No. 10 USC vs. No. 21 Notre Dame: Follow along for live scores and updates
📺 How to watch: USC-Notre Dame renew historic rivalry
USC trades sunny Southern California for a cold, rainy Saturday evening in Indiana, all to renew one of the fiercest, most storied rivalries in college football. Here's how to watch all the action:
- Date 🗓️: Saturday, Oct. 14
- Time ⏰: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location📍: South Bend, Ind.
- TV 📺: NBC
🟤 Mud fight: Notre Dame, USC prepare to battle each other and the elements Saturday
For both of these programs, the quarterback position demanded months of offseason attention and speculation. USC managed to keep ahold of 2022 Heisman winner Caleb Williams, who threw for over 4,500 yards and led the Trojans to their highest College Football Playoff ranking in program history, while Notre Dame plunged into the transfer portal and grabbed Sam Hartman, the ACC's all-time passing touchdown leader, from Wake Forest.
However, with the fiercest rivalry on both schedules just two days away, adverse weather conditions threaten to retrain the spotlights away from the Irish and Trojan gunslingers. Temperatures hovering around the mid-40s and projected gusts as high as 20 miles per hour accompany heavy rain in South Bend — the USC coaching staff has been seeing spraying its punters with hoses as an adjustment to the unfamiliar conditions.
The quintessentially Midwest conditions expected Saturday might be seen by Notre Dame fans as a much-needed great equalizer, with the Trojans preserving an undefeated 6-0 start while the Irish have lost two of their last three games. Notre Dame's losses have been respectable setbacks, falling to Ohio State at home in devastating, last-second fashion and following up a ranked win at Duke with a thorough 33-20 loss to Louisville, but ND's once dynamic offense has regressed back into last seasons, averaging just 16 points in their last three games.
Even the mighty USC attack suffered from some uncharacteristic pitfalls in a triple-overtime scare against Arizona, with Williams only attempting 20 passes, but the conditions Saturday may just allow these two sputtering offenses to lean into surprising strengths and expose the weakest regions of the opposing defenses.
USC's rushing defense, currently ranked in the bottom half of FBS in expected yards added (EPA), must prepare for unenviable extra doses of Audric Estime, who has averaged 7.5 yards per carry at Notre Dame Stadium this season, and the rest of the Irish's high-powered rushing attack. Meanwhile, a twin flame has ignited in the backfield next to Willams, as MarShawn Lloyd has averaged 7.7 yards per carry on the season, leading the Trojans' third-ranked ground game (in EPA) against an Irish rushing defense that, while decent, pales in comparison to its second-ranked pass defense.
💎 For the Jeweled Shillelagh: Breaking down the USC-Notre Dame rivalry
Only taking pause for the most life-altering events of the last century, USC and Notre Dame have taken to the gridiron every year since 1926 for control of the Jeweled Shillelagh, an Irish war hammer that is decorated with either a Trojan or a shamrock emblem following the annual fixture. Since Notre Dame's 13-12 victory to begin the series, the game has featured incredible drama, remarkable stretches of dominance and possibly the greatest collection of talent across a singular college matchup — more than 1,000 NFL players and over 100 college and professional Hall-of-Famers have battled for the shillelagh.
Notre Dame leads the all time series 48-37-5, and the Trojans finally managed to snap a four-game losing skid with a 38-27 win at the Los Angeles Coliseum last season. Here's a look at the last ten matchups between Notre Dame and USC:
|DATE
|LOCATION
|WINNER
|SCORE
|November 24, 2012
|Los Angeles, Calif.
|#1 Notre Dame
|22–13
|October 19, 2013
|South Bend, Ind.
|Notre Dame
|14–10
|November 29, 2014
|Los Angeles, Calif.
|USC
|49–14
|October 17, 2015
|South Bend, Ind.
|#14 Notre Dame
|41–31
|November 26, 2016
|Los Angeles, Calif.
|#12 USC
|45–27
|October 21, 2017
|South Bend, Ind.
|#13 Notre Dame
|49–14
|November 24, 2018
|Los Angeles, Calif.
|#3 Notre Dame
|24–17
|October 12, 2019
|South Bend, Ind.
|#9 Notre Dame
|30–27
|October 23, 2021
|South Bend, Ind.
|#13 Notre Dame
|31–16
|November 26, 2022
|Los Angeles, Calif.
|#6 USC
|38–27
👀 Where they rank: Notre Dame and USC in AP Top 25
Notre Dame remains in the top 25 despite a week 6 loss to Louisville while USC hangs on to its top-10 status after surviving a three-overtime scare from Arizona. Check out how the entire top 25 shakes out below.
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|POINTS
|PREV
|RECORD
|1
|Georgia (50)
|1,599
|1
|6-0
|2
|Michigan (11)
|1,489
|2
|6-0
|3
|Ohio State (1)
|1,408
|4
|5-0
|4
|Florida State (1)
|1,389
|5
|5-0
|5
|Oklahoma
|1,278
|12
|6-0
|6
|Penn State
|1,273
|6
|5-0
|7
|Washington
|1,239
|7
|5-0
|8
|Oregon
|1,150
|8
|5-0
|9
|Texas
|1,052
|3
|5-1
|10
|Southern Cal
|999
|9
|6-0
|11
|Alabama
|971
|11
|5-1
|12
|North Carolina
|894
|14
|5-0
|13
|Ole Miss
|748
|16
|5-1
|14
|Louisville
|731
|25
|6-0
|15
|Oregon State
|725
|15
|5-1
|16
|Utah
|567
|18
|4-1
|17
|Duke
|479
|19
|4-1
|18
|UCLA
|438
|NR
|4-1
|19-T
|Washington State
|412
|13
|4-1
|19-T
|Tennessee
|412
|22
|4-1
|21
|Notre Dame
|374
|10
|5-2
|22
|LSU
|321
|23
|4-2
|23
|Kansas
|103
|NR
|5-1
|24
|Kentucky
|99
|20
|5-1
|25
|Miami (FL)
|74
|17
|4-1