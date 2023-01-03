Live updates: Georgia vs. TCU in the CFP national championship game
How to watch: Georgia vs. TCU in the College Football Playoff
Get ready for the College Football Playoff title game. It's No. 1 Georgia against No. 3 TCU, with both the Bulldogs and the Horned Frogs hoping to lift the championship trophy.
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Date: Monday, Jan. 9
- TV channel: ESPN
- Streaming: ESPN.com/watch
- Location: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
Previewing Georgia vs. TCU in the College Football Playoff title game
For the 2022-23 College Football Playoff national championship game, head to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, where No. 1 Georgia will face No. 3 TCU under the Hollywood lights.
Georgia is the defending FBS national champion and enters the game as the undefeated SEC champion. Meanwhile, TCU bounced back after losing the Big 12 title game to knock off Michigan in the College Football Playoff semifinals.
Georgia's offense features quarterback Stetson Bennett, a Heisman finalist. Bennett is one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the country by his age (25) and by his national championship game winning experience. Bennett's top target is arguably the best tight end in the country for the last two years in Brock Bowers, with a litany of talented wideouts filling out the ranks. As always, the Bulldogs feature a power rushing attack, led by a trio of 500-yard rushers.
Defense is Georgia's most dominant unit led by two unanimous First-Team All-Americans, defensive tackle Jalen Carter and safety Christopher Smith. That duo highlights a defense filled with former four and five-star recruits across the depth chart. The Bulldogs allow less than 15 points per game while leading the nation in multiple categories like red zone defense and rush defense.
Georgia All-American players
- 1st Team | DL Jalen Carter* (SN, WC, FWAA, AFCA, AP)
- 1st Team | LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson (SN)
- 1st Team | TE Brock Bowers (FWAA, AFCA)
- 1st Team | S Christopher Smith* (SN, WC, FWAA, AFCA, AP)
- 2nd Team | TE Brock Bowers (SN, WC, AP)
- 2nd Team | LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson (AFCA, AP)
*Unanimous 1st Team All-American
Quarterback Max Duggan, the Heisman runner-up, leads TCU's offense into the national championship. Duggan is a dual-threat quarterback, but when he passes the ball his top target is wide receiver Quentin Johnston. Johnston is one of the top wide receiver prospects in the 2023 NFL draft and will look to boost his draft stock with one more fantastic game. TCU's rushing attack is led by Kendre Miller, who is expected to play after suffering an injury in the semifinal game.
Defensively, Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson is a shutdown corner that leads the TCU secondary. As a unit, TCU's pass defense is coming of a semifinal game where it returned two interceptions for touchdowns. Linebacker Johnny Hodges commands the Horned Frog front seven, leading TCU in tackles.
TCU All-American players
- 1st Team | OG Steve Avila (WC, FWAA, AFCA)
- 1st Team | CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (AP, SN)
- 1st Team | PR Derius Davis (FWAA)
- 2nd Team | QB Max Duggan (AP, SN, FWAA)
- 2nd Team | OG Steve Avila (AP)
- 2nd Team | CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (FWAA, AFCA)
When Georgia and TCU meet for the title, a team will have a chance to etch its name in history. The Bulldogs and Horned Frogs have both had thrilling journeys to the national championship and Monday's game should add another exciting chapter.
Georgia vs. TCU: How they stack up
Georgia and TCU were ranked No. 1 and No. 3 in the final College Football Playoff rankings, respectively. Here's how they stack up based on this season's results.
|Georgia
|2022 STATs
|TCU
|14-0 (8-0 SEC)
|Record (Conf)
|13-1 (9-0 Big 12)
|No. 1
|CFP rank
|No. 3
|39.36
|Points per game
|41.07
|14.79
|Points allowed
|26.43
|494.9
|Yards per game
|474.1
|304.6
|Yards allowed per game
|395.3
|293.0
|Pass yards per game
|269.57
|224.57
|Pass yards allowed per game
|243.21
|201.9
|Rush yards per game
|204.5
|80.0
|Rush yards allowed per game
|152.1
|QB Stetson Bennett
3,823 yds, 23 TDs, 7 INT
|Passing leader
|QB Max Duggan
3,546 yds, 32 TDs, 6 INTs
|RB Kenny McIntosh
779 yds, 10 TDs
|Rushing leader
|RB Kendre Miller
1,399 yds, 17 TDs
|TE Brock Bowers
790 yds, 6 TDs
|Receiving leader
|WR Quentin Johnston
1,066 yds, 6 TDs
|LB Smael Mondon Jr.
71 TK, 7.5 TFL, 1 SK, 22 QBH
|Defense
|LB Johnny Hodges
81 TK, 8.5 TFL, 2 SK
Georgia vs. TCU: College Football Playoff history
Georgia and TCU are making their third and first appearances in the College Football Playoff, respectively. Georgia won the most recent championship in 2021 and is looking to defend its title. Meanwhile, TCU hopes to win the first title for any team out of the Big 12.
|Year
|Round
|Winner
|Loser
|Score
|2022
|Semis
|No. 1 Georgia
|No. 4 Ohio State
|42-41
|Semis
|No. 3 TCU
|No. 2 Michigan
|51-45
|2021
|Title
|No. 3 Georgia
|No. 1 Alabama
|33-18
|Semis
|No. 3 Georgia
|No. 2 Michigan
|34-11
|2017
|Title
|No. 4 Alabama
|No. 3 Georgia
|26-23 (OT)
|Semis
|No. 3 Georgia
|No. 2 Oklahoma
|54-48 (2OT)
College Football Playoff National Championship Game history
The ninth College Football Playoff national championship game will kick off in 2023, with Georgia battling TCU for all the marbles.
TCU is making its first-ever appearance in the CFP national championship but won a national title in 1938 before the CFP era. Meanwhile, Georgia is making its third appearance in the title game. The Bulldogs are 1-1 all-time in the game, winning last year's title.
Check out a history of the College Football Playoff title game below.
|YEAR
(GAME DATE)
|GAME
|LOCATION
|2015
|No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20
|Arlington, Texas
|2016
|No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40
|Glendale, Arizona
|2017
|No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31
|Tampa, Florida
|2018
|No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23
|Atlanta, Georgia
|2019
|No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16
|Santa Clara, California
|2020
|No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25
|New Orleans, Louisiana
|2021
|No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24
|Miami Gardens, Florida
|2022
|No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18
|Indianapolis, Indiana
Georgia vs. TCU: Series history
Georgia and TCU have met four times in the two programs' histories, including two bowl games. The most recent meeting was in 2016 in the Liberty Bowl; Georgia won 31-23.
The Bulldogs lead the series 4-0.
|Date
|Location
|Winner
|Score
|Dec. 30, 2016
|Memphis, TN (Liberty Bowl)
|Georgia
|31-23
|Sept. 10, 1988
|Athens, GA
|Georgia
|38-10
|Sept. 27, 1980
|Athens, GA
|Georgia
|34-3
|Jan. 1, 1941
|Miami, FL (Orange Bowl)
|Georgia
|40-26
Final College Football Playoff rankings update
Georgia finished ahead of TCU in the final College Football Playoff rankings back on Dec. 4. Here's what the rankings look like:
|
RANK
|
SCHOOL
|
RECORD
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|Georgia
|13-0
|1
|2
|Michigan
|13-0
|2
|3
|TCU
|12-1
|3
|4
|Ohio State
|11-1
|5
|5
|Alabama
|10-2
|6
|6
|Tennessee
|10-2
|7
|7
|Clemson
|11-2
|9
|8
|Utah
|10-3
|11
|9
|Kansas State
|10-3
|10
|10
|Southern California
|11-2
|4
|11
|Penn State
|10-2
|8
|12
|Washington
|10-2
|12
|13
|Florida State
|9-3
|13
|14
|Oregon State
|9-3
|15
|15
|Oregon
|9-3
|16
|16
|Tulane
|11-2
|18
|17
|LSU
|9-4
|14
|18
|UCLA
|9-3
|17
|19
|South Carolina
|8-4
|19
|20
|Texas
|8-4
|20
|21
|Notre Dame
|8-4
|21
|22
|Mississippi State
|8-4
|24
|23
|NC State
|8-4
|25
|24
|Troy
|11-2
|NR
|25
|UTSA
|11-2
|NR