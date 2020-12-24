No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame: Preview, how to watch, head-to-head history for the College Football Playoff Semifinal
How to watch Alabama vs. Notre Dame
The College Football Playoff semifinals begin with No. 1 Alabama playing No. 4 Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Check out a preview, prediction and more below, including past games between the Crimson Tide and the Irish.
Here's how to watch the game:
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Date: Friday, Jan. 1, 2021
- TV channel, streaming: ESPN
- Location: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
Alabama vs. Notre Dame: Preview
The nation's No. 2 passing yards leader.
The nation's third-ranked rusher in yards.
The nation's top receiver — by more than 300 yards.
Good luck, Notre Dame.
Alabama's Mac Jones, Najee Harris (above) and DeVonta Smith would be tough to stop alone. But the Irish will need to find a way to contain the Tide's trio of stars, among others, in a College Football Playoff semifinal at 4 p.m. ET on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.
That might mean Notre Dame will have to do what Florida tried — attempt to keep pace with Alabama's high-scoring offense. So Irish QB Ian Book, RB Kyren Williams and the rest of the team will likely need big games.
Though Notre Dame is coming off a blowout loss to Clemson in the ACC Championship Game, it did defeat the Tigers earlier this season. Yes, Clemson wasn't at full strength, most notably playing without QB Trevor Lawrence, but Notre Dame has proven it can defeat top-ranked teams.
But this is 'Bama. Notre Dame gets another chance on the sport's biggest stage to silence doubters and shock Alabama.
However, it's hard to look at the obstacle blocking Notre Dame's path to its first national title since 1988. Jones has 3,739 passing yards while completing 76.5 percent of his passes. Harris has 1,262 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns. Smith has a ridiculous 98 catches for 1,511 yards and 17 touchdowns.
The SEC's top challengers have tried to match Alabama — and Florida got close in the SEC Championship. But can Notre Dame do what the Gators and Texas A&M couldn't?
Alabama vs. Notre Dame: Series history
This game marks the first between the Tide and the Irish in eight seasons, when they met for the BCS National Championship. 'Bama crushed undefeated Notre Dame, 42-14, to win its second consecutive national title.
Notre Dame holds a 5-2 series lead going into the CFP showdown. This isn't the first time a Notre Dame-Alabama game has title implications. At the 1973 Sugar Bowl (above) Notre Dame beat No. 1 Alabama to vault into the top spot in the final AP Poll. The following season, in the 1975 Orange Bowl (1974 season), Notre Dame beat the Tide again to deny Alabama the national title.
Alabama-Notre Dame: Scores, all-time series
|DATE
|LOCATION
|WINNER
|SCORE
|Jan. 7, 2013
|Miami Gardens, FL (BCS National Championship)
|Alabama
|42-14
|Nov. 14, 1987
|South Bend, IN
|Notre Dame
|37-6
|Oct. 4, 1986
|Birmingham, AL
|Alabama
|28-10
|Nov. 15, 1980
|Birmingham, AL
|Notre Dame
|7-0
|Nov. 13, 1976
|South Bend, IN
|Notre Dame
|21-18
|Jan. 1, 1975
|Miami, FL (Orange Bowl)
|Notre Dame
|13-11
|Dec. 31, 1973
|New Orleans, LA (Sugar Bowl)
|Notre Dame
|24-23
Alabama vs. Notre Dame: Stats, how they match up
Alabama is undefeated and ranked No. 1 in the nation. Notre Dame is 10-1 after losing to Clemson in a rematch for the ACC title.
The Crimson Tide beat Florida to win the SEC Championship Game, while Notre Dame lost to Clemson in a rematch for the ACC crown.
|ALABAMA
|STAT
|NOTRE DAME
|11-0 (10-0)
|Record (conference games)
|10-1 (9-0)
|No. 1
|CFP rank
|No. 4
|49.7
|Points per game
|35.2
|19.5
|Points allowed
|18.6
|543.9
|Yards per game
|455.2
|354.1
|Pass yards
|237.5
|189.8
|Rush yards
|217.6
|351.2
|Yards allowed
|335.1
|243.5
|Pass yards allowed
|224.5
|107.6
|Rush yards allowed
|110.5
|Mac Jones
3,739 yards (32 TDs, 4 INT)
|Passing leader
|Ian Book
2,601 yards (15 TDs, 2 INT)
|Najee Harris
1,262 yards (24 TDs)
|Rushing leader
|Kyren Williams
1,061 yards (12 TDs)
|DeVonta Smith
1,511 yards (17 TDs)
|Receiving leader
|Javon McKinley
697 yards (3 TDs)
|Dylan Moses
68 total tackles (6.5 TFL)
|Defense
|Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
68 total tackles (6.5 TFL)