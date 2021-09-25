No. 12 Notre Dame takes down No. 18 Wisconsin, 41-13, at Soldier Field

Last Updated 4:27 PM, September 25, 2021Evan MarinofskyNo. 12 Notre Dame takes down No. 18 Wisconsin, 41-13, at Soldier Field Share College football rankings: Penn State jumps four more spots in latest AP poll 2:24 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest8:03 pm, September 25, 2021No. 12 Notre Dame takes down No. 18 Wisconsin, 41-13, at Soldier Field The start of the fourth quarter had momentum fully on Wisconsin’s side. Even though Saturday’s No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 18 Wisconsin game was played at Soldier Field, the stadium still played the Badger staple “Jump Around," riling up the Wisconsin faithful who made the trip to Chicago. Right after, the Badgers took the lead on a 27-yard field goal to take the lead, 13-10. Notre Dame was also without starting QB Jack Coan, who left due to injury. That put in backup Drew Pyne in. But then on the very next play after the Badgers field goal, Chris Tyree returned a kickoff 98 yards for the touchdown to make it 17-13 Fighting Irish. Notre Dame never looked back. Pyne connected with Kevin Austin for a 16-yard touchdown just a few moments later to extend the lead to 24-13. In the final four minutes, Notre Dame added on a field goal and two Pick 6s — one from Jack Kiser and another from Drew White — to win it 41-13. Coan left the game in the third quarter, but finished 15-for-29 with 158 yards through the air and a touchdown. Pyne went 6-for-8 with 81 yards and a touchdown. The most lethal receiver for the Fighting Irish was Austin with six catches for 76 yards. Two of those catches were touchdowns. Mertz struggled for Wisconsin, going 18-for-41 for 240 yards, a touchdown and four interceptions.
Here are the complete stats from Saturday's top-25 tilt: 7:45 pm, September 25, 2021
Kiser intercepts Mertz, takes it for a touchdown | 2:13 4Q
Pick 6 to put a bow on this game for @NDFootball 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/1GrkKZDd4T— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 25, 2021 Another turnover by Graham Mertz. This time, it was an interception to Jack Kiser, who took it all the way back for a touchdown. Mertz has three interceptions on the day.
Notre Dame leads 34-13. 7:40 pm, September 25, 2021
Doerer hits field goal, Notre Dame leads 27-13 | 3:10 4Q
+3#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/ncmzYjhMWw— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 25, 2021 Jonathan Doerer hits another field goal, making it 27-13 Notre Dame with just over three minutes to play in the game.
7:34 pm, September 25, 2021
Mertz throws second interception of the day, third turnover | 4:55 4Q
Another takeaway for the @NDFootball defense 😤 pic.twitter.com/QHVYChABN0— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 25, 2021 Graham Mertz committed his third turnover of the game, throwing an interception to Cam Hart. It was Hart's second steal on the day.
Notre Dame leads, 24-13. 7:27 pm, September 25, 2021
Larsh misses 52-yard field goal | 7:28 4Q
In an attempt to cut into the 24-13 Notre Dame lead, Wisconsin elected to let kick a 52-yard field goal. Collin Larsh missed it just a bit to the left. Notre Dame keeps its lead at 24-13.
7:16 pm, September 25, 2021
Pyne connects with Austin for TD, Notre Dame leads, 24-13 | 9:34 4Q
PYNE ➡️ AUSTIN@NDFootball extends their lead over Wisconsin! ☘️🔥 pic.twitter.com/8gRGQQA53A— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 25, 2021 Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne hit receiver Kevin Austin over the middle for a 16-yard touchdown to extend the Fighting Irish lead to 24-13.
Pyne is 6-for-8 with 81 yards and a TD since entering the game for Jack Coan who left with an apparent injury. 7:05 pm, September 25, 2021
Mertz fumbles after sack, Notre Dame takes over | 12:14 4Q
☘️ @NDFootball's defense comes up with the big play! pic.twitter.com/0IMBXqHKaM— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 25, 2021 On 3rd and 11 from the Wisconsin 38-yard line, Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz got sacked by Jayson Ademilola, who also forced the QB to fumble. The loose ball was recovered by Isaiah Foskey at the Wisconsin 36. Notre Dame leads 17-13.
6:57 pm, September 25, 2021
Chris Tyree completes 98-yard return for a touchdown, Notre Dame leads 17-13 | 14:14 4Q
🏡 TYREE TO THE HOUSE @chris_tyree4 takes the kick return 98-yards for the @NDFootball TD! pic.twitter.com/giCC6IwXXf— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 25, 2021 What. A. Run. On the kickoff after Wisconsin's field goal to make it 13-10, Notre Dame's Chris Tyree returned it 98 yards for the touchdown, swinging momentum back in the Fighting Irish's favor. Notre Dame leads, 17-13.
6:54 pm, September 25, 2021
Larsh makes 27-yard field goal, Wisconsin leads, 13-10 | 14:14 4Q
The Wisconsin offense couldn't convert on 3rd and goal, so Collin Larsh drilled a 27-yard field goal to give the Badgers a 13-10 lead.
6:43 pm, September 25, 2021
Pyne sacked and fumbles, Wisconsin recovers | 2:58 3Q
LOOK OUT 😤@BadgerFootball forces the fumble thanks to a HUGE hit from @onlyrodas10! pic.twitter.com/vbU24JRin3— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 25, 2021 Wisconsin got its biggest defensive play of the afternoon so far when Rodas Johnson sacked Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne and forced a fumble. Jack Sanborn recovered it at the Notre Dame 39-yard line.
The score remains 10-10. 6:34 pm, September 25, 2021
Notre Dame QB Jack Coan heads to the locker room, Drew Pyne in at QB
Jack Coan is leaving the field pic.twitter.com/iaQz6ID6gb— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 25, 2021 Notre Dame QB Jack Coan went to the locker room late in the third quarter after being hit on his last series. Drew Pyne came in to replace him, going 2-for-4 with 32 yards on his first series. The score remains 10-10 with 4:36 to play in the third.
6:20 pm, September 25, 2021
Mertz hits Pryor for touchdown, ties game at 10-10 | 09:53 2Q
TOUCHDOWN, @BadgerFootball 🙌@GrahamMertz5 finds @_KPryor3 for the Badgers' first TD of the game pic.twitter.com/4QjqVs9Kxl— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 25, 2021 Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz connected with receiver Kendric Pryor for an 8-yard touchdown to tie the score, 10-10, with 9:53 left in the third quarter.
It was Mertz's first regular season touchdown pass since Nov. 21, 2020. 5:43 pm, September 25, 2021
Notre Dame leads Wisconsin 10-3 at the half
We knew it was going to be a tight, low-scoring game and through two quarters, that's what No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 18 Wisconsin has been. The Fighting Irish lead 10-3, backed by a 36-yard touchdown from Notre Dame QB Jack Coan to receiver Kevin Austin with 4:48 remaining in the second quarter. Wisconsin opened the scoring with a 37-yard field goal from Collin Larsh less than four minutes into the first quarter. Then after missing his first field goal, Notre Dame kicker Jonathan Doerer nailed one from 51 yards at the 8:44 mark of the second quarter. Through two quarters, Coan is 14-for-25 with 152 yards and a touchdown. Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz is 5-for-13 with 71 yards, an interception and a fumble. On the defensive side of things, the Badgers sacked Coan five times in the first half.
Notre Dame's most notable defensive play came when Cam Hart picked off Mertz with 7:06 to play in the second quarter. Here are the complete stats from the first half: 5:21 pm, September 25, 2021
Notre Dame finds the end zone for the first time today, leads 10-3 | 4:48 2Q
BIG TIME THROW, BIG TIME CATCH @NDFootball takes the lead in Chicago! pic.twitter.com/CfKM5hoX3S— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 25, 2021 What a throw and what a catch. Jack Coan let one fly down the sideline to receiver Kevin Austin for a 36-yard score. The touchdown was confirmed after a review.
Notre Dame leads Wisconsin, 10-3, with less than 5 minutes to play in the first half. 5:11 pm, September 25, 2021
Notre Dame gets an interception for the first turnover of the game | 07:06 2Q
PICKED OFF!@NDFootball takes over near midfield 🙌☘️ pic.twitter.com/SXfWmxdXvg— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 25, 2021 On 3rd and 10 from their own 41, Badgers QB Graham Mertz tossed a pass to Kendric Pryor, but Cam Hart intercepted it for the first turnover of the afternoon. Notre Dame takes over at the Notre Dame 49-yard line.
5:03 pm, September 25, 2021
Doerer nails it from 51 yards, ties game 3-3 | 08:44 2Q
5️⃣1️⃣-yarder good for @JDoerer_11!#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/izsRcFBBnY— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 25, 2021 Notre Dame kicker Jonathan Doerer made up for his missed field goal in the first quarter by drilling a 51-yarder.
Wisconsin and Notre Dame are now tied 3-3. 4:44 pm, September 25, 2021
One quarter down: Wisconsin leads 3-0
It's a defensive showdown in Chicago between No. 12 Notre Dame and No. 18 Wisconsin. The Badgers lead 3-0. Check out the first quarter stats below:
4:31 pm, September 25, 2021
Notre Dame misses a FG, Wisconsin still leads 3-0 | 05:06 1Q
After a long drive led by Notre Dame QB Jack Coan, the Fighting Irish couldn't convert on 3rd and goal. From 39 yards out, Jonathan Doerer missed the kick, keeping Wisconsin in the lead at 3-0.
4:16 pm, September 25, 2021
Wisconsin scores first, leads 3-0 | 11:46 1Q
And we're off pic.twitter.com/z8ELxLMMB3— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) September 25, 2021 Wisconsin strikes first this afternoon on a 37-yard field goal by Collin Larsh.
The Badgers lead 3-0. 3:54 pm, September 25, 2021
Pregame: Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin
It's almost time for kick off between No. 12 Notre Dame and No. 18 Wisconsin at Soldier Field in Chicago. It's a matchup 57 years in the making. The story of the day is Fighting Irish quarterback Jack Coan going against his former team. Coan spent four years with the Badgers, taking over as the starter in 2019. After breaking his foot and needing season-ending surgery last season, Wisconsin elected to go with Graham Mertz — its starter Saturday — and Coan transferred to Notre Dame as a graduate student. Coan has eight touchdowns to two interceptions with a 63.3 percent completion percentage to date. His top receiver is Michael Mayer with 206 yards on the year and three touchdowns. Kyren Williams is the top rusher with 224 yards and two touchdowns. On the other sideline, Mertz has thrown for 326 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions.
Chez Mellusi has been huge for the Badgers, rushing for 278 yards and two touchdowns. Mertz's top target is Danny Davis III with 129 yards. Notre Dame enters the game undefeated at 3-0. Wisconsin is 1-1. 11:59 pm, September 21, 2021
How to watch Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin
Here's all you need to know when it comes to watching Saturday's Top 25 matchup between No. 12 Notre Dame and No. 18 Wisconsin. Time: 12 p.m. ET Date: Saturday, Sept. 25 TV channel: FOX Streaming: Foxsports.com Location: Soldier Field in Chicago, IL Click or tap here for a complete list of Week 4 TV info.
10:02 pm, September 21, 2021
Previewing Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin
It would be tough to find someone more amped up for Saturday's top 25 matchup at Soldier Field than quarterback Jack Coan. Coan, now the starting quarterback for No. 12 Notre Dame, will spend Saturday afternoon trying to beat No. 18 Wisconsin, which is his former team. After his first year as Wisconsin's starter, Coan broke his foot and needed season-ending surgery. The Badgers elevated QB Graham Mertz to the starter's role with Coan sidelined and never looked back, keeping him as the starter. That led to Coan transferring to Notre Dame for the 2021 season. With Mertz under center, the Badgers are 1-1 on the year, with a close, 16-10 loss to Penn State in Week 1 and a convincing 34-7 win over Eastern Michigan in Week 2. Mertz has yet to throw a touchdown, but does have 326 yards and a completion percentage of 66.7 percent. The heartbeat of the Wisconsin offense has been junior running back Chez Mellusi, who enters Saturday with 265 rushing yards, two touchdowns and an average run of 5.2 yards. And then there's C The graduate student has led Notre Dame to a 3-0 record, with close wins over Florida State and Toledo, and then a win over Purdue. His best game of the year came at Florida State when he went 26-for-35 with four touchdowns and 366 yards passing. On the season, he's totaled eight touchdowns to two interceptions with a 63.3 percent completion percentage. Defensively, the Badgers enter Saturday with the edge. They've only allowed 194.5 yards per game and have been extremely effective at stopping the run, as neither Penn State nor Eastern Michigan could get anything going on the ground. Notre Dame, however, has allowed 378.3 yards per game and struggled to prevent Florida State from putting up points, as the Seminoles scored 38 and forced the game into OT. Wisconsin is sure to be Notre Dame's biggest test of the season to date. There's one thing for certain: This is one of Saturday's best matchups. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:01 pm, September 21, 2021AP poll updateNotre Dame is ahead of Wisconsin in both the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll after Week 3. Here's how the rankings stack up: AP Poll Ranking Coaches Poll Alabama 1 Alabama Georgia 2 Georgia Oregon 3 Oklahoma Oklahoma 4 Oregon Iowa 5 Texas A&M Penn State 6 Iowa Texas A&M 7 Clemson Cincinnati 8 Penn State Clemson 9 Cincinnati Ohio State 10 Notre Dame Florida 11 Florida Notre Dame 12 Ohio State Ole Miss 13 Ole Miss Iowa State 14 Iowa State BYU 15 Wisconsin Arkansas 16 BYU Coastal Carolina 17 Coastal Carolina Wisconsin 18 Arkansas Michigan 19 Michigan Michigan State 20 North Carolina North Carolina 21 Michigan State Fresno State 22 Oklahoma State Auburn 23 Auburn UCLA 24 UCLA Kansas State 25 Fresno State Notre Dame and Wisconsin play at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 25. Here's the rest of the Top 25 schedule: Friday, Sept. 24 UNLV at No. 22 Fresno State | 10 p.m. | CBSSN Saturday, Sept. 25 Southern Miss at No. 1 Alabama | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network No. 2 Georgia at Vanderbilt | 12 p.m. | SEC Network Arizona at No. 3 Oregon | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN West Virginia at No. 4 Oklahoma | 7:30 p.m. | ABC Colorado State at No. 5 Iowa | 3:30 p.m. | FS1 Villanova at No. 6 Penn State | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network No. 7 Texas A&M at No. 16 Arkansas (AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas) | 3:30 p.m. | CBS No. 9 Clemson at NC State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN Akron at No. 10 Ohio State | 7:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network Tennessee at No. 11 Florida | 7 p.m. | ESPN No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 18 Wisconsin (Soldier Field in Chicago) | 12 p.m. | FOX No. 14 Iowa State at Baylor | 3:30 p.m. | FOX South Florida at No. 15 BYU | 10:15 p.m. | ESPN2 UMass at No. 17 Coastal Carolina | 1 p.m. | ESPN+ Rutgers at No. 19 Michigan | 3:30 p.m. | ABC Nebraska at No. 20 Michigan State | 7 p.m. | FS1 No. 21 North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech (Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia) | 7:30 p.m. | ACC Network Georgia State at No. 23 Auburn | 4 p.m. | SEC Network No. 24 UCLA at Stanford | 6 p.m. | Pac-12 Network No. 25 Kansas State at Oklahoma State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+ share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:26 pm, September 21, 2021Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin: Series history Last time Wisconsin and Notre Dame took the field against one another, the Fighting Irish won, 31-7. That was on Sept. 26, 1964. Yes, it's been 57 years since these two teams battled. Surely the Badgers will be motivated Saturday, fueled by a desire for revenge 57 years in the making. Between 1900-1964, these two squads played each other 16 times. Notre Dame has the better record in the series, going 8-6-2. Date Location Winner Score Sept. 26, 1964 Madison, WI Notre Dame 31-7 Sept. 28, 1963 South Bend, IN Wisconsin 14-9 Oct. 13, 1962 Madison, WI Wisconsin 17-8 Oct. 21, 1944 South Bend, IN Notre Dame 28-13 Oct. 16, 1943 Madison, WI Notre Dame 50-0 Sept. 29, 1942 Madison, WI TIE 7-7 Oct. 17, 1936 South Bend, IN Notre Dame 27-0 Oct. 12, 1935 Madison, WI Notre Dame 27-0 Oct. 27, 1934 South Bend, IN Notre Dame 19-0 Oct. 19, 1929 Chicago, IL Notre Dame 19-0 Oct. 6, 1928 Madison, WI Wisconsin 22-6 Nov. 8, 1924 Madison, WI Notre Dame 38-3 Oct. 13, 1917 Madison, WI TIE 0-0 Oct. 14, 1905 Milwaukee, WI Wisconsin 21-0 Oct. 15, 1904 Milwaukee, WI Wisconsin 58-0 Nov. 10, 1900 Madison, WI Wisconsin 54-0 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:39 pm, September 21, 2021Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin: How they stack upIn the latest AP poll, Notre Dame ranked No. 12, while Wisconsin grabbed the No. 18 spot. Here's the tale of the tape based off how both have played this season. Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin Notre Dame 2021 STATs Wisconsin 3-0 Record 1-1 No. 12 AP rank No. 18 33.3 Points per game 22.0 26.6 Points allowed 11.5 407.6 Yards per game 441.5 302.0 Pass yards per game 175.5 105.6 Rush yards per game 266.0 378.3 Yards allowed per game 194.5 232.6 Pass yards allowed per game 161.5 145.6 Rush yards allowed per game 33.0 Jack Coan 828 yards (8 TD, 2 INT) Passing leader Graham Mertz 326 yards (0 TD, 2 INT) Kyren Williams 224 yards (2 TD) Rushing leader Chez Mellusi 278 yards (2 TD) Michael Mayer 206 yards (3 TD) Receiving leader Danny Davis III 129 yards (0 TD) JD Bertrand 35 total tackles (4.5 TFL, 1.5 SK) Defense Jack Sanborn 6 tackles (3.0 TFL, 1 Sk) share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link