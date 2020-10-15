Last Updated 4:23 PM, October 15, 2020
Georgia vs. Alabama: Time, TV channel, preview

How to watch Alabama vs. Georgia

It's time for the most anticipated game of the season — at least to this point. It's No. 2 Alabama against No. 3 Georgia, where the Bulldogs try to end a five-game losing streak to the Tide and emerge as the SEC favorite.

  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 17
  • TV channel: CBS
  • Streaming: CBSSports.com
  • Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Previewing Alabama vs. Georgia

Georgia has come about as close as you can get to beating Alabama in recent years. On Saturday, the Bulldogs get another chance.

Three of the last four meetings have been classics. In 2012, Georgia reached the 'Bama 5 as time ran out in the SEC Championship Game. In January 2018, Alabama rallied to stun Georgia in OT to win the national title. In December 2018, the Tide came back again to shock Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

The Bulldogs probably think 2020 could end differently. QB Stetson Bennett took over during the opener against Arkansas and has come through. UGA won big against ranked Auburn and Tennessee in consecutive weeks, with Bennett up to 689 passing yards and five touchdowns without an interception. On defense, the stingy unit is allowing only 12.3 points per game — and only 38.3 yards per game on the ground.

Alabama's offense will be a great test. QB Mac Jones has passed for 1,101 yards in just three games, while RB Najee Harris has already scored 10 touchdowns.

But there are major concerns about the defense. For so long, Alabama's defensive dominance helped it bully the rest of the SEC and other. This season, the Tide is surrendering 30 points per game — and Ole Miss totaled 647 yards just last week.

But if the game turns into a can-you-stop-me contest, can Georgia keep up? The Bulldogs' rushing attack has been inconsistent, which is something Alabama hasn't worried about with its offense.

Throw in coach Nick Saban testing positive with COVID, and it's been an unusual season in Tuscaloosa, even if Alabama keeps on winning. And even if Georgia does finally beat Alabama, there's a chance it may have to do it again in December for the SEC crown.

 

AP Poll update

Only Clemson ranks ahead of Alabama and Georgia in both the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll. Here's what the Week 7 rankings look like:

AP Poll Ranking Coaches Poll
Clemson 1 Clemson
Alabama 2 Alabama
Georgia 3 Georgia
Notre Dame 4 Notre Dame
North Carolina 5 Ohio State
Ohio State 6 North Carolina
Oklahoma State 7 Oklahoma State
Cincinnati 8 Penn State
Penn State 9 Florida
Florida 10 Cincinnati
Texas A&M 11 Texas A&M
Oregon 12 Miami
Miami 13 BYU
BYU 14 Auburn
Auburn 15 Wisconsin
Wisconsin 16 Oregon
SMU 17 Tennessee
Tennessee 18 SMU
Michigan 19 Michigan
Iowa State 20 Iowa State
Louisiana 21 Louisiana
Kansas State 22 Kansas State
Virginia Tech 23 Virginia Tech
Minnesota 24 USC
USC 25 Minnesota

Alabama and Georgia play at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday. Here's the Saturday's Top 25 schedule:

Saturday, Oct. 17

Alabama vs. Georgia: Series history

The Crimson Tide have won the last five meetings, often in important games. In 2012, Alabama held off Georgia to win the SEC Championship Game. In January 2018 (2017 season), the Tide defeated UGA in a thriller to win the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. In the most recent meeting, Alabama rallied to stun Georgia at the 2018 SEC title game.

Alabama leads the series 40-25-4. Here are all the meetings since 2000:

Date Location Winner Score
Dec. 1, 2018 Atlanta, GA (SEC Championship) Alabama 35-28
Jan. 8, 2018 Atlanta, GA (CFP title game) Alabama 26-23 (OT)
Oct. 3, 2015 Athens, GA Alabama 38-10
Dec. 1, 2012 Atlanta, GA (SEC Championship) Alabama 32-28
Sept. 27, 2008 Athens, GA Alabama 41-30
Sept. 22, 2007 Tuscaloosa, AL Georgia 26-23
Oct. 4, 2003 Athens, GA Georgia 37-23
Oct. 5, 2002 Tuscaloosa, AL Georgia 27-25
Alabama vs. Georgia: How they stack up

Both Alabama and Georgia are 3-0. Here's how they line up, statistically:

Alabama vs. Georgia
Alabama STAT Georgia
3-0 Record (all SEC games) 3-0
No. 2 AP rank No. 3
51.0 Points per game 36.0
30.3 Points allowed 12.3
560.3 Yards per game 420.0
385.0 Pass yards 248.0
175.3 Rush yards 172.0
473.0 Yards allowed 236.7
322.3 Pass yards allowed 198.3
150.7 Rush yards allowed 38.3
Mac Jones
1,101 yards (8 TDs, 1 INT)		 Passing leader Stetson Bennett
689 yards (5 TDs, 0 INT)
Najee Harris
347 yards (10 TDs)		 Rushing leader Zamir White
209 yards (4 TDs)
Jaylen Waddle
396 yards (3 TDs)		 Receiving leader Kearis Jackson
300 yards (1 TD)
Dylan Moses
27 total tackles (3.5 TFL)		 Defense Azeez Ojulari
18 total tackles (2 TFL)