Georgia vs. Clemson: Time, TV channel, preview for top-5 college football game

Last Updated 1:47 PM, August 24, 2021Stan BectonGeorgia vs. Clemson: Time, TV channel, preview for top-5 college football gameShare Preseason AP football poll: Breaking down the first 2021 rankings 2:56 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:00 pm, August 24, 2021How to watch Georgia vs. ClemsonGet ready for one of the biggest games of the year. It's No. 3 Clemson against No. 5 Georgia, with both the Bulldogs and the Tigers trying to get an early win to boost College Football Playoff chances. Time: 7:30 p.m. ET Date: Saturday, Sept. 4 TV channel: ABC Streaming: ESPN.com Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina Click or tap here for a complete list of Week 1 TV info. Bart Boatwright | USA Today Sports Images The Clemson Football fanbase is expected to make the trip to Charlotte to cheer on their Tigers share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:00 pm, August 24, 2021Previewing Georgia vs. ClemsonNo. 5 Georgia and No. 3 Clemson, two of college football’s premier programs, meet in a highly anticipated matchup in Week 1 of the college football season. When the ball kicks off at 7:30 p.m. in Charlotte on Sept. 4, two top-5 teams play in a rare early season matchup. Usually out-of-conference teams of this stature don’t meet until the College Football Playoff or New Year’s Six Bowl. That’s familiar territory for both Georgia and Clemson, who have a combined 10 New Year’s Six Bowl appearances since 2015. In that span, Georgia has one playoff appearance; Clemson has six consecutive playoff appearances — plus two national championships. Clemson enters the game with QB DJ Uiagalelei taking the reins from 2021 No. 1 draft pick Trevor Lawrence. Uiagalelei displayed flashes of greatness in two starts last year, one a top-5 matchup against Notre Dame. He’ll get the chance to show his talent in another huge contest with the help of top receiving target WR Justyn Ross, who makes his return after missing last season. Aiding the offense is a strong defense, headed by a deep defensive line rotation featuring Bryan Bresee, Myles Murphy, KJ Henry, and more. Behind them, they’ll have linebackers James Skalski and Baylon Spector filling the gaps. In the secondary, potential first-round pick CB Andrew Booth will man one side of the field while long-time starter Nolan Turner patrols the middle. Georgia has talent of its own, highlighted by the offensive backfield trio of QB JT Daniels, RB Zamir White and RB James Cook. The three will look to pick up their production after losing their injured WR George Pickens, who led the Bulldogs in receiving touchdowns in 2020. As always, Georgia enters the game with an elite defense. DL Jordan Davis and LB Nolan Smith highlight a fearsome front-seven. The backend sees an influx of experienced talent with transfer cornerbacks Tykee Smith and Derion Kendrick (a former Clemson Tiger) looking to shut down opposing passing attacks. There are stars across the roster for the Bulldogs and Tigers entering Week 1. When the two meet, the individual matchups are sure to be tightly contested. Georgia vs. Clemson may come down to the wire. Even in Week 1, this game can have future Playoff implications down the road. Look for each team to try and make a statement to open the season. LATEST COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS SCHEDULE: Game times, TV info | SEC | Big Ten | ACC RANKINGS: AP Top 25 Poll | USA Today Coaches | CFP top 25| Every poll, explained | AP Poll accuracy MORE: Longest active road winning streaks | 15 of the most successful walk-ons HISTORY: National champs | Winningest teams | Coaches with most titles share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:00 pm, August 24, 2021Preseason poll updateClemson ranks ahead of Georgia in both the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll to open the season. Here's what the Preseason rankings look like: AP Poll Ranking Coaches Poll Alabama 1 Alabama Oklahoma 2 Clemson Clemson 3 Oklahoma Ohio State 4 Ohio State Georgia 5 Georgia Texas A&M 6 Texas A&M Iowa State 7 Notre Dame Cincinnati 8 Iowa State Notre Dame 9 North Carolina North Carolina 10 Cincinnati Oregon 11 Florida Wisconsin 12 Oregon Florida 13 LSU Miami (FL) 14 Southern California Southern California 15 Wisconsin LSU 16 Miami (FL) Indiana 17 Indiana Iowa 18 Iowa Penn State 19 Texas Washington 20 Penn State Texas 21 Washington Coastal Carolina 22 Oklahoma State Louisiana 23 Louisiana Utah 24 Coastal Carolina Arizona State 25 Ole Miss Georgia and Clemson play at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 4th. Here's the rest of the Top 25 schedule: Thursday, Sept. 2 The Citadel at No. 22 Coastal Carolina | 7 p.m. | ESPN+ Weber State at No. 24 Utah | 7:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network No. 4 Ohio State at Minnesota | 8 p.m. | FOX Southern Utah at No. 25 Arizona State | 10:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network Friday, Sept. 3 No. 10 North Carolina at Virginia Tech | 6 p.m. | ESPN Saturday, Sept. 4 No. 19 Penn State at No. 12 Wisconsin | 12 p.m. | FOX No. 2 Oklahoma at Tulane | 12 p.m. | ABC No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 14 Miami (Florida) (Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia) | 3:30 p.m. | ABC No. 17 Indiana at No. 18 Iowa | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network Northern Iowa at No. 7 Iowa State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+ Miami (Ohio) at No. 8 Cincinnati | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+ No. 23 Louisiana at No. 21 Texas | 4:30 p.m. | FOX San Jose State at No. 15 USC | 5 p.m. | Pac-12 Network FAU at No. 13 Florida | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 5 Georgia (Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.) | 7:30 p.m. | ABC Kent State at No. 6 Texas A&M | 8 p.m. | ESPNU Montana at No. 20 Washington | 8 p.m. | Pac-12 Network No. 16 LSU at UCLA | 8:30 p.m. | FOX Sunday, Sept. 5 No. 9 Notre Dame at Florida State | 7:30 p.m. | ABC share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:00 pm, August 24, 2021Georgia vs. Clemson: Series historyThe Georgia Bulldogs first played the Clemson Tigers way back in 1897 when the Tigers traveled to Athens to lose 24-0. Fast forward to the 21st century and the Bulldogs have won six out of the last seven meetings. In 2013's season opener, Clemson defeated UGA 38-35 in a top-10 clash. In the most recent meeting in 2014, the Bulldogs returned the favor, blowing out the Tigers 45-21 to open the season. Georgia leads the series 42-18-4. Here are all the meetings since 2000: Date Location Winner Score Aug. 30, 2014 Athens, GA Georgia 45-21 Aug. 31, 2013 Clemson, SC Clemson 38-35 Aug. 30, 2003 Clemson, SC Georgia 30-0 Aug. 31, 2002 Athens, GA Georgia 31-28 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:00 pm, August 24, 2021Georgia vs. Clemson: How they stack upGeorgia and Clemson were ranked 5 and 3 in the preseason AP Poll, respectively. Here's how they stack up based off of 2020's results. Georgia vs. Clemson Georgia 2020 STATs Clemson 8-2 Record (includes bowl game) 10-2 No. 5 2021 preseason AP rank No. 3 32.3 Points per game 43.5 20.0 Points allowed 20.2 424.1 Yards per game 502.3 249.9 Pass yards 348.5 174.2 Rush yards 153.8 321.0 Yards allowed 326.8 248.7 Pass yards allowed 214.2 72.3 Rush yards allowed 112.7 JT Daniels 1,231 yards (10 TDs, 2 INT) Returning Passing leader DJ Uiagalelei 914 yards (5 TDs, 0 INT) Zamir White 779 yards (11 TDs) Returning Rushing leader Lyn-J Dixon 190 yards (2 TDs) Kearis Jackson 514 yards (3 TDs) Returning Receiving leader Justyn Ross 865 yards (8 TDs) in 2019 Nakobe Dean 71 total tackles (1.5 TFL) Returning Defense Baylon Spector 64 total tackles (10.5 TFL) share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link