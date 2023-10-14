No. 10 USC vs. No. 21 Notre Dame: Follow along for live scores and updates

For both of these programs, the quarterback position demanded months of offseason attention and speculation. USC managed to keep ahold of 2022 Heisman winner Caleb Williams, who threw for over 4,500 yards and led the Trojans to their highest College Football Playoff ranking in program history, while Notre Dame plunged into the transfer portal and grabbed Sam Hartman, the ACC's all-time passing touchdown leader, from Wake Forest.

However, with the fiercest rivalry on both schedules just two days away, adverse weather conditions threaten to retrain the spotlights away from the Irish and Trojan gunslingers. Temperatures hovering around the mid-40s and projected gusts as high as 20 miles per hour accompany heavy rain in South Bend — the USC coaching staff has been seeing spraying its punters with hoses as an adjustment to the unfamiliar conditions.

The quintessentially Midwest conditions expected Saturday might be seen by Notre Dame fans as a much-needed great equalizer, with the Trojans preserving an undefeated 6-0 start while the Irish have lost two of their last three games. Notre Dame's losses have been respectable setbacks, falling to Ohio State at home in devastating, last-second fashion and following up a ranked win at Duke with a thorough 33-20 loss to Louisville, but ND's once dynamic offense has regressed back into last seasons, averaging just 16 points in their last three games.

Even the mighty USC attack suffered from some uncharacteristic pitfalls in a triple-overtime scare against Arizona, with Williams only attempting 20 passes, but the conditions Saturday may just allow these two sputtering offenses to lean into surprising strengths and expose the weakest regions of the opposing defenses.

USC's rushing defense, currently ranked in the bottom half of FBS in expected yards added (EPA), must prepare for unenviable extra doses of Audric Estime, who has averaged 7.5 yards per carry at Notre Dame Stadium this season, and the rest of the Irish's high-powered rushing attack. Meanwhile, a twin flame has ignited in the backfield next to Willams, as MarShawn Lloyd has averaged 7.7 yards per carry on the season, leading the Trojans' third-ranked ground game (in EPA) against an Irish rushing defense that, while decent, pales in comparison to its second-ranked pass defense.