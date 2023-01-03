Last Updated 11:52 AM, January 03, 2023
Live updates: Georgia vs. TCU in the CFP national championship game

These are the biggest stadiums in college football
7:50 pm, January 2, 2023

How to watch: Georgia vs. TCU in the College Football Playoff

Get ready for the College Football Playoff title game. It's No. 1 Georgia against No. 3 TCU, with both the Bulldogs and the Horned Frogs hoping to lift the championship trophy.

  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Date: Monday, Jan. 9
  • TV channel: ESPN
  • Streaming: ESPN.com/watch
  • Location: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

Click or tap here for a complete list of bowl game info.

TCU fans TCU fans will make the trip west to L.A. for the CFP title game
7:50 pm, January 2, 2023

Previewing Georgia vs. TCU in the College Football Playoff title game

UGA-TCU

For the 2022-23 College Football Playoff national championship game, head to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, where No. 1 Georgia will face No. 3 TCU under the Hollywood lights.

Georgia is the defending FBS national champion and enters the game as the undefeated SEC champion. Meanwhile, TCU bounced back after losing the Big 12 title game to knock off Michigan in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

BOWL SCHEDULE: 2022-23 college football bowl game schedule, scores, TV channels, times

Georgia's offense features quarterback Stetson Bennett, a Heisman finalist. Bennett is one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the country by his age (25) and by his national championship game winning experience. Bennett's top target is arguably the best tight end in the country for the last two years in Brock Bowers, with a litany of talented wideouts filling out the ranks. As always, the Bulldogs feature a power rushing attack, led by a trio of 500-yard rushers.

Defense is Georgia's most dominant unit led by two unanimous First-Team All-Americans, defensive tackle Jalen Carter and safety Christopher Smith. That duo highlights a defense filled with former four and five-star recruits across the depth chart. The Bulldogs allow less than 15 points per game while leading the nation in multiple categories like red zone defense and rush defense.

Georgia All-American players

  • 1st Team | DL Jalen Carter* (SN, WC, FWAA, AFCA, AP)
  • 1st Team | LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson (SN)
  • 1st Team | TE Brock Bowers (FWAA, AFCA)
  • 1st Team | S Christopher Smith* (SN, WC, FWAA, AFCA, AP)
  • 2nd Team | TE Brock Bowers (SN, WC, AP)
  • 2nd Team | LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson (AFCA, AP)

*Unanimous 1st Team All-American

TITLE: History of college football's national champions

Quarterback Max Duggan, the Heisman runner-up, leads TCU's offense into the national championship. Duggan is a dual-threat quarterback, but when he passes the ball his top target is wide receiver Quentin Johnston. Johnston is one of the top wide receiver prospects in the 2023 NFL draft and will look to boost his draft stock with one more fantastic game. TCU's rushing attack is led by Kendre Miller, who is expected to play after suffering an injury in the semifinal game.

Defensively, Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson is a shutdown corner that leads the TCU secondary. As a unit, TCU's pass defense is coming of a semifinal game where it returned two interceptions for touchdowns. Linebacker Johnny Hodges commands the Horned Frog front seven, leading TCU in tackles.

TCU All-American players

  • 1st Team | OG Steve Avila (WC, FWAA, AFCA)
  • 1st Team | CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (AP, SN)
  • 1st Team | PR Derius Davis (FWAA)
  • 2nd Team | QB Max Duggan (AP, SN, FWAA)
  • 2nd Team | OG Steve Avila (AP)
  • 2nd Team | CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (FWAA, AFCA)

HEISMAN: Every winner of the Heisman Trophy since 1935

When Georgia and TCU meet for the title, a team will have a chance to etch its name in history. The Bulldogs and Horned Frogs have both had thrilling journeys to the national championship and Monday's game should add another exciting chapter.

7:50 pm, January 2, 2023

Georgia vs. TCU: How they stack up

TCU football

Georgia and TCU were ranked No. 1 and No. 3 in the final College Football Playoff rankings, respectively. Here's how they stack up based on this season's results.

Georgia vs. TCU
Georgia 2022 STATs TCU
14-0 (8-0 SEC) Record (Conf) 13-1 (9-0 Big 12)
No. 1 CFP rank No. 3
39.36 Points per game 41.07
14.79 Points allowed 26.43
494.9 Yards per game 474.1
304.6 Yards allowed per game 395.3
293.0 Pass yards per game 269.57
224.57 Pass yards allowed per game 243.21
201.9 Rush yards per game 204.5
80.0 Rush yards allowed per game 152.1
QB Stetson Bennett
3,823 yds, 23 TDs, 7 INT		 Passing leader QB Max Duggan
3,546 yds, 32 TDs, 6 INTs
RB Kenny McIntosh
779 yds, 10 TDs		 Rushing leader RB Kendre Miller
1,399  yds, 17 TDs
TE Brock Bowers
790 yds, 6 TDs		 Receiving leader WR Quentin Johnston
1,066 yds, 6 TDs
LB Smael Mondon Jr.
71 TK, 7.5 TFL, 1 SK, 22 QBH		 Defense LB Johnny Hodges
81 TK, 8.5 TFL, 2 SK
7:50 pm, January 2, 2023

Georgia vs. TCU: College Football Playoff history

cfp

Georgia and TCU are making their third and first appearances in the College Football Playoff, respectively. Georgia won the most recent championship in 2021 and is looking to defend its title. Meanwhile, TCU hopes to win the first title for any team out of the Big 12.

Year Round Winner Loser Score
2022 Semis No. 1 Georgia No. 4 Ohio State 42-41
  Semis No. 3 TCU No. 2 Michigan 51-45
2021 Title No. 3 Georgia No. 1 Alabama 33-18
  Semis No. 3 Georgia No. 2 Michigan 34-11
2017 Title No. 4 Alabama No. 3 Georgia 26-23 (OT)
  Semis No. 3 Georgia No. 2 Oklahoma 54-48 (2OT)

MORE: Teams with the most College Football Playoff wins and appearances

7:50 pm, January 2, 2023

College Football Playoff National Championship Game history

CFP

The ninth College Football Playoff national championship game will kick off in 2023, with Georgia battling TCU for all the marbles.

TCU is making its first-ever appearance in the CFP national championship but won a national title in 1938 before the CFP era. Meanwhile, Georgia is making its third appearance in the title game. The Bulldogs are 1-1 all-time in the game, winning last year's title.

Check out a history of the College Football Playoff title game below.

YEAR
(GAME DATE)		 GAME LOCATION
2015 No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20 Arlington, Texas
2016 No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40 Glendale, Arizona
2017 No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31 Tampa, Florida
2018 No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 Atlanta, Georgia
2019 No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16 Santa Clara, California
2020 No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25 New Orleans, Louisiana
2021 No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24 Miami Gardens, Florida
2022 No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18 Indianapolis, Indiana
7:50 pm, January 2, 2023

Georgia vs. TCU: Series history

Liberty Bowl 2016

Georgia and TCU have met four times in the two programs' histories, including two bowl games. The most recent meeting was in 2016 in the Liberty Bowl; Georgia won 31-23. 

The Bulldogs lead the series 4-0. 

Date Location Winner Score
Dec. 30, 2016 Memphis, TN (Liberty Bowl) Georgia 31-23
Sept. 10, 1988 Athens, GA Georgia 38-10
Sept. 27, 1980 Athens, GA Georgia 34-3
Jan. 1, 1941 Miami, FL (Orange Bowl) Georgia 40-26
7:50 pm, January 2, 2023

Final College Football Playoff rankings update

uga fotoball

Georgia finished ahead of TCU in the final College Football Playoff rankings back on Dec. 4. Here's what the rankings look like:

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD

PREVIOUS
1 Georgia 13-0 1
2 Michigan 13-0 2
3 TCU 12-1 3
4 Ohio State 11-1 5
5 Alabama 10-2 6
6 Tennessee 10-2 7
7 Clemson 11-2 9
8 Utah 10-3 11
9 Kansas State 10-3 10
10 Southern California 11-2 4
11 Penn State 10-2 8
12 Washington 10-2 12
13 Florida State 9-3 13
14 Oregon State 9-3 15
15 Oregon 9-3 16
16 Tulane 11-2 18
17 LSU 9-4 14
18 UCLA 9-3 17
19 South Carolina 8-4 19
20 Texas 8-4 20
21 Notre Dame 8-4 21
22 Mississippi State 8-4 24
23 NC State 8-4 25
24 Troy 11-2 NR
25 UTSA 11-2 NR