No. 1 Alabama hangs on, holds off No. 11 Florida's rally

Despite a second half rally, No. 11 Florida fell short to No. 1 Alabama 31-29. The Crimson Tide have won eight straight against the Gators, tying the longest win streak in the series.

Alabama started off fast, scoring three first quarter touchdowns thanks to the arm of QB Bryce Young. Young was efficient completing 62.8% of his passes for 233 yards and three scores. While the Crimson Tide struggled at times to run the ball, RB Brian Robinson Jr. did run for a third quarter touchdown to maintain separation on the scoreboard.

Though the Gators slowed down the Crimson Tide offense during most of the final three quarters, the early lead was just too much. On the bright side, the Gators may have settled their quarterback competition. After two weeks of quarterback uncertainty, QB Emory Jones was the lone man under center this afternoon. In addition to his 181 passing yards, Jones ran for 80 yards to contribute to Florida's 258 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

With the win No. 1 Alabama moves to 3-0. Florida falls to 2-1.

See final stats below