&M 34, Arkansas 22
Offense, defense and even special teams helped contribute to Texas A&M's scoring outburst Saturday in Arlington, besting Arkansas and improving to 2-0 in SEC play.
In just his second half as the Aggie starting QB, Max Johnson continued to look impressively comfortable under center Saturday, leading the Aggies to an impressive 17-6 halftime lead over Arkansas. With the Razorbacks retaking possession and a chance to take a third-quarter lead, it was Chris Russell Jr. and the Aggie defense that turned a tipped-pass interception into six and restore A&M's 11-point halftime advantage.
And finally, the Aggies special teams unit managed to find the endzone after Ainias Smith scooped up the poorly-judged punt only to surge past the initial wave of Razorback tacklers and cut back toward green grass and six points. Arkansas managed to shave the deficit with a touchdown four minutes before the final whistle, but the dominant Texas A&M offense managed to grind out the remaining time on the ground.
Clemson 31, Syracuse 14
No emotional hangover for Clemson after a backbreaking defeat against No. 4 Florida State last week as the Tigers looked sharp and assured pulling away from undefeated Syracuse In an often-difficult Carrier Dome environment.
Quarterback Cade Klubnik continued his improvement from a troubling week 1 performance Saturday, playing interception-free football while racking up over 250 yards passing and a pair of touchdowns, the second of which was a 47-yard bomb down the right sideline to Beaux Collins just two minutes before halftime.
Clemson's defense, meanwhile, has limited the dynamic Garrett Shrader to just 6 of 15 passing and fewer than 100 yards, helping the Tigers built an impressive 14-point road advantage at half. The Tiger defense only became more imposing in the second half, forcing three fumbles and keeping the Orange at arms length throughout a comfortable second half.