Live updates: Georgia vs. TCU in the CFP national championship game

For the 2022-23 College Football Playoff national championship game, head to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, where No. 1 Georgia will face No. 3 TCU under the Hollywood lights.

Georgia is the defending FBS national champion and enters the game as the undefeated SEC champion. Meanwhile, TCU bounced back after losing the Big 12 title game to knock off Michigan in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Georgia's offense features quarterback Stetson Bennett, a Heisman finalist. Bennett is one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the country by his age (25) and by his national championship game winning experience. Bennett's top target is arguably the best tight end in the country for the last two years in Brock Bowers, with a litany of talented wideouts filling out the ranks. As always, the Bulldogs feature a power rushing attack, led by a trio of 500-yard rushers.

Defense is Georgia's most dominant unit led by two unanimous First-Team All-Americans, defensive tackle Jalen Carter and safety Christopher Smith. That duo highlights a defense filled with former four and five-star recruits across the depth chart. The Bulldogs allow less than 15 points per game while leading the nation in multiple categories like red zone defense and rush defense.

Georgia All-American players

1st Team | DL Jalen Carter* (SN, WC, FWAA, AFCA, AP)

1st Team | LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson (SN)

1st Team | TE Brock Bowers (FWAA, AFCA)

1st Team | S Christopher Smith* (SN, WC, FWAA, AFCA, AP)

2nd Team | TE Brock Bowers (SN, WC, AP)

2nd Team | LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson (AFCA, AP)

*Unanimous 1st Team All-American

Quarterback Max Duggan, the Heisman runner-up, leads TCU's offense into the national championship. Duggan is a dual-threat quarterback, but when he passes the ball his top target is wide receiver Quentin Johnston. Johnston is one of the top wide receiver prospects in the 2023 NFL draft and will look to boost his draft stock with one more fantastic game. TCU's rushing attack is led by Kendre Miller, who is expected to play after suffering an injury in the semifinal game.

Defensively, Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson is a shutdown corner that leads the TCU secondary. As a unit, TCU's pass defense is coming of a semifinal game where it returned two interceptions for touchdowns. Linebacker Johnny Hodges commands the Horned Frog front seven, leading TCU in tackles.

TCU All-American players

1st Team | OG Steve Avila (WC, FWAA, AFCA)

1st Team | CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (AP, SN)

1st Team | PR Derius Davis (FWAA)

2nd Team | QB Max Duggan (AP, SN, FWAA)

2nd Team | OG Steve Avila (AP)

2nd Team | CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (FWAA, AFCA)

When Georgia and TCU meet for the title, a team will have a chance to etch its name in history. The Bulldogs and Horned Frogs have both had thrilling journeys to the national championship and Monday's game should add another exciting chapter.