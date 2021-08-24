Georgia vs. Clemson: Time, TV channel, preview for top-5 college football game

No. 5 Georgia and No. 3 Clemson, two of college football’s premier programs, meet in a highly anticipated matchup in Week 1 of the college football season.

When the ball kicks off at 7:30 p.m. in Charlotte on Sept. 4, two top-5 teams play in a rare early season matchup. Usually out-of-conference teams of this stature don’t meet until the College Football Playoff or New Year’s Six Bowl.

That’s familiar territory for both Georgia and Clemson, who have a combined 10 New Year’s Six Bowl appearances since 2015. In that span, Georgia has one playoff appearance; Clemson has six consecutive playoff appearances — plus two national championships.

Clemson enters the game with QB DJ Uiagalelei taking the reins from 2021 No. 1 draft pick Trevor Lawrence. Uiagalelei displayed flashes of greatness in two starts last year, one a top-5 matchup against Notre Dame. He’ll get the chance to show his talent in another huge contest with the help of top receiving target WR Justyn Ross, who makes his return after missing last season.

Aiding the offense is a strong defense, headed by a deep defensive line rotation featuring Bryan Bresee, Myles Murphy, KJ Henry, and more. Behind them, they’ll have linebackers James Skalski and Baylon Spector filling the gaps. In the secondary, potential first-round pick CB Andrew Booth will man one side of the field while long-time starter Nolan Turner patrols the middle.

Georgia has talent of its own, highlighted by the offensive backfield trio of QB JT Daniels, RB Zamir White and RB James Cook. The three will look to pick up their production after losing their injured WR George Pickens, who led the Bulldogs in receiving touchdowns in 2020.

As always, Georgia enters the game with an elite defense. DL Jordan Davis and LB Nolan Smith highlight a fearsome front-seven. The backend sees an influx of experienced talent with transfer cornerbacks Tykee Smith and Derion Kendrick (a former Clemson Tiger) looking to shut down opposing passing attacks.

There are stars across the roster for the Bulldogs and Tigers entering Week 1. When the two meet, the individual matchups are sure to be tightly contested.

Georgia vs. Clemson may come down to the wire. Even in Week 1, this game can have future Playoff implications down the road. Look for each team to try and make a statement to open the season.