Live updates: 2023 NFL draft tracker for college football fans
How to watch, follow the 2023 NFL draft
The 2023 NFL draft will take place at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri from Thursday, April 27 to Saturday, April 29. The NFL draft will go seven rounds. Here's what to know:
When
- Round 1: Thursday, April 27
- Start time: 8 p.m. ET.
- Rounds 2 and 3: Friday, April 28
- Start time: 7 p.m. ET.
- Rounds 4 through 7: Saturday, April 29
- Start time: 12 p.m. ET.
How to watch
- TV/Streaming: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
First round order
There will be 31 picks in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft, one less than usual after the Miami Dolphins were stripped of their selection for tampering violations.
Round 1 NFL draft order
1) Carolina Panthers (from Chicago)
2) Houston Texans
3) Arizona Cardinals
4) Indianapolis Colts
5) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)
6) Detroit Lions (from L.A. Rams)
7) Las Vegas Raiders
8) Atlanta Falcons
9) Chicago Bears (from Carolina)
10) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)
11) Tennessee Titans
12) Houston Texans (from Cleveland)
13) Green Bay Packers (from N.Y. Jets)
14) New England Patriots
15) New York Jets (from Green Bay)
16) Washington Commanders
17) Pittsburgh Steelers
18) Detroit Lions
19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20) Seattle Seahawks
21) Los Angeles Chargers
22) Baltimore Ravens
23) Minnesota Vikings
24) Jacksonville Jaguars
25) New York Giants
26) Dallas Cowboys
27) Buffalo Bills
28) Cincinnati Bengals
29) New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver)
30) Philadelphia Eagles
31) Kansas City Chiefs
Draft order is accurate as of Monday, April 24, 2023
Recapping the college careers of top 2023 NFL draft prospects
Click or tap any of the links below for career recaps and highlights of some of the top players in the 2023 NFL draft.
Top FBS players
- Quarterback
- WR
- Defensive line
Top FCS players
Best available players entering the draft from every top 25 CFB team
Here are the best available players from every top-25 team in the final AP Poll from the 2022-23 season.
- Georgia
- DL Jalen Carter
- Edge Nolan Smith
- OT Broderick Jones
- TE Darnell Washington
- CB Kelee Ringo
- TCU
- WR Quentin Johnston
- IOL Steve Avila
- Michigan
- DL Mazi Smith
- CB DJ Turner
- Ohio State
- QB C.J. Stroud
- OT Paris Johnson Jr.
- WR Jaxon Smith-Njiba
- Alabama
- Edge Will Anderson Jr.
- QB Bryce Young
- RB Jahmyr Gibbs
- S Brian Branch
- Tennessee
- OT Darnell Wright
- QB Hendon Hooker
- WR Jalin Hyatt
- Penn State
- CB Joey Porter Jr.
- Washington
- OG Jaxson Kirkland
- Tulane
- RB Tyjae Spears
- Utah
- TE Dalton Kincaid
- CB Clark Phillips III
- Florida State
- S Jammie Robinson
- Southern Cal
- WR Jordan Addison
- Clemson
- DE Myles Murphy
- DL Bryan Bresee
- Kansas State
- CB Julius Brents
- Edge Felix Anudike-Uzomah
- Oregon
- CB Christian Gonzalez
- LSU
- Edge BJ Ojulari
- Oregon State
- TE Luke Musgrave
- Notre Dame
- TE Michael Mayer
- Troy
- LB Carlton Martial
- Mississippi State
- CB Emmanuel Forbes
- UCLA
- RB Zach Charbonnet
- Pittsburgh
- DL Calijah Kancey
- South Carolina
- CB Cam Smith
- Fresno State
- QB Jake Haener
- Texas
- RB Bijan Robinson
Other players from teams outside the top 25:
- OT Peter Skoronski | Northwestern
- Edge Tyree Wilson | Texas Tech
- CB Devon Witherspoon | Illinois
- Edge Will McDonald | Iowa State
- CB Deonte Banks | Maryland
- QB Anthony Richardson | Florida
- DE Luke Van Ness | Iowa
- QB Will Levis | Kentucky
- WR Zay Flowers | Boston College
NFL mock drafts
My no-trades 2023 NFL mock draft🍿 pic.twitter.com/PCybKr9xAs— Stan Becton (@stan_becton) April 25, 2023
Draft projections for the top HBCU players
Here's where some of the top HBCU prospects are projected to go in the 2023 NFL draft
- Isaiah Land | OLB | Florida A&M
- Average range: Late fifth to early sixth round
- Ceiling: 3rd round
- Floor: 7th round
- Aubrey Miller Jr. | LB | Jackson State
- Average range: Seventh round
- Ceiling: 6th round
- Floor: 7th round
- Mark Evans II | OL | Arkansas-Pine Bluff
- Average range: Late sixth to early seventh round
- Ceiling: Sixth round
- Floor: Undrafted
- Keenan Issac | CB | Alabama State
- Average range: Late seventh round to undrafted
- Ceiling: Sixth round
- Floor: Undrafted
- Shaquan Davis | WR | South Carolina State
- Average range: Late seventh round to Undrafted
- Ceiling: 7th round
- Floor: Undrafted
- Isaiah Bolden | CB | Jackson State
- Average range: Undrafted
- Ceiling: Seventh round
- Floor: Undrafted
Top FCS and HBCU prospects
NCAA Digital's Stan Becton takes a look at some of the top "small-school" prospects hailing from the FCS and HBCU ranks ahead of the 2023 NFL draft. Click or tap the links below to view the players.