National Championship Game: Date, time, TV channel, how to watch 2022 College Football Playoff title

We will soon find out who will be in this season's national title game. The semifinal winners will head to Indianapolis for the championship.

Here is what you need to know for this year's CFP final:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Date: Monday, Jan. 10, 2022

Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming: ESPN.com/Watch

ESPN.com/Watch Location: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

The semifinals are scheduled for Friday, Dec. 31.