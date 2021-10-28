Preview of No. 1 Georgia vs. Florida football

No. 1 Georgia and Florida will meet once again in Jacksonville, Florida. This time will be the 98th matchup between the two teams. Last year the Gators got the best of the Bulldogs winning for the first time since 2016 by the score of 44-28.

Since then, both teams have been on different trajectories. Georgia hasn't lost a game since their meeting last year and is currently 7-0 this season. Florida lost its last three games of 2020 and is currently 4-3 this year.

The Bulldogs are led by their stellar defense. This season they have allowed 208.3 yards per game (1,458 total), five touchdowns while forcing 10 turnovers in seven games. The Dawgs' defense has also done a great job of getting to the quarterback. So far they have recorded 24 sacks. LB Adam Anderson leads the team with 4.5.

The Gators' offense will have a lot on their plate in this game. This season, Florida has averaged 501.7 yards per game (3,512 total) with 33 yards per game. The offense has been run with QB Emory Jones under center, but Anthony Richardson has created a lot of buzz from his performance at LSU and in other games. Richardson has 392 yards in the air, 348 on the ground and eight total touchdowns in five games. As of Thursday, Florida head coach Dan Mullen has yet to name a starting quarterback.

Although the path for the Gators winning the SEC East is extremely unlikely at this point, a win over a rival always helps boost morale. For the Bulldogs, they will need to win in order to continue to control their own destiny in the SEC and the upcoming College Football Playoff.

Series history

Georgia leads the series 52-44-2.

Both are tied for the longest win streak at seven wins.

The winner of this game has gone on to win the SEC East 18 times.

Fun fact: Every season the Atlanta Braves had made the World Series, Florida has beaten Georgia (1991, '92, '95, '96, '99).

What you need to know: