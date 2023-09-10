No. 11 Texas upsets No. 3 Alabama 34-24 in Tuscaloosa

Kevin C. Cox | Getty Images

No. 11 Texas proved themselves in tonight's matchup after defeating No. 3 Alabama on the road 34-24, ending the Crimson Tide's 21-game home winning streak. An explosive play from Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers allowed him to connect with Adonai Mitchell for a 39-yard touchdown pass to put the Tide up 10 with about eight minutes to spare in the fourth quarter. This play came a few minutes after Alabama responded with their own touchdown to inch them closer to Texas, but it wasn't enough.

The new sheriff in town goes to Quinn Ewers, who brought the aggressive energy to fire up the Longhorn offense. Ewers ended the night with 349 yards and three touchdowns, completing 24 of 38 passes. The fourth quarter served as the magic hour of the night for each team as both seemed to hop into a tit-for-tat scoring match. Ewers' two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter were caught by playmaker Adonai Mitchell.

Mitchell finished the night with 78 receiving yards, while TE Ja'Tavion Sanders led with 114 receiving yards. Xavier Worthy notched a touchdown catch on the night, and Jonathan Brooks accounted for the game's only rushing touchdown. The Longhorn defense charted for five sacks and finished with 56 total tackles.

Though No. 3 Alabama was unable to turn a 21-game home winning streak to 22, they took a few steps forward with their fourth-quarter performance only to be pushed a few steps back with an offside penalty two minutes left into the quarter. Alabama racked up 10 penalties in tonight's matchup － slightly different from last year's 15.

Alabama's quarterback Jalen Milroe was put to the test and ended the night with two touchdowns and two interceptions going 14 for 27 and 299 total yards. Jermaine Burton was responsible for one of the Crimson Tide touchdowns, finishing with 58 yards while the other went to TE Amari Niblack, who finished with 45 receiving yards.

Alabama's defense finished the night with a total of 77 tackles. Alabama's Trezmen Marshall and Caleb Downs tied the night as they both led with 10 tackles.

Alabama will look to bounce back from its first loss of the season when it travels to face South Florida. The Longhorns travel back home with a 2-0 record and will face Wyoming.