Miami at Clemson: Time, TV channel, preview, history

OK, Miami. Here's your chance.

In the SEC, facing Alabama is the best prove-it stage. In the ACC, it's Clemson.

The Tigers have won five consecutive ACC titles, reached the College Football Playoff five years in a row and have won two of the last four national titles. Oh, and they're also No. 1 this season with Heisman contenders Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne

Miami has its own rich history with five national crowns, but the Hurricanes haven't even won a conference title since 2003 — when they were in the Big East. And in Miami's lone ACC Championship Game appearance, it lost to Clemson 38-3 in 2017.

But all those past numbers won't matter. Miami says this season is different. Through three games, the Hurricanes have big wins against UAB, at Louisville and vs. Florida State. Houston transfer QB D'Eriq King has 736 passing yards and six touchdowns without an interception while also rushing for 157 yards and a score.

Then there's Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, with his 848 passing yards, seven passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns. King will have to outperform or at least play even with Lawrence to give Miami a chance.

Overall, the teams have similar numbers. Both average more than 40 points per game while allowing less than 20, though Clemson's 12 allowed per game is a touchdown better.

That Tigers defense could end up being the difference. The typically Clemson front has allowed only 90 rushing yards per game on 2.2 yards per attempt. King's ability will add a new twist to defend, but the Tigers' overall balance may be too much.

However, if things break right for the Hurricanes, they may get a rematch for the ACC title in December.