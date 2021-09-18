Last Updated 7:36 PM, September 18, 2021
Stan Becton

No. 1 Alabama hangs on, holds off No. 11 Florida's rally

Share
AP Top 25 football poll breakdown: Oregon, Iowa break into top 5 after big wins
2:15
11:13 pm, September 18, 2021

Postgame recap: Alabama defeats Florida 31-29

Alabama Florida

Despite a second half rally, No. 11 Florida fell short to No. 1 Alabama 31-29. The Crimson Tide have won eight straight against the Gators, tying the longest win streak in the series.

Alabama started off fast, scoring three first quarter touchdowns thanks to the arm of QB Bryce Young. Young was efficient completing 62.8% of his passes for 233 yards and three scores. While the Crimson Tide struggled at times to run the ball, RB Brian Robinson Jr. did run for a third quarter touchdown to maintain separation on the scoreboard. 

Though the Gators slowed down the Crimson Tide offense during most of the final three quarters, the early lead was just too much. On the bright side, the Gators may have settled their quarterback competition. After two weeks of quarterback uncertainty, QB Emory Jones was the lone man under center this afternoon. In addition to his 181 passing yards, Jones ran for 80 yards to contribute to Florida's 258 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

With the win No. 1 Alabama moves to 3-0. Florida falls to 2-1.

See final stats below

Final Stats
11:01 pm, September 18, 2021

Alabama hangs on for the win 31-29

Alabama ran the ball six straight times before punting to run out the clock and hold on for a 31-29 victory. On the season, Alabama moves to 3-0 while Florida falls to 2-1.

10:50 pm, September 18, 2021

Florida finds paydirt! Alabama 31, Florida 29 |3:10 4Q

Florida RB Dameon Pierce scored his second touchdown of the day, this time from 17 yards out. The Gators failed to convert the two-point try and still trail late in the fourth quarter.

10:39 pm, September 18, 2021

Alabama kicks a field goal. Alabama 31, Florida 23 | 9:25 4Q

Florida's defense held Alabama to a field goal in the redzone. Florida needs a touchdown and a two-point conversion to tie the game.
10:24 pm, September 18, 2021

The 4th Quarter is here!

We have a five point game entering the fourth quarter! Alabama leads Florida 28-23.

See the stats through 3 quarters below.

3rd quarter
10:17 pm, September 18, 2021

99-yard Florida TD drive! Alabama 28, Florida 23 | 0:29 3Q

The Gators drove the ball 99-yards in 11 plays to cut the lead to five points. QB Emory Jones capped off the drive with a touchdown on a quarterback draw.

10:03 pm, September 18, 2021

The Crimson Tide add some distance! Alabama 28, Florida 16 | 04:33 3Q

After an official review gave Alabama a 4th-and-inches from the Florida three-yard line, RB Brian Robinson Jr. rushed for a touchdown. Alabama's has a two-score lead once again.

9:45 pm, September 18, 2021

Florida opens the second half with a touchdown! Alabama 21, Florida 16 | 10:20 3Q

RB Dameon Pierce scored with a 3-yard run on 4th-and-1. Going for it this go around paid off for the Gators.

9:30 pm, September 18, 2021

Halftime Update: Alabama leads Florida 21-9

After two quarters, No. 1 Alabama leads No. 11 Florida 21-9.

The Crimson Tide were powered by QB Bryce Young’s three first quarter touchdown passes. He now has 10 touchdowns on the season.

Florida’s first points of the half came with a first quarter field goal. The Gators took the three points with the ball at the Alabama 10-yard line.

In the second quarter, the Gators defense stepped up, forcing three punts from the Crimson Tide. RB Malik Davis scored Florida’s first touchdown with a 26-yard run.

Florida appears to have recovered from Alabama’s early onslaught. The Gators receive the second half kick and will try and build of second quarter momentum.

See first half stats below:

Halftime
9:07 pm, September 18, 2021

Florida finds the endzone! Alabama 21, Florida 9 | 06:34 2Q

After a series of punts, Florida RB Malik Davis ran in for a 26 yard touchdown. The extra point was missed.

8:33 pm, September 18, 2021

1 quarter down. Alabama leads 21-3

QB Bryce Young's three passing touchdowns have the Crimson Tide in front after one quarter of play.

Check out the first quarter stats below:

1q stats
8:26 pm, September 18, 2021

Alabama capitalizes off the turnover! Alabama 21, Florida 3 | 00:48 1Q

QB Bryce Young found RB Brian Robinson Jr. for his third touchdown of the day, all in the first quarter.

8:21 pm, September 18, 2021

Interception Crimson Tide

,Jalyn Alabama's DB Jayln Armour-Davis intercepts Florida QB Emory Jones. The Crimson Tide will start their drive at the Florida 38-yard line. 03:12 remains in the first quarter.

8:14 pm, September 18, 2021

Young strikes again! Alabama 14, Florida 3 | 04:14 1Q

QB Bryce Young finds TE Jahleel Billingsley for a 26-yard touchdown. Young is now 9/11 for 106 yards and two touchdowns.

8:04 pm, September 18, 2021

Florida responds with a FG. Alabama 7, Florida 3 | 07:08 1Q

Florida kicks a 25-yard field goal to cut the score to 7-3. The Gators score came after a 12-play drive.
7:48 pm, September 18, 2021

Alabama scores first! Alabama 7, Florida 0 |11:21 1Q

QB Bryce Young finds RB Jase McClellan for the seven-yard score!

7:42 pm, September 18, 2021

Alabama vs. Florida is underway!

No. 1 Alabama has entered 'The Swamp' to play No. 11 Florida. Alabama will receiving the opening kick.
7:39 pm, September 18, 2021

One quarterback for the Gators

Emory Jones will be the primary quarterback today. Anthony Richardson will serve a backup role.

4:06 pm, September 18, 2021

Pregame: Alabama at Florida

It's almost time for kickoff in Gainesville as No. 1 Alabama will face No. 11 Florida. Two of college football's premier programs will take the field looking to make a statement with a big-time conference win.

Alabama enters the game led by QB Bryce Young. He has excelled so far in his first season as a starter, throwing for seven touchdowns in two games. Young has a litany of weapons on the offense including WR John Metchie III and WR Jameson Williams. On defense, the Crimson Tide has talent across the board highlighted by linebackers Henry To'oTo'o, Christian Harris, and Will Anderson.

Florida enters with two dynamic quarterbacks in Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson. The two not only lead the Gators in passing, but they also are the two leading rushers for the Gators this fall. On the defensive side of the ball, Florida has a powerful defensive line led be DE Zachary Carter. CB Kaiir Elam controls one side of the field in the secondary.

8:40 pm, September 16, 2021

How to watch Alabama vs. Florida

Get ready for an SEC battle in Week 3. It's No. 1 Alabama against No. 11 Florida, with both the Crimson Tide and the Gators trying to get a win that sends a statement to the SEC and the rest of the country.

  • Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Date: Saturday, Sept. 18
  • TV channel: CBS
  • Streaming: CBSSports.com
  • Location: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida

Click or tap here for a complete list of Week 3 TV info.

Florida Gator Fans Florida's fans are sure to pack the stadium for this big-time matchup.
8:48 pm, September 16, 2021

Previewing Alabama vs. Florida

No. 1 Alabama will visit No. 11 Florida in a big-time SEC battle. After the last three meetings occurred in the SEC Championship, the two storied programs will face off in the regular season for the first time since 2014.

Alabama's offense is led by sophomore sensation QB Bryce Young. Young has picked up right where two consecutive Heisman finalists left off, throwing seven touchdowns in the first two games. Young is joined in the backfield by a rotation of running backs, led by Tuscaloosa native RB Brian Robinson Jr. The outside features WR John Metchie III and WR Jameson Williams. After transferring in from Ohio State, Williams leads the Crimson Tide in yards and touchdowns.

The Crimson Tide defense is filled with NFL talent once again. A trio of linebackers in Henry To'oTo'o, Christian Harris, and Will Anderson fly around the ball for tackles. CB Josh Jobe has shown the potential of being a shutdown corner. Moreover, last week's return of S DeMarcco Hellams bolstered a deep secondary that already featured S Malachi Moore and S Jordan Battle.

Florida enters the game with two quarterbacks that play significant time on offense. QB Emory Jones and QB Anthony Richardson lead an offense that averages over 600 yards per game. While Jones has been the better passer between the two, Richardson has 275 rushing yards in the first two games. After the quarterbacks, WR Jacob Copeland highlights the weapons on the Gator offense.

On defense, the Gators can contend with the nation's best. Penn State transfer NT Antonio Valentino and Auburn transfer DT Daquan Newkirk lead a defensive line that has held opposing offenses to 93.5 rushing yards per game. They're joined up front by DE Zachary Carter and DE Brenton Cox Jr. — all can get after the quarterback with a mix of speed and power. The backend of the defense features CB Kaiir Elam, arguably the top player in the country at his position. 

Both Florida and Alabama enter the game with elite talent on both sides of the football. The depth of talent on the roster is sure to make this an intense Week 3 battle. When the Gators and Crimson Tide faceoff, expect a competitive, emotion-filled game. 

8:33 pm, September 16, 2021

AP Poll update

Alabama ranks ahead of Florida in both the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll after Week 2. Here's what the rankings look like:

AP Poll Ranking Coaches Poll
Alabama 1 Alabama
Georgia 2 Georgia
Oklahoma 3 Oklahoma
Oregon 4 Oregon
Iowa 5 Texas A&M
Clemson 6 Clemson
Texas A&M 7 Iowa
Cincinnati 8 Cincinnati
Ohio State 9 Florida
Penn State 10 Notre Dame
Florida 11 Ohio State
Notre Dame 12 Penn State
UCLA 13 UCLA
Iowa State 14 Iowa State
Virginia Tech 15 Virginia Tech
Coastal Carolina 16 Ole Miss
Ole Miss 17 Wisconsin
Wisconsin 18 Coastal Carolina
Arizona State 19 North Carolina
Arkansas 20 Auburn
North Carolina 21 Arizona State
Auburn 22 Oklahoma State
BYU 23 BYU
Miami 24 Arkansas
Michigan 25 Michigan

Alabama and Florida play at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 18th. Here's the rest of the Top 25 schedule:

Week 3

Saturday, Sept. 18

8:21 pm, September 16, 2021

Alabama vs. Florida: Series history

Alabama and Florida last met in the 2020 SEC Championship Game, when the Crimson Tide defeated the Gators 52-46. Alabama's win was their seventh straight in the series; it was the third win that came in the SEC Championship. Another Crimson Tide win will tie the longest streak in the series at eight. Florida's last win against Alabama was in the 2008 SEC Championship. The 2008 Gators would go on to win the national championship.

Alabama leads the series 27-14. Here are all the meetings since 2000:

Date Location Winner Score
Dec. 19, 2020 Atlanta, GA Alabama 52-46
Dec. 3, 2016 Atlanta, GA Alabama 54-16
Dec. 5, 2015 Atlanta, GA Alabama 29-15
Sept. 20, 2014 Tuscaloosa, AL Alabama 42-21
Oct. 1, 2011 Gainesville, FL Alabama 38-10
Oct. 2, 2010 Tuscaloosa, AL Alabama 31-6
Dec. 5, 2009 Atlanta, GA Alabama 32-13
Dec. 6, 2008 Atlanta, GA Florida 31-20
Sept. 30, 2006 Gainesville, FL Florida 28-13
Oct. 1, 2005 Tuscaloosa, AL Alabama 31-3
8:10 pm, September 16, 2021

Alabama vs. Florida: How they stack up

Alabama and Florida were ranked 1 and 11 in the latest AP Poll, respectively. Here's how they stack up based off of this season's results.

Alabama vs. Florida
Alabama 2021 STATs Florida
2-0 Record 2-0
No. 1 AP rank No. 11
46.0 Points per game 38.5
13.5 Points allowed 17.0
462.5 Yards per game 609.5
310.0 Pass yards per game 228.0
152.5 Rush yards per game 381.5
251.0 Yards allowed per game 318.0
173.5 Pass yards allowed per game 224.5
77.5 Rush yards allowed per game 93.5
Bryce Young
571 yards (7 TD)		 Passing leader Emory Jones
264 yards (2 TDs, 4 INT)
Brian Robinson Jr.
130 yards (1 TD)		 Rushing leader Anthony Richardson
275 yards (2 TD)
Jameson Williams
157 yards (2 TD)		 Receiving leader Jacob Copeland
190 yards (2 TD)
Christian Harris
13 total tackles (3 TFL, 1 SK)		 Defense Jeremiah Moon
11 tackles (1 Sk, 1 TFL)