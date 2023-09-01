Follow along as we track Week 1 of the college football season

No. 14 Utah 24, Florida 11

Despite outgaining the Utes by nearly 80 yards, Florida spent most of the afternoon battling back from multi-score deficits. After holding the UF offense to an opening series 3-and-out, Utah QB Bryson Barnes found wideout Money Parks streaking across the field on his very first play from scrimmage for a 75-yard score. From there, Utah would benefit from a bevy of untimely false start penalties, a disastrous infraction for having two players with the same number and a tipped interception to keep their SEC opposition at arms length for the duration of the contest.

Minnesota 13, Nebraska 10

An inventiveness in heartbreaking losses lingers over Lincoln, at least through the opening game of the Matt Rhule era. Leading 10-3 with 5 minutes remaining, a crucial Huskers conversion on 3rd and 6 left Nebraska in pole position to chew more clock and force the Gophers to part with their timeouts. However, halfback Anthony Grant would immediately fumble after a 9-yard run, putting the Gophers in business near midfield. Minnesota wide receiver Daniel Jackson made a spectacular, toe-dragging catch along the left sideline to tie the game and another Nebraska miscue, this time an interception, allowed Minnesota to line up a game-winning field goal.

NC State 24, UConn 14

NC State found themselves in an unexpected dog fight against the Huskies, as the ACC program headed to the locker room leading by just a field goal. The Wolfpack completed a surgical 11-play, 91-yard drive early in the third quarte that was undone the very next snap as UConn back Victor Rosa surged 56 yards for his second TD of the day. A hectic sequence turned tragic, as on the subsequent kickoff Wolfpack DB Rakeim Ashford suffered a late hit that saw the graduate senior carted off the field — an NC State spokesperson confirmed the player showed signs of movement. The Wolfpack completed the possession with a touchdown, opening up a 10-point game that endured through the rest of the evening.