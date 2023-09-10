No. 11 Texas upsets No. 3 Alabama 34-24 in Tuscaloosa
No. 11 Texas upsets No. 3 Alabama, 34-24
No. 11 Texas proved themselves in tonight's matchup after defeating No. 3 Alabama on the road 34-24, ending the Crimson Tide's 21-game home winning streak. An explosive play from Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers allowed him to connect with Adonai Mitchell for a 39-yard touchdown pass to put the Tide up 10 with about eight minutes to spare in the fourth quarter. This play came a few minutes after Alabama responded with their own touchdown to inch them closer to Texas, but it wasn't enough.
The new sheriff in town goes to Quinn Ewers, who brought the aggressive energy to fire up the Longhorn offense. Ewers ended the night with 349 yards and three touchdowns, completing 24 of 38 passes. The fourth quarter served as the magic hour of the night for each team as both seemed to hop into a tit-for-tat scoring match. Ewers' two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter were caught by playmaker Adonai Mitchell.
Mitchell finished the night with 78 receiving yards, while TE Ja'Tavion Sanders led with 114 receiving yards. Xavier Worthy notched a touchdown catch on the night, and Jonathan Brooks accounted for the game's only rushing touchdown. The Longhorn defense charted for five sacks and finished with 56 total tackles.
Though No. 3 Alabama was unable to turn a 21-game home winning streak to 22, they took a few steps forward with their fourth-quarter performance only to be pushed a few steps back with an offside penalty two minutes left into the quarter. Alabama racked up 10 penalties in tonight's matchup － slightly different from last year's 15.
Alabama's quarterback Jalen Milroe was put to the test and ended the night with two touchdowns and two interceptions going 14 for 27 and 299 total yards. Jermaine Burton was responsible for one of the Crimson Tide touchdowns, finishing with 58 yards while the other went to TE Amari Niblack, who finished with 45 receiving yards.
Alabama's defense finished the night with a total of 77 tackles. Alabama's Trezmen Marshall and Caleb Downs tied the night as they both led with 10 tackles.
Alabama will look to bounce back from its first loss of the season when it travels to face South Florida. The Longhorns travel back home with a 2-0 record and will face Wyoming.
Hook 'em! Longhorns respond with back-to-back touchdowns, 27-16
Alabama's lead was short-lived after Texas responded not once, but twice －Ewers connected with Adonai Mitchell for a 7-yard touchdown pass. Alabama's drive did not last long after Jalen Milroe's pass was intercepted by Jerrin Thompson, followed by a 5-yard rush from Jonathon Brooks on the next play to put the Longhorns up by 11.
👀Bama is back, leads 16-13 at the end of third quarter
Alabama's quarterback Jalen Milroe connected with Jermaine Burton for a 49-yard touchdown pass in the final seconds of the third quarter, making this their first lead of the night. Alabama kicker Will Reichard was able to inch his team closer to Texas earlier in the quarter with a 51-yard field goal.
Halftime Report: Texas up by 6 vs. Alabama, 13-6
With halftime almost over, Texas is leading by six and is keeping a steady rhythm against Alabama. The Longhorns have been able to work around Bama's defense and keep their energy up. For Alabama, Jalen Milroe's quick feet have kept the energy high offensively late in the second quarter. Alabama kicker Will Reichard helped put a few points on the board at the end of the second quarter with a 30-yard field goal, ending the first half 13-6.
Texas opens up second quarter surprising Alabama 10-3
At the start of the second quarter, Alabama's kicker Will Reichard put his team on the board with a 42-yarder. It didn't take long for the Longhorns to respond, as Ewers connected with Xavier Worthy for a 44-yard touchdown pass.
Longhorns buck first, lead 3-0 in the first quarter
Texas kicker Burt Auburn knocks through the first points of the game, putting the Longhorns on the board with a 32-yard field goal.
Three minutes in, the Longhorns set the high energy early after Ja'Tavion Sanders seemed to force a fumble, though the officials overturned the call ruling it an incomplete pass. That energy kept the Crimson Tide scoreless in the first quarter.
🚨 Less than 20-minutes from kickoff
ESPN College Game Day found its way to Sweet Home Alabama ahead of tonight's Bama-Texas showdown. Here's each analyst and special guest prediction for tonight's winner.
- Kirk Herbstreit: N/A
- Desmond Howard: Longhorns
- Pat McAfee: Crimson Tide
- "Broadway" Joe Namath: Crimson Tide
- Lee Corso: Longhorns
🤘 Steve Sarkisian discusses Quinn Ewers ahead of Saturday
Head coach Steve Sarkisian briefly discussed Quinn Ewers' performance throughout the week during Thursday's press conference— chiming in on his understanding of the game plan and overall efforts to help him find his rhythm.
🐘 Nick Saban credits Texas offense, scheme, athleticism
Ahead of one of the most anticipated matchups for week two, head coach Nick Saban shared his thoughts during Wednesday's press conference on the Longhorn offense — crediting the scheme, physicality, athleticism and all-around experience.
🏈 The anticipated rematch, previewed
You have to remember last year's hair-raising matchup that featured a tit-for-tat game — both teams were tied at halftime, the Longhorns were up by three in the third quarter and Alabama's Bryce Young took the Tide home by placing the team in field goal range with 10 seconds to spare, ending the game 20-19.
This year, both teams hold a top-15 spot and are ready to duke it out at Bryant-Denny Stadium for the 2023 Allstate Crossbar Classic. It's hard to determine how both teams match up given they both coasted through Week 1 with easy matchups. Both of these teams' leaders put up incredible numbers in the first week of the season.
Chosen as the SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week for his performance vs. Middle Tennessee, starting quarterback Jalen Milroe accounted for 258 yards of total offense with five total touchdowns (three passing and two rushing). He led the Crimson-Tide to their wipe-out of MTSU after the team finished with 431 total yards and zero turnovers.
From once being unranked to claiming the No. 11 spot this year, Texas has something to prove. With an offense that head coach Steve Sarkisian says needs to be "cleaned up" after Week 1, the Longhorn's defense could take hold to stop Alabama's offense. Facing Rice, quarterback Quinn Ewers passed for 260 yards and three touchdowns. The Longhorn defense dominated, keeping the Owls at 176 total yards. Linebacker David Gbenda brought some Texas heat after ending the night with six tackles.
Let's take a look at what some are saying about this Crimson Tide-Longhorn contest:
- ESPN's Paul Finebaum agreed that No. 3 Alabama is on "upset alert" after questioning how Alabama's starting quarterback Jalen Milroe will perform against Texas, who he says "has really outstanding players across the board" — Finebaum says that Saturday's matchup will serve as a "major test for Nick Saban"
- CBS Sports' Brian Jones says he's "concerned" about Texas taking it home after watching Texas' O-Line, but says that the defense was so dominant vs. Rice in Week 1 — the "defense is going to have to show up in order to win."
- AP News Ralph D. Russo says it's a "measuring-stick game for Texas" — gives credit to Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers for his Week 1 performance.
The 100-year plus history of Texas and Alabama
Texas is 7-2-1 all-time against. Here's the full history of the series below, per winsipedia.com:
