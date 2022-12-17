Louisville takes down Cincinnati in 2022 Fenway Bowl

BOSTON — Jawhar Jordan ran for 115 yards and two lengthy touchdowns to lead Louisville to a 24-7 win over Cincinnati in the first Fenway Bowl.

Jordan ran in a score from 49 yards with less than a minute remaining in the first quarter to open the scoring before adding another one from 41 yards to close the second quarter with insurance.

Running back Maurice Turner added 160 yards on the ground, averaging 5.2 yards per carry.

Quarterback Brock Domann threw for 92 yards, one interception and a touchdown, connecting with wide receiver Marshon Ford for a 13-yard score in the second quarter.

On defense, the Cardinals dominated all day with linebacker Monty Montgomery leading the way, posting eight tackles (five solo), 1.5 for a loss, one sack and a forced fumble. LB Yasir Abdullah added six tackles (three solo), 1.5 for a loss and 1.5 sacks.

For Cincinnati, Evan Prater threw for 83 yards on 7-for-15 with one touchdown. He found walk-on wide receiver Wyatt Fischer for a 20-yard score in the second quarter. It was Fischer’s first touchdown.

The Bearcats’ defense kept the Cards at bay in the second half, coming up with two picks and a fumble in the fourth quarter, but they squandered the opportunities to get back into the game.