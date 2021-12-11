Navy takes down Army in an impressive 17-13 win

Last Updated 8:00 PM, December 11, 2021Andy Wittry & Gary PutnikNavy takes down Army in an impressive 17-13 winShare 2021 College Football Playoff rankings: See who's in, full New Year's Six schedule 3:05 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkPathCreated with Sketch. PINNED 11:24 pm, December 11, 2021Navy stands tall to pull off the upset over Army Navy's defense came up big on fourth down to stop Army's potential game-winning drive. The Midshipmen win this year's rivalry game 17-13. This is Navy's second win in the last six games against Army. THE NAVY DEFENSE STANDS TALL. pic.twitter.com/EdVFkxYqwf — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 11, 2021 The second half was the turning point for Navy. The Midshipmen went into halftime down 13-7, and ended up shutting out Army in the second half. Navy totaled 130 yards of offense in the first half, that was 18 yards less than Army's QB Christian Anderson produced that half (148). The Midshipmen would end up pulling together 148 yards and a touchdown en route the win.

The most impactful plays of the game came on fourth down. Navy went 2-2 on fourth-down attempts and the defense came up big on fourth to seal the game. Navy's Diego Fagot, who took the snap and converted on a fake punt, revealed in a post game interview that he didn't know the snap was coming to him.

With this win the Midshipmen improve to 62-53-7 against Army. Navy's season is over as they did not qualify for a bowl game, but they do end 2021 on a high note with a win over their rival. Army will go on to play Missouri on Wednesday, Dec. 22 in the Armed Forces Bowl at 8 p.m. ET.

11:00 pm, December 11, 2021

Navy 17, Army 13 | 3Q 6:10

The Army-Navy football fans are used to seeing was on full display on Navy's most recent drive. 14 runs, 54 yards, in about nine minutes to end in a made 43-yard field goal from Bijan Nichols. The biggest play of the drive came on 4th & 4 when Navy ran a fake punt to Daniel Fagot who took a direct snap for the first down.

THE FAKE! A big gamble pays off for Navy. pic.twitter.com/JRZMuNm4nM — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 11, 2021 10:10 pm, December 11, 2021

Navy 14, Army 13 | 3Q 9:02

Navy has their first lead of the day after Tai Lavatai punches in a two-yard run for a touchdown. The score was set up on a 4th & 4 double reverse for Chance Warren who took it 26 yards to keep the drive alive and get his team to the Army two yard line.

Navy breaking out the trickeration on 4th down. pic.twitter.com/191IvD6GgF — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 11, 2021 The second quarter was quiet, both teams combined for 87 yards of offense. Neither team had a scoring opportunity until the final five minutes when Navy missed a field goal and then Army would turn around and make a kick to close out the half. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:32 am, December 11, 2021Army 10, Navy 7 | 2Q 4:53Navy had a chance to tie up the game at 10, but a false start backed up the field goal unit to attempt a 53-yard kick. Midshipmen kicker Bijan Nichols missed the kick just short and left of the goalposts. Army will end up taking over at their own 36 with a bit under five minutes left in the half. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:55 pm, December 11, 2021Army 10, Navy 7 |1Q 0:13What started as a promising drive for Army stalled out quickly in the red zone leading to only three points for the Black Knights. A couple big passes from Christian Anderson helped Army get into Navy territory, but once there, the Midshipmen stepped up and got a few stops to force the field goal attempt. Army kicker Cole Talley drilled the 31-yard kick to make it 10-7.

8:37 pm, December 11, 2021

Army 7, Navy 7 | 1Q 7:22

After a quick strike from Army, Navy responds with a rushing touchdown of their own. QB Tai Lavatai goes eight yards for the score thanks to an extra push from his teammates. It took the Midshipmen 11 plays to go 83 yards.

Tai Lavatai would not be denied. pic.twitter.com/5mH7Glq3Lq — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 11, 2021 8:20 pm, December 11, 2021

Army 7, Navy 0 | 1Q 13:00

Army strikes first in one of the fastest drives of the season for the Black Knights. QB Christian Anderson broke loose for a 56-yard run to give his team a 7-0 lead. Army's drive lasted two minutes and took all of four plays.

CHRISTIAN ANDERSON IS GONE. TOUCHDOWN ARMY. pic.twitter.com/xwiI0p0Dia — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 11, 2021 After allowing 70 in a loss to Wake Forest, the Black Knights have yet to allow more than 18 in their last four games. Navy, on the other hand, has given up 30 or more in two of their last three. The Midshipmen are looking to continue their solid defensive performance when they gave up 14 in their last game against Temple. Here is what you need to know for the 2021 Army-Navy Game: When: 3 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J. TV: CBS share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:18 pm, December 5, 2021Army-Navy Game: Time, TV channel, how to watchHere's everything you need to know about how to watch the Army-Navy Game. Date, time: 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 11 TV channel: CBS share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:21 pm, December 5, 2021Army vs. Navy: Series historyNavy holds the advantage in the all-time series, 61-53-7, but Army has won three of the last four meetings, including a 15-0 win last season. Navy won 14 consecutive meetings from 2002 through 2015, then Army won three in a row from 2016 to 2018.

9:33 pm, December 5, 2021

Commander-in-Chief's Trophy

Every season, the U.S. Military Academy, the U.S. Naval Academy and the U.S. Air Force Academy compete in a football series in which the winner is awarded the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy. Air Force has won the trophy 20 times to Navy's 16 and Army's nine. If there's a tie, the previous winner retains the trophy. Army won the trophy last season with wins over Air Force and Navy.