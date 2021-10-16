No. 1 Georgia dominates No. 11 Kentucky in a battle of undefeated SEC teams

Last Updated 7:32 PM, October 16, 2021Stan BectonNo. 1 Georgia dominates No. 11 Kentucky in a battle of undefeated SEC teamsShare College football rankings: Georgia is No. 1 after Alabama's loss 2:36 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkPathCreated with Sketch. PINNED 11:27 pm, October 16, 2021Postgame recap: No. 1 Georgia defeats No. 11 Kentucky 30-13The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs proved deserving of the nation’s top ranking after dismantling No. 11 Kentucky 30-13. The Bulldogs opened the game with two dynamic touchdowns from running backs James Cook and Zamir White. QB Stetson Bennett and TE Brock Bowers also got in on the scoring action; the combo connected for two touchdowns through the air for 27 and 20 yards, respectively. To little surprise, Georgia's defense dominated yet another game. While Georgia gave up two touchdowns, the Bulldogs gave up just 51 rushing yards, forcing seven punts. Moreover, Georgia blocked two kicks, a field goal and an extra point, in bend-but-don’t-break fashion. In total, Georgia has given up 49 points this season — through seven games! Meanwhile, Kentucky falls to 6-1 with the loss, extending their losing streak against Georgia to 12 games. The Wildcats struggled to get after the quarterback all afternoon as the 19th-best scoring defense entering today allowed 30 points. But a bright spot for Kentucky came on its final offensive drive, when the Wildcats scored a touchdown on a 22-play, 75-yard drive that spanned 11 minutes and 23 seconds. Georgia should easily keep the No. 1 spot in the polls after reaching the position in the regular season for the first time since 1982 a week ago. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:03 pm, October 16, 2021Final: Georgia 30, Kentucky 13In a ranked matchup and SEC battle between undefeated teams, No. 1 Georgia has defeated No. 11 Iowa 30-13. See full stats from the game below. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:57 pm, October 16, 2021Kentucky doesn't go quietly! Georgia 30, Kentucky 13 | 4Q 0:04A late 4th-quarter drive saw Kentucky score the game's final touchdown. QB Will Levis found WR Wan'Dale Robinson on a one-yard touchdown pass. The touchdown is Robinson's fifth this season. The score capped off a 22-play drive that spanned 75 yards and took 11 minutes and 23 seconds. .@will_levis ➡️ @wanda1erobinson TD on 3rd-and-goal with 0:04 on the clock. Seven catches for Wan'Dale on that 22-play, 75-yard drive. UGA 30, UK 13 | #ForTheTeam | 📺 CBS https://t.co/kCMZRAgOkQ 😼🏈 pic.twitter.com/zlHFKy0WJu — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) October 16, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:25 pm, October 16, 2021Bennett to Bowers for 6! Georgia 30, Kentucky 7 | 4Q 11:27QB Stetson Bennett found TE Brock Bowers for his third touchdown pass of the day. After driving into the red zone, Bennett's 20-yard touchdown pass added seperation to Georgia's lead. Bennett & Bowers, Inc.@GeorgiaFootball pic.twitter.com/hT7Vf1IZOc — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 16, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:13 pm, October 16, 2021Block party! - Georgia 24, Kentucky 7 | End of 3QGeorgia was about to give up a field goal at the end of third quarter, but Wyatt Devonte had different plans. He and the Bulldogs' defense broke through the Kentucky line to block Matt Ruffolo's 33-yard attempt. This block by @GeorgiaFootball is a thing of beauty 🤚😤 pic.twitter.com/UE17OIVH4D — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 16, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:42 am, October 16, 2021Georgia takes to the air! - Georgia 21, Kentucky 7 | 3Q 12:13Georgia opens up the second half with a quick drive resulting in a 27-yard touchdown pass from Stetson Bennett to Brock Bowers. It took the Bulldogs all of six plays and a bit over two minutes to find the endzone. The Mailman delivers one through the air to Brock Bowers for six. pic.twitter.com/SmE8aFUJG1 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 16, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:02 pm, October 16, 2021Kentucky strikes back! Georgia 14, Kentucky 7 | 2Q 03:53After misdirection in the backfield, QB Will Levis found TE Justin Rigg for a 1-yard touchdown pass. Levis threw 10 times on the 15-play scoring drive. 🙌 @UKFootball takes one back! pic.twitter.com/qampkgZp7Q — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 16, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:49 pm, October 16, 2021Lightning in a bottle! Georgia 14, Kentucky 0 | 2Q 10:35An electrifying Zamir White touchdown run gives the Bulldogs a two-score lead. A 24-yard run capped off a five-play 80-yard drive. Zamir White made one cut and he was GONE. pic.twitter.com/rCNiiuJhUx — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 16, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:32 pm, October 16, 2021We have points! - Georgia 7, Kentucky 0 | 2Q 14:54Georgia opened up the second quarter with the first points of the game as RB James Cook caught a 19-yard pass from Stetson Bennett for a touchdown. Georgia's offense is starting to cook. pic.twitter.com/8xziPviTLj — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 16, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:20 pm, October 16, 2021First quarter- Kentucky 0, Georgia 0We're scoreless after one quarter in Athens. It's been an intense defensive battle so far. See first quarter stats below. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:25 pm, October 16, 2021We're underway!No. 11 Kentucky at No. 1 Georgia has kicked off! Kentucky received the opening kick.share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:05 pm, October 16, 2021Pregame: Kentucky vs. GeorgiaNo. 11 Kentucky takes on No. 1 Georgia in a matchup of undefeated SEC teams. The Wildcats will try to end an 11-game Bulldog winning streak in the series. Arriving in Style. #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/ShvbyuCLpW — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) October 16, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:50 am, October 15, 2021How to watch: Kentucky vs. GeorgiaGet ready for a SEC battle in Week 7. It's No. 11 Kentucky against No. 1 Georgia, with both the Wildcats and the Bulldogs looking to remain undefeated. Time: 3:30 p.m. ET Date: Saturday, Oct. 16 TV channel: CBS Streaming: CBSSports.com Location: Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia Click or tap here for a complete list of Week 7 TV info. USA TODAY Sports Georgia fans plan to pack the stadium this weekend share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:07 am, October 15, 2021Previewing Kentucky vs. GeorgiaNo. 11 Kentucky will visit No. 1 Georgia in a big-time SEC battle. The top-25 matchup has the potential to be a season-defining win for both teams. Kentucky’s offense is led by their rushing attack. RB Chris Rodriguez, a Georgia native, leads the 23rd ranked rushing attack, rushing for 147 yards in his last outing. Along with QB Will Levis, Kentucky’s rushing attack poses a potent threat. Levis can also get it done through the air too; he’s found dynamic WR Wan’Dale Robinson for touchdowns in each of the last two games. This week, the Wildcats will try and continue their offensive success against their toughest test yet. On defense, Kentucky has the 19th-best scoring defense. The Wildcats limited their last ranked opponent, then-No.10 Florida, to just 13 points. DL Joshua Paschal leads the team in sacks with 7.5. On the backend, DB Yusuf Corker leads a secondary that has made timely plays throughout Kentucky’s undefeated run. The Wildcats will need more of the same against the nation’s number one team. No matter who has played at quarterback for Georgia, it has found success offensively. A combination of QB Stetson Bennett and QB JT Daniels lead the nation’s 12th-leading scoring offense with 39.8 points per game. Joining the quarterbacks in the backfield is RB Zamir White, a powerful runner who can break free at any time. Outside of the skill positions, the Georgia offensive line flies under the radar. The Bulldogs only allow .5 sacks per game good for fourth in the nation. Georgia’s defense has been the most dominant unit in the country through six games. The Bulldogs allow just 5.50 points per game (1st), only 66.5 rushing yards per game (4th), 137 pass yards per game (1st), 203.5 yards per game (1st), and have 22 sacks (5th) on the season. Georgia has stars across the board on defense, including DT Jordan Davis, LB Nakobe Dean, and LB Nolan Smith. The defense has given up two touchdowns in six games while also having two SEC shutouts. Georgia’s defense can take over a game. Both Georgia and Kentucky enter the game with undefeated records on the line. While Kentucky is the underdog, don’t count them out as the Wildcats are playing some of their best football entering Week 7. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:48 am, October 15, 2021AP Poll UpdateGeorgia ranks ahead of Kentucky in both the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll after Week 6. Here's what the rankings look like: AP Poll Ranking Coaches Poll Georgia 1 Georgia Iowa 2 Iowa Cincinnati 3 Oklahoma Oklahoma 4 Cincinnati Alabama 5 Alabama Ohio State 6 Ohio State Penn State 7 Michigan Michigan 8 Penn State Oregon 9 Michigan State Michigan State 10 Oregon Kentucky 11 Kentucky Oklahoma State 12 Oklahoma State Ole Miss 13 Notre Dame Notre Dame 14 Ole Miss Coastal Carolina 15 Coastal Carolina Wake Forest 16 Wake Forest Arkansas 17 Florida Arizona State 18 Texas A&M BYU 19 Arkansas Florida 20 BYU Texas A&M 21 NC State NC State 22 Arizona State SMU 23 SMU San Diego State 24 San Diego State Texas 25 Clemson share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:40 am, October 15, 2021Kentucky vs. Georgia: Series historyGeorgia is in the midst of an 11-game winning streak over Kentucky, the longest in the series. In the streak, the closest Kentucky has come to a victory was a 27-24 loss at home in 2016. Kentucky's last win was in 2009, defeating Georgia 34-27 in Athens. Georgia leads the series 60-12-2. Here are all the meetings since 2015: Date Location Winner Score Oct. 31, 2020 Lexington, KY Georgia 14-3 Oct. 19, 2019 Athens, GA Georgia 21-0 Nov. 3, 2018 Lexington, KY Georgia 34-17 Nov. 18, 2017 Athens, GA Georgia 42-13 Nov. 5, 2016 Lexington, KY Georgia 27-24 Nov. 7, 2015 Athens, GA Georgia 27-3 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:45 pm, October 14, 2021Kentucky vs. Georgia: How they stack upKentucky and Georgia were ranked 11 and 1 in the latest AP Poll, respectively. Here's how they stack up based off of this season's results. Kentucky vs. Georgia Kentucky 2021 STATs Georgia 6-0 (4-0) Record (Conf) 6-0 (4-0) No. 11 AP rank No. 1 31.0 Points per game 39.83 17.5 Points allowed 5.50 411.8 Yards per game 432.5 197.67 Pass yards per game 235.33 214.2 Rush yards per game 197.2 305.0 Yards allowed per game 203.5 193.67 Pass yards allowed per game 137.0 111.3 Rush yards allowed per game 66.5 Will Levis 1134 yards (11 TDs, 6 INT) Passing leader Stetson Bennett 746 yards (8 TDs, 2 INT) Chris Rodriguez Jr. 768 yards (5 TD) Rushing leader Zamir White 354 yards (6 TD) Wan'Dale Roinson 527 yards (4 TD) Receiving leader Brock Bowers 315 yards (4 TD) DeAndre Square 45 total tackles (6.5 TFL, 2 SK) Defense Nakobe Dean 23 tackles (4 TFL, 3.5 SK) share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link