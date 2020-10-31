Justin Fields leads No. 3 Ohio State to 38-25 win at No. 18 Penn State

Another big game from Justin Fields helped No. 3 Ohio State win at No. 18 Penn State, 38-25 and take control of the Big Ten East.

The star quarterback had 318 passing yards and four touchdowns as OSU never trailed. He connected with both Chris Olave and Jeremy Ruckert twice for scores. Olave closed with seven catches for 120 yards. On the ground, Master Teague III led with 110 yards and a touchdown, but Garrett Wilson's 62-yard run on the first play from scrimmage set the tone.

Penn State fought to keep it close in the second half after trailing by 15 at the break, but Ohio State twice answered Nittany Lions touchdowns with its own scores. Penn State might have found a star at receiver, however, as Jahan Dotson made impressive catches to get seven receptions for 133 yards and three touchdowns.

However, the Nittany Lions struggled to contain Fields and come up with key stops to make it a single-possession game. After PSU got to within 31-19, Ohio State converted two fourth-down conversions to add to its lead. The Buckeyes also overcame two short missed field goals by coming up with stops.

The loss dropped Penn State to 0-2 for the first time since 2012, while Ohio State is now 2-0 heading into next week's game vs. Rutgers.