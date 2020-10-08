Last Updated 4:05 PM, October 08, 2020
Miami at Clemson: Time, TV channel, preview, history

USA TODAY SportsClemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.Clemson's Trevor Lawrence has thrown for seven touchdowns this season.
5:08 pm, October 8, 2020

How to watch Clemson vs. Miami

It's the only top-10 showdown of the week and it's getting ESPN's College GameDay. Here's how to watch the Clemson-Miami game.

  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 10
  • TV channel: ABC
  • Streaming: ESPN
  • Location: Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson fans Clemson has not lost at home since Nov. 12, 2016
6:25 pm, October 8, 2020

Previewing Clemson vs. Miami

OK, Miami. Here's your chance.

In the SEC, facing Alabama is the best prove-it stage. In the ACC, it's Clemson.

The Tigers have won five consecutive ACC titles, reached the College Football Playoff five years in a row and have won two of the last four national titles. Oh, and they're also No. 1 this season with Heisman contenders Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne

Miami has its own rich history with five national crowns, but the Hurricanes haven't even won a conference title since 2003 — when they were in the Big East. And in Miami's lone ACC Championship Game appearance, it lost to Clemson 38-3 in 2017.

But all those past numbers won't matter. Miami says this season is different. Through three games, the Hurricanes have big wins against UAB, at Louisville and vs. Florida State. Houston transfer QB D'Eriq King has 736 passing yards and six touchdowns without an interception while also rushing for 157 yards and a score.

Then there's Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, with his 848 passing yards, seven passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns. King will have to outperform or at least play even with Lawrence to give Miami a chance.

Overall, the teams have similar numbers. Both average more than 40 points per game while allowing less than 20, though Clemson's 12 allowed per game is a touchdown better.

That Tigers defense could end up being the difference. The typically Clemson front has allowed only 90 rushing yards per game on 2.2 yards per attempt. King's ability will add a new twist to defend, but the Tigers' overall balance may be too much.

However, if things break right for the Hurricanes, they may get a rematch for the ACC title in December.

4:57 pm, October 8, 2020

Clemson vs. Miami: How they stack up

Here's the tale of the tape in the top-10 meeting:

Clemson vs. Miami
Clemson STAT Miami
3-0 (2-0) Record (ACC) 3-0 (2-0)
No. 1 AP rank No. 7
42.3 Points per game 43.3
12.0 Points allowed 19.0
477.3 Yards per game 499.0
316.0 Pass yards 266.7
161.3 Rush yards 232.3
303.0 Yards allowed 377.0
213.0 Pass yards allowed 230.3
90.0 Rush yards allowed 146.7
Trevor Lawrence
848 yards (7 TDs, 0 INT)		 Passing leader D'Eriq King
736 yards (6 TDs, 0 INT)
Travis Etienne
243 yards (2 TDs)		 Rushing leader Cam'Ron Harris
311 yards (5 TDs)
Amari Rodgers
206 yards (3 TDs)		 Receiving leader Brevin Jordan
212 yards (3 TDs)
Baylon Specter
(21 total tackles, 2.5 tfl)		 Defense Bubba Bolden
(17 total tackles, sack, INT)
5:09 pm, October 8, 2020

Clemson vs. Miami: Historical stats

Getty Images Clemson beat Miami in 2004 Clemson upset No. 11 Miami 24-17 in OT in 2004.

Saturday's meeting will mark the 12th in the series. Clemson enters with a slight edge at 6-5, though the Tigers have won the last two games.

Of the 11 completed games, five came before the 1960s.

Date Location Winner Score
Dec. 2, 2017 Charlotte, SC (ACC Championship) Clemson 38-3
Oct. 24, 2015 Miami Gardens, FL Clemson 58-0
Oct. 2, 2010 Clemson, SC Miami 30-21
Oct. 24, 2009 Miami Gardens, FL Clemson 40-37
Sept. 17, 2005 Clemson, SC Miami 36-30
Nov. 6, 2004 Miami, FL Clemson 24-17
Nov. 16, 1956 Miami, FL Miami 21-0
Oct. 9, 1953 Miami, FL Miami 39-7
Jan. 1, 1952 Jacksonville, FL (Gator Bowl) Miami 14-0
Jan. 1, 1951 Miami, FL (Orange Bowl) Clemson 15-14
Nov. 2, 1945 Miami, FL Miami 7-6
5:25 pm, October 8, 2020

What the polls say

While Clemson has been ranked No. 1 in both the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll all season, Miami has climbed from outside the polls to into the top 10 after three lopsided wins.

AP Poll Ranking Coaches Poll
Clemson 1 Clemson
Alabama 2 Alabama
Georgia 3 Florida & Georgia
Florida 4 N/A
Notre Dame 5 Notre Dame
Ohio State 6 Ohio State
Miami 7 Miami
North Carolina 8 Penn State
Penn State 9 North Carolina
Oklahoma State 10 Oklahoma State
Cincinnati 11 Cincinnati
Oregon 12 Tennessee
Auburn 13 Auburn
Tennessee 14 Wisconsin
BYU 15 BYU
Wisconsin 16 LSU
LSU 17 Oregon
SMU 18 Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech 19 Michigan
Michigan 20 Texas A&M
Texas A&M 21 SMU
Texas 22 Texas
Louisiana 23 Louisiana
Iowa State 24 Iowa State
Minnesota 25 UCF

Here are the 16 AP Top 25 teams playing in Week 6:

