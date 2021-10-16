No. 1 Georgia dominates No. 11 Kentucky in a battle of undefeated SEC teams

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs proved deserving of the nation’s top ranking after dismantling No. 11 Kentucky 30-13.

The Bulldogs opened the game with two dynamic touchdowns from running backs James Cook and Zamir White. QB Stetson Bennett and TE Brock Bowers also got in on the scoring action; the combo connected for two touchdowns through the air for 27 and 20 yards, respectively.

To little surprise, Georgia's defense dominated yet another game. While Georgia gave up two touchdowns, the Bulldogs gave up just 51 rushing yards, forcing seven punts. Moreover, Georgia blocked two kicks, a field goal and an extra point, in bend-but-don’t-break fashion. In total, Georgia has given up 49 points this season — through seven games!

Meanwhile, Kentucky falls to 6-1 with the loss, extending their losing streak against Georgia to 12 games. The Wildcats struggled to get after the quarterback all afternoon as the 19th-best scoring defense entering today allowed 30 points. But a bright spot for Kentucky came on its final offensive drive, when the Wildcats scored a touchdown on a 22-play, 75-yard drive that spanned 11 minutes and 23 seconds.

Georgia should easily keep the No. 1 spot in the polls after reaching the position in the regular season for the first time since 1982 a week ago.