Michigan-Georgia: Date, time, TV channel, preview for College Football Playoff semifinal

Last Updated 6:36 PM, December 14, 2021Stan BectonMichigan-Georgia: Date, time, TV channel, preview for College Football Playoff semifinalShare 2021 College Football Playoff rankings: See who's in, full New Year's Six schedule 3:05 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatestPathCreated with Sketch. PINNED 12:26 am, December 10, 2021How to watch: Michigan vs. GeorgiaGet ready for the final College Football Playoff semifinal. It's No. 2 Michigan against No. 3 Georgia, with both the Wolverines and the Bulldogs looking to advance for a shot at the first College Football Playoff championship in program history. Time: 7:30 p.m. ET Date: Friday, Dec. 31 TV channel: ESPN Streaming: ESPN.com/watch Location: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida Click or tap here for a complete list of bowl game info. Georgia Football fans are sure to make the trip to Miami for the College Football Playoff share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:25 am, December 10, 2021Previewing Michigan vs. Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinalAfter a long season, the College Football Playoff is here and No. 2 Michigan will battle No. 3 Georgia in the Orange Bowl. Here's what you need to know for the College Football Playoff semifinal game. A powerful rushing attack leads the Michigan offense, with running backs Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum forming a dynamic duo. Haskins and Corum power the nation's No. 10 rushing offense that has scored 39 touchdowns on the ground. Quarterback Cade McNamara can also be found in the backfield; while he's looked like a game-manager at times, McNamara has shown the ability to drive the ball downfield as the season has progressed. GO BLUE: Michigan beats Ohio State for the first time since 2011 The Wolverine defense starts up front with Heisman Trophy runner-up Aidan Hutchinson. Hutchinson has been dominant all season long, with four sacks and four tackles for loss in his last two games. Hutchinson is joined up front by David Ojabo; together, the two form one of the best edge-rushing tandems in college football. With a talented pass rush and a secondary that features quality players like Daxton Hill, Michigan's defense is ready for a championship run. HEISMAN: Heisman Trophy winners, runners-up since 1935 Georgia's offense has elite players at the skill positions. At running back, Zamir White and James Cook provide a great one-two punch. In the passing attack, freshman tight end Brock Bowers has put himself in the conversation with the nation's best in his first season, while wide receiver George Pickens' return from injury could be an X-factor for the Bulldog offense. The talent at the skill positions should help whoever takes snaps under center in the Orange Bowl. At quarterback, Stetson Bennett has led the charge for most of the season. However, J.T. Daniels is waiting in the wings should Bennett struggle. PLAYOFF: 2021-22 College Football Playoff schedule, dates, TV channel, sites Outside of the SEC Championship Game, Georgia's defense played at a historical pace. The country's top-scoring defense features stars like defensive tackle Jordan Davis and linebacker Nakobe Dean, while also having high-quality players throughout the depth chart. If the Bulldogs can return to form in the Playoff, it will have to stop the run in the semifinals. Luckily for Georgia, it's only allowed 82.8 rushing yards per game this season. The trenches should be exciting to watch in this matchup. BOWL SEASON: The complete 2021-22 college football bowl schedule Neither the Bulldogs nor Wolverines have won a national championship in the College Football Playoff era. Yet, when Georgia and Michigan face off on December 31, it has the potential to be an instant classic. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:25 am, December 10, 2021Michigan vs. Georgia: How they stack up Michigan and Georgia were ranked No. 2 and No. 3 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, respectively. Here's how they stack up based on this season's results. Michigan vs. Georgia Georgia 2021 STATs MICHIGAN 12-1 (8-0 SEC) Record (Conf) 12-1 (8-1 Big Ten) No. 3 CFP rank No. 2 39.39 Points per game 37.69 9.54 Points allowed 16.08 442.8 Yards per game 451.9 254.3 Yards allowed per game 316.2 247.92 Pass yards per game 228.08 172.62 Pass yards allowed per game 194.69 194.9 Rush yards per game 223.8 8.7 Rush yards allowed per game 121.5 Stetson Bennett 2325 yards (24 TDs, 7 INT) Passing leader Cade McNamara 2470 yards (15 TDs, 4 INT) Zamir White 718 yards (10 TD) Rushing leader Hassan Haskins 1294 yards (20 TD) Brock Bowers 791 yards (11 TD) Receiving leader Cornelius Johnson 609 yards (3 TD) Nakobe Dean 61 total tackles (8.5 TFL, 5.0 SK, 2 INT) Defense Aidan Hutchinson 58 tackles (15.5 TFL, 14.0 SK, 2 FF) share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:23 am, December 10, 2021College Football Playoff rankings updateMichigan ranks ahead of Georgia in the final College Football Playoff rankings. Here's what the rankings look like: RANK SCHOOL RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Alabama 12-1 3 2 Michigan 12-1 2 3 Georgia 12-1 1 4 Cincinnati 13-0 4 5 Notre Dame 11-1 6 6 Ohio State 10-2 7 7 Baylor 11-2 9 8 Ole Miss 10-2 8 9 Oklahoma State 11-2 5 10 Michigan State 10-2 11 11 Utah 10-3 17 12 Pittsburgh 11-2 15 13 BYU 10-2 12 14 Oregon 10-3 10 15 Iowa 10-3 13 16 Oklahoma 10-2 14 17 Wake Forest 10-3 16 18 NC State 9-3 18 19 Clemson 9-3 20 20 Houston 11-2 21 21 Arkansas 8-4 22 22 Kentucky 9-3 23 23 Louisiana 12-1 24 24 San Diego State 11-2 19 25 Texas A&M 8-4 25 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:22 am, December 10, 2021Michigan vs. Georgia: Series history Michigan and Georgia have met just twice in the two storied programs' histories. The last meeting was in 1965; Georgia won 15-7. Michigan won the first meeting on the gridiron between the two powerhouses way back in 1957 in a 26-0 shutout. The series is tied 1-1. Here are all the prior meetings: Date Location Winner Score Oct. 2, 1965 Ann Arbor, MI Georgia 15-7 Oct. 5, 1957 Ann Arbor, MI Michigan 26-0 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link