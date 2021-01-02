No. 1 Alabama defeats No. 4 Notre Dame in College Football Playoff Semifinal

Kevin Jairaj | USA TODAY Sports Images

Top-ranked Alabama will have the chance to win its sixth national championship under Nick Saban after the Crimson Tide defeated No. 4 Notre Dame 31-7 in the Rose Bowl Game. Alabama will face the winner of No. 2 Clemson-No. 3 Ohio State in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

Alabama's three top-10 Heisman Trophy contenders were all outstanding on Friday, when quarterback Mac Jones completed 26-of-31 passes for 303 yards and four touchdowns, with seven catches, 130 yards and three touchdowns going to DeVonta Smith. Running back Najee Harris ran for 125 yards on 15 carries, while Alabama's defense held Notre Dame to 3.7 yards per carry.

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book scored the Fighting Irish's second touchdown of the night in the final minute of the game to cut the final deficit to 17 points.