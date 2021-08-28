Illinois holds off Nebraska to open 2021 college football season

For the first time since 1923-24, Illinois has beaten Nebraska in consecutive years, this time with a 30-22 Illini win in Champaign.

Illinois sophomore QB Artur Sitkowski came into the game during the first quarter after Brandon Peters left due to an injury. The Rutgers transfer would go 12-for-15 with 124 passing yards and two touchdowns to cap off his first win as an Illini.

The second and third quarters proved to be valuable for Illinois as they went on a 28-0 run during that timespan. Nebraska did attempt a comeback once down 30-9 in the third thanks to an Adrian Martinez 75-yard touchdown run and a short touchdown pass from Martinez to Oliver Martin. Those two touchdowns gave them a chance to be within 7 of the lead with a bit over two minutes left to play, but Nebraska kicker Connor Culp missed his second point after attempt following the final touchdown.

On the offensive side of the ball for Nebraska, Martinez went 16-for-32 passing with 232 yards and a touchdown along with 111 yards, a touchdown and a fumble on the ground. No other rusher recorded more than 20 yards for Nebraska. WR Oliver Martin did put up a team high 103 receiving yards on six receptions to go along with his touchdown.

For Nebraska, this loss makes fourth-year head coach Scott Frost 12-21 during his time in Lincoln. The Cornhuskers are now 1-3 in season openers under Frost. The same can't be said for Illinois' new head coach Bret Bielema, who made his triumphant return to the Big Ten after leaving Wisconsin in 2012. He is now 38-19 in Big Ten play over his eight seasons in the conference.

The Illini will stay at home for their next game when the UTSA Roadrunners visit on Sep. 4 at 6:30 p.m. Nebraska will face off against Fordham at home on Sep. 4 at noon in an attempt to get to 1-1 on the season.