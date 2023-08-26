Hartman, No. 13 Notre Dame overwhelm Navy in college football opener from Dublin

After an uninspiring 0-2 start to the 2022 season, this year's Notre Dame squad left the 30,000 Irish fans traveling to Dublin far more assured after a 42-3 drubbing of Navy on Saturday in the first game of the college football season.

The Irish navigated a bit of early trouble, as running back Audric Estime slipped through tackles to ensure a pair of third-and-long conversions on the opening drive. Estime would score the game's opening touchdown from a yard out and nearly eclipse the century mark on the ground.

Jadarian Price followed a gaping hole to surge into the end zone, doubling Notre Dame's advantage late in the first quarter, from where coach Marcus Freeman dropped the reins on quarterback Sam Hartman. The Wake Forest transfer arrived in South Bend this offseason as one of the most coveted gunslingers in the country, and early questions about his adjustment to the pro system were assuaged by a dominant performance — the ACC's all-time passing touchdown leader threw for over 250 yards and four touchdowns and managed Notre Dame` to a punt-free performance.

Notre Dame's defense was equally dominant, holding the Midshipmen scoreless before a late-game, consolation field goal and preventing their opposition from crossing midfield in a stifling 25-minute stretch of game time.

Each team will tangle with FCS opposition next time out, as Notre Dame faces Tennessee State in Week 1 while Navy waits until Week 2 before playing Wagner.