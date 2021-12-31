Georgia vs. Michigan score: Stetson Bennett, James Cook lead Bulldogs to College Football Playoff title game

In dominating fashion, Georgia defeated Michigan in the Orange Bowl 34-11 to advance to the 2021 College Football Playoff national championship.

Georgia dominated from the start of the game, scoring on each of its first five possessions. Quarterback Stetson Bennett completed his first seven passes, throwing 3 touchdowns in the process. Overall, Bennett had his way with the Michigan defense, throwing for his second-straight 300-yard game.

On defense, Georgia cornerback Derion Kendrick led the way with two interceptions. The Bulldogs kept Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara on his toes all evening as he only threw for 106 yards. Georgia also shut down the Michigan rushing attack; the nation's tenth-leading rushing offense entering the game only gained 88 yards on the ground. Click or tap here for complete stats from the game.

With the win, Georgia will rematch Alabama in the 2021 College Football Playoff national championship game.