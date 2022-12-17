Louisville takes down Cincinnati in 2022 Fenway Bowl
Louisville wins Keg of Nails, Fenway Bowl 🔴
BOSTON — Jawhar Jordan ran for 115 yards and two lengthy touchdowns to lead Louisville to a 24-7 win over Cincinnati in the first Fenway Bowl.
Jordan ran in a score from 49 yards with less than a minute remaining in the first quarter to open the scoring before adding another one from 41 yards to close the second quarter with insurance.
Running back Maurice Turner added 160 yards on the ground, averaging 5.2 yards per carry.
Quarterback Brock Domann threw for 92 yards, one interception and a touchdown, connecting with wide receiver Marshon Ford for a 13-yard score in the second quarter.
On defense, the Cardinals dominated all day with linebacker Monty Montgomery leading the way, posting eight tackles (five solo), 1.5 for a loss, one sack and a forced fumble. LB Yasir Abdullah added six tackles (three solo), 1.5 for a loss and 1.5 sacks.
For Cincinnati, Evan Prater threw for 83 yards on 7-for-15 with one touchdown. He found walk-on wide receiver Wyatt Fischer for a 20-yard score in the second quarter. It was Fischer’s first touchdown.
The Bearcats’ defense kept the Cards at bay in the second half, coming up with two picks and a fumble in the fourth quarter, but they squandered the opportunities to get back into the game.
FINAL: Louisville takes the Fenway Bowl, 24-7 🏆
The Cards cruise through the fourth quarter for the 17-point win to take home the Keg of Nails.
Cincinnati forced three turnovers in the quarter (two interceptions and a fumble), but failed to capitalize on any of their opportunities.
PICKED OFF 🤯 Bearcats have life
Louisville took a shot towards the end zone, but the pass was intercepted by Armorion Smith at the Cincinnati 21. He ran it to almost midfield, where the Bearcats will take over.
Cardinals lead by 17 through the 3rd 🔥
Louisville leads 24-7 after the third quarter. The Cardinals added insurance with James Turner's 48-yard field goal.
Louisville's kick is GOOD 💪
The Cards extend it to 24-7 as James Turner's 48-yard field goal is sails through the uprights with 3:49 left in the third.
The second half is underway 👀
We're back for the second half at Fenway Park as Louisville leads Cincinnati, 21-7, at the Fenway Bowl.
Louisville leads by two TD's at halftime 😮💨
After the first half, Louisville leads 21-7.
Cardinals running back Jawhar Jordan has two touchdowns on the day, both from distance, opening the scoring with a 49-yard scamper at the end of the first quarter before tacking on a 41-yard score before halftime.
Cincinnati walk-on wide receiver Wyatt Fischer has the Bearcats on the board with a 20-yard catch-and-run for his first career touchdown.
Louisville has 210 total yards to Cincinnati's 98. The Cards have sacked QB Evan Prater six times, and are winning the turnover battle with two fumbles recovered.
TOUCHDOWN! Louisville adds insurance 💪
The Cardinals tack on another touchdown to make it 21-7 with 42 seconds remaining in the half. Running back Jawhar Jordan picks up his second TD of the game with another big run, this time from 41 yards.
The extra point is good.
TOUCHDOWN! Cards retake the lead 🟥
Louisville answers Cincinnati, taking a 14-7 lead on a n eight-yard pass from Domann to running back Marshon Ford. The extra point is good.
The score caps off a 66-yard drive on the tenth play.
That's three-straight scoring drives in the game after both offenses struggled for most of the first quarter.
TOUCHDOWN! Bearcats draw even 👀
On the opening drive of the second quarter, Cincinnati ties it 7-7 after Prater connects with walk-on wide receiver Wyatt Fischer for a 20-yard touchdown.
Prater evaded pressure and scrambled, taking a hit as he found Fischer, who evaded multiple defenders to run it in.
The extra point is good.
Louisvlle leads 7-0 after the first quarter 🔴
Jawhar Johnson's 49-yard score is the difference-maker after the first quarter.
The Cards had 65 total yards to the Bearcats' 35, and each team had four first downs. Cincinnati fumbled twice, and Louisville did once.
TOUCHDOWN! Cards open the scoring 🔥
After the Cincinnati fumble, Louisville gets on the board on their first play of the drive as running back Jawhar Jordan rips off a big play on the ground for a 49-yard score.
The extra point is good.
Louisville took an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, and the 15 yards will be enforced at the start of the Bearcats' next drive.
FUMBLES 😤
Louisville botched the handoff, and quarterback Brock Domann fumbled the ball. Cincinnati takes over at the Cards' 42 after defensive end Ryan Mullaney falls on it for the recovery.
On the ensuing drive, Bearcats QB Evan Prater couldn't evade the pressure form Louisville, taking a sack before fumbling on the next play.
Blocked punt! 🙅♂️
The Bearcats' defense and special teams start strong, forcing a quick three-and-out before blocking Louisville's punt. The offense will get its first chance with great field position at the Cards' 42-yard line.
