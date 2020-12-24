No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame: Preview, how to watch, head-to-head history for the College Football Playoff Semifinal

Getty Images

The nation's No. 2 passing yards leader.

The nation's third-ranked rusher in yards.

The nation's top receiver — by more than 300 yards.

Good luck, Notre Dame.

Alabama's Mac Jones, Najee Harris (above) and DeVonta Smith would be tough to stop alone. But the Irish will need to find a way to contain the Tide's trio of stars, among others, in a College Football Playoff semifinal at 4 p.m. ET on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.

That might mean Notre Dame will have to do what Florida tried — attempt to keep pace with Alabama's high-scoring offense. So Irish QB Ian Book, RB Kyren Williams and the rest of the team will likely need big games.

Though Notre Dame is coming off a blowout loss to Clemson in the ACC Championship Game, it did defeat the Tigers earlier this season. Yes, Clemson wasn't at full strength, most notably playing without QB Trevor Lawrence, but Notre Dame has proven it can defeat top-ranked teams.

But this is 'Bama. Notre Dame gets another chance on the sport's biggest stage to silence doubters and shock Alabama.

However, it's hard to look at the obstacle blocking Notre Dame's path to its first national title since 1988. Jones has 3,739 passing yards while completing 76.5 percent of his passes. Harris has 1,262 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns. Smith has a ridiculous 98 catches for 1,511 yards and 17 touchdowns.

The SEC's top challengers have tried to match Alabama — and Florida got close in the SEC Championship. But can Notre Dame do what the Gators and Texas A&M couldn't?