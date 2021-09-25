No. 12 Notre Dame takes down No. 18 Wisconsin, 41-13, at Soldier Field

The start of the fourth quarter had momentum fully on Wisconsin’s side.

Even though Saturday’s No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 18 Wisconsin game was played at Soldier Field, the stadium still played the Badger staple “Jump Around," riling up the Wisconsin faithful who made the trip to Chicago. Right after, the Badgers took the lead on a 27-yard field goal to take the lead, 13-10.

Notre Dame was also without starting QB Jack Coan, who left due to injury. That put in backup Drew Pyne in.

But then on the very next play after the Badgers field goal, Chris Tyree returned a kickoff 98 yards for the touchdown to make it 17-13 Fighting Irish. Notre Dame never looked back.

Pyne connected with Kevin Austin for a 16-yard touchdown just a few moments later to extend the lead to 24-13. In the final four minutes, Notre Dame added on a field goal and two Pick 6s — one from Jack Kiser and another from Drew White — to win it 41-13.

Coan left the game in the third quarter, but finished 15-for-29 with 158 yards through the air and a touchdown. Pyne went 6-for-8 with 81 yards and a touchdown. The most lethal receiver for the Fighting Irish was Austin with six catches for 76 yards. Two of those catches were touchdowns.

Mertz struggled for Wisconsin, going 18-for-41 for 240 yards, a touchdown and four interceptions.

Here are the complete stats from Saturday's top-25 tilt: