Miami at Clemson: Time, TV channel, preview, history
How to watch Clemson vs. Miami
It's the only top-10 showdown of the week and it's getting ESPN's College GameDay. Here's how to watch the Clemson-Miami game.
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 10
- TV channel: ABC
- Streaming: ESPN
- Location: Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina
Previewing Clemson vs. Miami
OK, Miami. Here's your chance.
In the SEC, facing Alabama is the best prove-it stage. In the ACC, it's Clemson.
The Tigers have won five consecutive ACC titles, reached the College Football Playoff five years in a row and have won two of the last four national titles. Oh, and they're also No. 1 this season with Heisman contenders Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne
Miami has its own rich history with five national crowns, but the Hurricanes haven't even won a conference title since 2003 — when they were in the Big East. And in Miami's lone ACC Championship Game appearance, it lost to Clemson 38-3 in 2017.
But all those past numbers won't matter. Miami says this season is different. Through three games, the Hurricanes have big wins against UAB, at Louisville and vs. Florida State. Houston transfer QB D'Eriq King has 736 passing yards and six touchdowns without an interception while also rushing for 157 yards and a score.
Then there's Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, with his 848 passing yards, seven passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns. King will have to outperform or at least play even with Lawrence to give Miami a chance.
Overall, the teams have similar numbers. Both average more than 40 points per game while allowing less than 20, though Clemson's 12 allowed per game is a touchdown better.
That Tigers defense could end up being the difference. The typically Clemson front has allowed only 90 rushing yards per game on 2.2 yards per attempt. King's ability will add a new twist to defend, but the Tigers' overall balance may be too much.
However, if things break right for the Hurricanes, they may get a rematch for the ACC title in December.
Clemson vs. Miami: How they stack up
Here's the tale of the tape in the top-10 meeting:
|Clemson
|STAT
|Miami
|3-0 (2-0)
|Record (ACC)
|3-0 (2-0)
|No. 1
|AP rank
|No. 7
|42.3
|Points per game
|43.3
|12.0
|Points allowed
|19.0
|477.3
|Yards per game
|499.0
|316.0
|Pass yards
|266.7
|161.3
|Rush yards
|232.3
|303.0
|Yards allowed
|377.0
|213.0
|Pass yards allowed
|230.3
|90.0
|Rush yards allowed
|146.7
|Trevor Lawrence
848 yards (7 TDs, 0 INT)
|Passing leader
|D'Eriq King
736 yards (6 TDs, 0 INT)
|Travis Etienne
243 yards (2 TDs)
|Rushing leader
|Cam'Ron Harris
311 yards (5 TDs)
|Amari Rodgers
206 yards (3 TDs)
|Receiving leader
|Brevin Jordan
212 yards (3 TDs)
|Baylon Specter
(21 total tackles, 2.5 tfl)
|Defense
|Bubba Bolden
(17 total tackles, sack, INT)
Clemson vs. Miami: Historical stats
Saturday's meeting will mark the 12th in the series. Clemson enters with a slight edge at 6-5, though the Tigers have won the last two games.
Of the 11 completed games, five came before the 1960s.
|Date
|Location
|Winner
|Score
|Dec. 2, 2017
|Charlotte, SC (ACC Championship)
|Clemson
|38-3
|Oct. 24, 2015
|Miami Gardens, FL
|Clemson
|58-0
|Oct. 2, 2010
|Clemson, SC
|Miami
|30-21
|Oct. 24, 2009
|Miami Gardens, FL
|Clemson
|40-37
|Sept. 17, 2005
|Clemson, SC
|Miami
|36-30
|Nov. 6, 2004
|Miami, FL
|Clemson
|24-17
|Nov. 16, 1956
|Miami, FL
|Miami
|21-0
|Oct. 9, 1953
|Miami, FL
|Miami
|39-7
|Jan. 1, 1952
|Jacksonville, FL (Gator Bowl)
|Miami
|14-0
|Jan. 1, 1951
|Miami, FL (Orange Bowl)
|Clemson
|15-14
|Nov. 2, 1945
|Miami, FL
|Miami
|7-6
What the polls say
While Clemson has been ranked No. 1 in both the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll all season, Miami has climbed from outside the polls to into the top 10 after three lopsided wins.
|AP Poll
|Ranking
|Coaches Poll
|Clemson
|1
|Clemson
|Alabama
|2
|Alabama
|Georgia
|3
|Florida & Georgia
|Florida
|4
|N/A
|Notre Dame
|5
|Notre Dame
|Ohio State
|6
|Ohio State
|Miami
|7
|Miami
|North Carolina
|8
|Penn State
|Penn State
|9
|North Carolina
|Oklahoma State
|10
|Oklahoma State
|Cincinnati
|11
|Cincinnati
|Oregon
|12
|Tennessee
|Auburn
|13
|Auburn
|Tennessee
|14
|Wisconsin
|BYU
|15
|BYU
|Wisconsin
|16
|LSU
|LSU
|17
|Oregon
|SMU
|18
|Virginia Tech
|Virginia Tech
|19
|Michigan
|Michigan
|20
|Texas A&M
|Texas A&M
|21
|SMU
|Texas
|22
|Texas
|Louisiana
|23
|Louisiana
|Iowa State
|24
|Iowa State
|Minnesota
|25
|UCF
