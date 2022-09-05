How Florida State held on to beat LSU in Week 1 thriller

Last Updated 12:29 AM, September 05, 2022Patrick Donnelly | NCAA.comHow Florida State held on to beat LSU in Week 1 thrillerShare Preseason college football preview with B/R's Adam Kramer 10:15 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:14 am, September 5, 2022Blocked PAT lifts Florida State over LSU in Week 1 thriller Melina Myers | USA Today It came down to the last possible moment, but LSU’s late rally came up short as Florida State clung to their lead to win 24-23 in the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday. After trading fumbles with Florida State, LSU took over possession on their 1-yard line with 1:20 remaining in regulation and marched down the field before quarterback Jayden Daniels hit Jaray Jenkins for a 2-yard touchdown as time ran out to pull within one. But FSU's special teams made yet another big-time play, with redshirt freshman Shyheim Brown blocking Damian Ramos on the PAT. It was the second time Ramos had been blocked on the night after the Seminoles easily denied his field goal attempt in the second quarter. SHYHEIM BROWN BLOCKS IT FOR THE WIN! #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/N55RQ7uNuF— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) September 5, 2022 LSU got on the board first as Ramos drilled a 36-yard attempt for his first career field goal on the opening drive of the game. After a missed kick of their own, Florida State responded in the second quarter with a dazzling flea-flicker on a 39-yard score from quarterback Jordan Travis to wide Ontaria Wilson to make it 7-3 before taking the lead into halftime. Coming out of the break, FSU padded their lead to 10-3 with a 25-yard field goal off the leg of Ryan Fitzgerald. From there, the Seminole offense found its groove as Travis found Wilson again for another big touchdown. Fighting through contact, Wilson hauled in a 27-yard pass one-handed to make it 17-3 late in the third quarter. The second highlight reel connection for the Travis-Wilson duo was enough to wake the Tigers up. LSU answered immediately, marching 81 yards down the field before Noah Cain punched in a 1-yard rush to cut it to 17-10. LSU and FSU continued trading touchdowns as linebacker DJ Lundy leaped over the pile for a 1-yard touchdown on 2nd & goal to restore FSU's two-possession lead with 9:04 left. Yes, that was Lundy, a linebacker, at fullback for the Seminoles, rushing in a touchdown. The Tiger offense stayed in it though, converting three third downs and a fourth down on the ensuing drive before Daniels found Jenkins in stride over the middle for a 21-yard score to make it 24-17. Florida State improves to 2-0 with the win, spoiling coach Brian Kelly's debut at the helm at LSU in the first meeting between the two sides since 1991. The Seminoles have won five in a row against the Tigers, who fall to 2-8 in the all-time series. LATEST COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS RANKINGS: AP Top 25 Poll | Every poll, explained | AP Poll accuracy MORE: 17 of the most successful walk-ons | National champs | Winningest teams | Coaches with most titles

3:08 am, September 5, 2022

FINAL: FSU hangs on to win 24-23 4th QTR - 1:20

LSU is clinging to life late in regulation. All Florida State needed was one yard, but Treshaun Ward couldn't hold onto the ball, giving the Tigers the ball right back after Nabers' miscue. LSU will start deep in their own territory from their own 1-yard line.

2:56 am, September 5, 2022

FUMBLE! 4th QTR - 2:15

It's deja vu in the worst way for LSU's Malik Nabers. Another muffed punt reception for LSU puts Florida State in prime position on the Tigers' 8-yard line with 2:15 left in the fourth quarter after Brendan Gant recovered for the Seminoles.

2:46 am, September 5, 2022

TOUCHDOWN! Florida State 24, LSU 17 | 4th QTR - 4:07

LSU has life after Jayden Daniels found Jaray Jenkins in stride coming across for a 21-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 24-17. It's the second straight drive that has ended in a touchdown for LSU after the Tigers' offense had struggled for much of the first three quarters. LSU converted three third downs and one fourth done to keep the 15-yard, 75-yard drive going before getting back to within one possession of the Seminoles. Fight All The Way@JayD__5 → @JenkinsJaray 📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/iiNwpsaG8P— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 5, 2022

2:27 am, September 5, 2022

TOUCHDOWN! Florida State 24, LSU 10 | 4th QTR - 9:04

Linebacker DJ Lundy leapt over the pile for a 1-yard touchdown on 2nd & goal to restore FSU's two-possession lead. Yes, that was Lundy, a linebacker, in at fullback for the Seminoles, rushing in a touchdown. The score capped off a 12-play, 79-yard drive that saw Florida State march right down and respond to LSU's touchdown with one of their own to start the fourth quarter. DJ LUNDY OVER THE TOP! @FSUFootball put a linebacker in at fullback and scored a TD 🍢 pic.twitter.com/FvW6xJj1Ln— ACC Network (@accnetwork) September 5, 2022

2:12 am, September 5, 2022

TOUCHDOWN! Florida State 17, LSU 10 | 3rd QTR - 0:03

The third time wasn't the charm, nor was the fourth. Instead it was the fifth time for LSU as Noah Cain punched in a 1-yard rush to finally answer for the Tigers with eight seconds left in the third quarter. After FSU's touchdown to make it 17-3, LSU marched 81 yards down the field in the closing moments of the third. The Seminoles denied Cane's first three attempts to rush in the score, and when it appeared his try from the 1-yard line on 4th & goal was successful, the play was blown dead to review the previous play on third down. While Tigers coach Brian Kelly was furious, it proved no matter as Cain was able to get LSU back to within one possession anyway following the review. Here Come The Tigers 1-yd TD run for @therealnoahcain 📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/C6w98ZtDs5— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 5, 2022

1:54 am, September 5, 2022

TOUCHDOWN! Florida State 17, LSU 3 | 3rd QTR - 4:17

Jordan Travis and Ontaria Wilson connected for their second highlight-reel score of the game to extend FSU's lead to 17-3. On 3rd & 4, Wilson fought through contact to haul in a 27-yard pass from Travis one-handed for the touchdown to give the Seminoles insurance, capping off an eight-play drive that started on the FSU 46 after a three-and-out for LSU. WHAT A CATCH BY WILSON!@FSUFootball | #ACCFootball📺: ABC pic.twitter.com/pHSsNfeiGe— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) September 5, 2022 LSU fifth-year defensive end Ali Gaye was ejected after being assessed a personal foul for targeting on the play with a late hit on Travis.

1:38 am, September 5, 2022

Noles pad lead with FG | Florida State 10, LSU 3 | 3rd QTR - 8:29

FSU came out strong to open the second half, but settled for a 25-yard field goal from Ryan Fitzgerald to extend their lead to 10-3. The Seminoles ran 14 plays for 68 yards, chewing 6:31 off the clock in the process. Travis found Lawrence Toafili on a 10-yard completion to convert on a third down before leading FSU into the red zone, but just a 3-yard Trey Benson rush, bookended by two incomplete passes, led to the field goal.

1:07 am, September 5, 2022

Halftime: Florida State 7, LSU 3

Florida State leads LSU 7-3 after the first half at the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff. The Tigers opened the scoring with a 36-yard field goal from Damian Ramos, but that was all the LSU offense could muster in terms of production during the first half. Quarterback Jayden Daniels had just 47 yards through the air, going 7-for-10, but racked up 71 rushing yards on 11 carries. Meanwhile, FSU got production on all sides of the ball, highlighted by a 39-yard score from quarterback Jordan Travis to Ontaria Wilson on a flea-flicker at the start of the second quarter. Travis went 9-for-15 with 110 passing yards and the touchdown in addition to 29 yards on the ground. On special teams, the Seminoles came up with a blocked field goal to keep LSU from closing the gap after the Wilson touchdown, ending one of the Tigers' best drives of the half (13 plays for 52 yards). The Noles also came up with the fumble recovery on a muffed punt by Tigers' receiver Malik Nabers, but FSU failed to capitalize from the LSU 16-yard line.

12:58 am, September 5, 2022

FUMBLE! 2nd QTR - 3:15

LSU's Malik Nabers misplayed a Florida State punt, and FSU's Wyatt Rector was first there, falling on it in the pile. The Noles will take over on the Tigers 16.

12:46 am, September 5, 2022

Tigers FG is BLOCKED! 2nd QTR - 5:43

The LSU offense came up empty again as Ramos' field goal attempt from 30 yards was blocked. Jared Verse shot through a gap before leaping to deny the score. The Noles will take over at their own 20. The Tigers continue to stall on offense after a false start penalty led to 3rd & 11 from the FSU 13 before a drop by Boute off a perfect throw from Daniels led to 4th down. Ladies and gentlemen...@JaredVerse1 #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing #AllstateLouisianaKickoff pic.twitter.com/UriGIv6iNC— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) September 5, 2022

12:28 am, September 5, 2022

TOUCHDOWN! Florida State 7, LSU 3 | 2nd QTR - 13:00

The Seminoles come up big on a flea-flicker as Travis hits Ontaria Wilson for a 39-yard score to come out strong in the second quarter. The touchdown caps off a strong drive for FSU that began with 4:44 left in the first quarter. The Noles converted three third downs and gained 85 yards on 14 plays en route to their first lead of the night. A thing of beauty. #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing #AllstateLouisianaKickoff pic.twitter.com/ZeYcTb8Mua— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) September 5, 2022

12:22 am, September 5, 2022

First quarter update: LSU 3, Florida State 0

After the first quarter, Damian Ramos' 36-yard field goal for LSU holds up as the only score of the game. Florida State has dominated possession so far, but has nothing to show for it on the scoreboard. The Seminoles converted four of five third downs, while the Tigers have gone 1-for-3. Daniels completed just two of four passes for one yard, but had 33 rushing yards on three attempts. FSU quarterback Jordan Travis went 6-for-9 with 56 yards through the air on top of 27 rush yards.

11:50 pm, September 4, 2022

LSU opens the scoring | Tigers 3, Seminoles 0 | 1st QTR - 11:41

Redshirt freshman Damian Ramos drilled a field goal from 36 yards, picking up his first career score to give LSU an early lead. The Tigers had a strong opening drive, getting as far up as the FSU 4-yard line before a bad snap forced 3rd & 19, which LSU failed to convert. Quarterback Jayden Daniels, who rushed for 34 yards on two carries, nearly found Kayshone Boutte for a score from the Seminole 25, but the pass was broken up. It's GOOD‼️@Ramoskicks drills his first career field goal from 36 yards out. The Tigers have a 3-0 lead pic.twitter.com/8NywrKbZn7— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 4, 2022