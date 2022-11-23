Michigan vs. Ohio State football: Score, updates, series history

Last Updated 12:16 PM, November 23, 2022NCAA.comMichigan vs. Ohio State football: Score, updates, series historyShare College Football Playoff rankings: LSU beats out USC for No. 5 spot 2:26 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest4:25 pm, November 23, 2022How to watch Ohio State vs. Michigan Here's how you can watch the two 11-0 unbeaten teams play for a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game. Time: noon ET Date: Saturday, Nov. 26 TV: FOX Location: Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:21 pm, November 23, 2022Ohio State vs. Michigan, previewed The following is from Mike Lopresti's NCAA.com preview of this week's rivalry games: Sad but true fact for the Wolverines: The last time they won at Ohio State, current star running back Blake Corum was a week from being born and Tom Brady had just graduated. Michigan has lost nine games in a row in Columbus since the last victory in 2000, and now would be an excellent time to end the streak since a Big Ten championship and a prime spot in the playoff bracket very likely go to the winner. It says something about the historical parity of this rivalry that even with the Buckeyes’ recent dominance at home, they barely lead the Columbus portion of the series 28-27-2. As has been true so many times across two centuries, the game comes with lots of shiny numbers. Half of the four remaining unbeaten 11-0 records in the country will be on the field Saturday. The only two teams in the nation currently ranked in the top-10 in both scoring offense and defense will be there. This is the 12th time they have met as top-5 members. And there are as many intriguing questions as decals on the helmets. Will Michigan’s offensive line steamroll the Ohio State defense as it did last November in Ann Arbor? Corum shares the national lead with 19 touchdowns scored, but will he even play because of a knee injury? The Buckeyes have been a fireworks show in the air, from quarterback C.J. Stroud and his 35 touchdown passes to receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., with 78 percent of his 65 receptions going for a first down. Any answers for that, Wolverines defense? Ohio State’s 29-game home winning streak against Big Ten opponents goes back to 2015, so no current Buckeye has ever known the feeling of losing a conference game in Ohio Stadium. This is no time for a new experience, right? Can Michigan get its customary fast start — the Wolverines have outscored opponents 210-67 in the first half — to take some of the scarlet out of the Ohio State crowd? Sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy has justified Jim Harbaugh’s decision to start him with a 67 percent completion rate and a 14-2 touchdown-interception ratio. But he’s never played a down in Ohio Stadium, so how’s that going to work out? And most of all, will the loser look good enough to make a case for a second playoff spot for the Big Ten? Bo and Woody never had to worry about that one. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:20 pm, November 23, 2022What the stats say for The GameBoth Ohio State and Michigan are 11-0 overall and 8-0 in the Big Ten. Here's how they match up statistically: Michigan Statistic Ohio State 11-0 (8-0) Record (Big Ten) 11-0 (8-0) No. 3 CFP rank No. 2 39.4 Points for 46.5 11.7 Points against 16.9 452.6 Total offense 492.7 241.3 Yards allowed 283.4 208.8 Passing yards 289.2 243.8 Rushing yards 203.5 161.7 Pass defense 175.5 79.5 Rush defense 107.9 J.J. McCarthy 1,952 yards, 14 TDs, 2 INT Passing C.J. Stroud 2,991 yards, 35 TDs, 4 INT Blake Corum 1,457 yards, 18 TDs Rushing Miyan Williams 783 yards, 13 TDs Ronnie Bell 48 receptions, 641 yards, 2 TDs Receiving Marvin Harrison Jr. 65 receptions, 1,037 yards, 11 TDs Mike Morris 7.5 sacks, 11 tfl Defense Tommy Eichenberg 105 tackles, 12 tfl share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:19 pm, November 23, 2022Ohio State, Michigan rank Nos. 2 and 3 in CFPAhead of Saturday's game, undefeated Ohio State and Michigan are ranked No. 2 and No. 3 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. RANK SCHOOL RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Georgia 11-0 1 2 Ohio State 11-0 2 3 Michigan 11-0 3 4 TCU 11-0 4 5 LSU 9-2 6 6 Southern California 10-1 7 7 Alabama 9-2 8 8 Clemson 10-1 9 9 Oregon 9-2 12 10 Tennessee 9-2 5 11 Penn State 9-2 11 12 Kansas State 8-3 15 13 Washington 9-2 17 14 Utah 8-3 10 15 Notre Dame 8-3 18 16 Florida State 8-3 19 17 North Carolina 9-2 13 18 UCLA 8-3 16 19 Tulane 9-2 21 20 Ole Miss 8-3 14 21 Oregon State 8-3 23 22 UCF 8-3 20 23 Texas 7-4 NR 24 Cincinnati 9-2 25 25 Louisville 7-4 NR share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:17 pm, November 23, 2022Series history of The Game since 1897 Below is the complete history between Ohio State and Michigan. The Wolverines won the 2021 game, topping the Buckeyes 45-27. DATE SITE RESULT Oct. 16, 1897 Ann Arbor Michigan, 36-0 Nov. 24, 1900 Ann Arbor Tied, 0-0 Nov. 9, 1901 Columbus Michigan, 21-0 Oct. 25, 1902 Ann Arbor Michigan 86-0 Nov. 7, 1903 Ann Arbor Michigan 36-0 Oct. 15, 1904 Columbus Michigan, 31-6 Nov. 11, 1905 Ann Arbor Michigan, 40-0 Oct. 20, 1906 Columbus Michigan, 6-0 Oct. 26, 1907 Ann Arbor Michigan, 22-0 Oct. 24, 1908 Columbus Michigan, 10-6 Oct. 16, 1909 Ann Arbor Michigan, 33-6 Oct. 22, 1910 Columbus Tied, 3-3 Oct. 21, 1911 Ann Arbor Michigan, 19-0 Oct. 19, 1912 Columbus Michigan, 14-0 Nov. 30, 1918 Columbus Michigan, 14-0 Oct. 25, 1919 Ann Arbor Ohio State, 13-3 Nov. 6, 1920 Columbus Ohio State, 14-7 Oct. 22, 1921 Ann Arbor Ohio State, 14-0 Oct. 21, 1922 Columbus Michigan, 19-0 Oct. 22, 1923 Ann Arbor Michigan, 23-0 Nov. 15, 1924 Columbus Michigan 16-6 Nov. 14, 1925 Ann Arbor Michigan, 10-0 Nov. 13, 1926 Columbus Michigan, 17-16 Oct. 22, 1927 Ann Arbor Michigan, 21-0 Oct. 20, 1928 Columbus Ohio State, 19-7 Oct. 19, 1929 Ann Arbor Ohio State, 7-0 Oct. 18, 1930 Columbus Michigan, 13-0 Oct. 17, 1931 Ann Arbor Ohio State, 7-0 Oct. 15, 1932 Columbus Michigan, 14-10 Oct. 21, 1933 Ann Arbor Michigan, 13-0 Nov. 17, 1934 Columbus Ohio State, 34-0 Nov. 23, 1935 Ann Arbor Ohio State, 38-0 Nov. 21, 1936 Columbus Ohio State, 21-0 Nov. 20, 1937 Ann Arbor Ohio State, 21-0 Nov. 19, 1938 Columbus Michigan, 18-0 Nov. 25, 1939 Ann Arbor Michigan, 21-14 Nov. 23, 1940 Columbus Michigan, 40-0 Nov. 22, 1941 Ann Arbor Tied, 20-20 Nov. 21, 1942 Columbus Ohio State, 21-7 Nov. 20, 1943 Ann Arbor Michigan, 45-7 Nov. 25, 1944 Columbus Ohio State, 18-14 Nov. 24, 1945 Ann Arbor Michigan, 7-3 Nov. 23, 1946 Columbus Michigan, 58-6 Nov. 22, 1947 Ann Arbor Michigan, 21-0 Nov. 20, 1948 Columbus Michigan, 13-3 Nov. 19, 1949 Ann Arbor Tied, 7-7 Nov. 25, 1950 Columbus Michigan, 9-3 Nov. 24, 1951 Ann Arbor Michigan, 7-0 Nov. 22, 1952 Columbus Ohio State, 27-7 Nov. 21, 1953 Ann Arbor Michigan, 20-0 Nov. 20, 1954 Columbus Ohio State, 21-7 Nov. 19, 1955 Ann Arbor Ohio State, 17-0 Nov. 24, 1956 Columbus Michigan, 19-0 Nov. 23, 1957 Ann Arbor Ohio State, 31-14 Nov. 22, 1958 Columbus Ohio State, 20-14 Nov. 21, 1959 Ann Arbor Michigan, 23-14 Nov. 19, 1960 Columbus Ohio State, 7-0 Nov. 25, 1961 Ann Arbor Ohio State, 50-20 Nov. 24, 1962 Columbus Ohio State, 28-0 Nov. 30, 1963 Ann Arbor Ohio State, 14-10 Nov. 21, 1964 Columbus Michigan, 10-0 Nov. 20, 1965 Ann Arbor Ohio State, 9-7 Nov. 19, 1966 Columbus Michigan, 17-3 Nov. 25, 1967 Ann Arbor Ohio State, 24-14 Nov. 23, 1968 Columbus Ohio State, 50-14 Nov. 22, 1969 Ann Arbor Michigan, 24-12 Nov. 21, 1970 Columbus Ohio State, 20-9 Nov. 20, 1971 Ann Arbor Michigan, 10-7 Nov. 25, 1972 Columbus Ohio State, 14-11 Nov. 24, 1973 Ann Arbor Tied, 10-10 Nov. 23, 1974 Columbus Ohio State, 12-10 Nov. 22, 1975 Ann Arbor Ohio State, 21-14 Nov. 20, 1976 Columbus Michigan, 22-0 Nov. 19, 1977 Ann Arbor Michigan, 14-6 Nov. 25, 1978 Columbus Michigan, 14-3 Nov. 17, 1979 Ann Arbor Ohio State, 18-15 Nov. 22, 1980 Columbus Michigan, 9-3 Nov. 21, 1981 Ann Arbor Ohio State, 14-9 Nov. 21, 1982 Columbus Ohio State, 24-14 Nov. 19, 1983 Ann Arbor Michigan, 24-21 Nov. 17, 1984 Columbus Ohio State, 21-6 Nov. 23, 1985 Ann Arbor Michigan, 27-17 Nov. 22, 1986 Columbus Michigan, 26-24 Nov. 21, 1987 Ann Arbor Ohio State, 23-20 Nov. 19, 1988 Columbus Michigan, 34-31 Nov. 25, 1989 Ann Arbor Michigan, 28-18 Nov. 24, 1990 Columbus Michigan, 16-13 Nov. 23, 1991 Ann Arbor Michigan, 31-3 Nov. 21, 1992 Columbus Tied, 13-13 Nov. 20, 1993 Ann Arbor Michigan, 28-0 Nov. 19, 1994 Columbus Ohio State, 22-6 Nov. 25, 1995 Ann Arbor Michigan, 31-23 Nov. 23, 1996 Columbus Michigan, 13-9 Nov. 22, 1997 Ann Arbor Michigan, 20-14 Nov. 21, 1998 Columbus Ohio State, 31-16 Nov. 21, 1999 Ann Arbor Michigan, 24-17 Nov. 18, 2000 Columbus Michigan, 38-26 Nov. 24, 2001 Ann Arbor Ohio State, 26-20 Nov. 23, 2002 Columbus Ohio State, 14-9 Nov. 22, 2003 Ann Arbor Michigan, 35-21 Nov. 20, 2004 Columbus Ohio State, 37-21 Nov. 19, 2005 Ann Arbor Ohio State, 25-21 Nov. 18, 2006 Columbus Ohio State, 42-39 Nov. 17, 2007 Ann Arbor Ohio State, 14-3 Nov. 22, 2008 Columbus Ohio State, 42-7 Nov. 21, 2009 Ann Arbor Ohio State, 21-10 Nov. 27, 2010* Columbus Ohio State, 37-7 Nov. 26, 2011 Ann Arbor Michigan, 40-34 Nov. 22, 2012 Columbus Ohio State, 26-21 Nov. 30, 2013 Ann Arbor Ohio State, 42-41 Nov. 29, 2014 Columbus Ohio State, 42-28 Nov. 28, 2015 Ann Arbor Ohio State, 42-13 Nov. 26, 2016 Columbus Ohio State, 30-27 Nov. 25, 2017 Ann Arbor Ohio State, 31-20 Nov. 24, 2018 Columbus Ohio State, 62-39 Nov. 30, 2019 Ann Arbor Ohio State, 56-27 Nov. 27, 2021 Ann Arbor Michigan, 45-27 *Vacated win as a result of NCAA penalties share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link