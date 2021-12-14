Michigan-Georgia: Date, time, TV channel, preview for College Football Playoff semifinal

After a long season, the College Football Playoff is here and No. 2 Michigan will battle No. 3 Georgia in the Orange Bowl. Here's what you need to know for the College Football Playoff semifinal game.

A powerful rushing attack leads the Michigan offense, with running backs Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum forming a dynamic duo. Haskins and Corum power the nation's No. 10 rushing offense that has scored 39 touchdowns on the ground. Quarterback Cade McNamara can also be found in the backfield; while he's looked like a game-manager at times, McNamara has shown the ability to drive the ball downfield as the season has progressed.

The Wolverine defense starts up front with Heisman Trophy runner-up Aidan Hutchinson. Hutchinson has been dominant all season long, with four sacks and four tackles for loss in his last two games. Hutchinson is joined up front by David Ojabo; together, the two form one of the best edge-rushing tandems in college football. With a talented pass rush and a secondary that features quality players like Daxton Hill, Michigan's defense is ready for a championship run.

Georgia's offense has elite players at the skill positions. At running back, Zamir White and James Cook provide a great one-two punch. In the passing attack, freshman tight end Brock Bowers has put himself in the conversation with the nation's best in his first season, while wide receiver George Pickens' return from injury could be an X-factor for the Bulldog offense.

The talent at the skill positions should help whoever takes snaps under center in the Orange Bowl. At quarterback, Stetson Bennett has led the charge for most of the season. However, J.T. Daniels is waiting in the wings should Bennett struggle.

Outside of the SEC Championship Game, Georgia's defense played at a historical pace. The country's top-scoring defense features stars like defensive tackle Jordan Davis and linebacker Nakobe Dean, while also having high-quality players throughout the depth chart. If the Bulldogs can return to form in the Playoff, it will have to stop the run in the semifinals. Luckily for Georgia, it's only allowed 82.8 rushing yards per game this season. The trenches should be exciting to watch in this matchup.

Neither the Bulldogs nor Wolverines have won a national championship in the College Football Playoff era. Yet, when Georgia and Michigan face off on December 31, it has the potential to be an instant classic.