Navy takes down Army in an impressive 17-13 win

Navy's defense came up big on fourth down to stop Army's potential game-winning drive. The Midshipmen win this year's rivalry game 17-13. This is Navy's second win in the last six games against Army.

The second half was the turning point for Navy. The Midshipmen went into halftime down 13-7, and ended up shutting out Army in the second half.

Navy totaled 130 yards of offense in the first half, that was 18 yards less than Army's QB Christian Anderson produced that half (148). The Midshipmen would end up pulling together 148 yards and a touchdown en route the win.

The most impactful plays of the game came on fourth down. Navy went 2-2 on fourth-down attempts and the defense came up big on fourth to seal the game. Navy's Diego Fagot, who took the snap and converted on a fake punt, revealed in a post game interview that he didn't know the snap was coming to him.

With this win the Midshipmen improve to 62-53-7 against Army.

Navy's season is over as they did not qualify for a bowl game, but they do end 2021 on a high note with a win over their rival. Army will go on to play Missouri on Wednesday, Dec. 22 in the Armed Forces Bowl at 8 p.m. ET.