Last Updated 6:46 PM, September 12, 2021
Stan Becton

No. 12 Oregon stuns No. 3 Ohio State on the road

Share
AP Top 25 football poll breakdown: Oregon, Iowa break into top 5 after big wins
2:15
PathCreated with Sketch. PINNED
8:11 pm, September 11, 2021

No. 12 Oregon shocks No. 3 Ohio State on the road

No. 12 Oregon stunned No. 3 Ohio State on the road 35-28. It's the first Duck win against the Buckeyes in the two school's history.

Oregon RB CJ Verdell stole the show on Saturday afternoon. Verdell had 161 rushing yards and three total touchdowns in the victory. QB Anthony Brown made timely plays for the Ducks, throwing for two touchdowns including a 14-yard strike to put Oregon up 14 points in the fourth quarter.

While Oregon's defense allowed 484 passing yards, they played a bend-but-don't-break style that held Ohio State scoreless on six drives into Duck territory. DB Mykael Wright led the team in tackles. DB Verone McKinley III's fourth-quarter interception helped seal the Ducks victory.

A bright spot for Ohio State was WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He led a trio of 100+ yard recievers with seven catches for 145 yards and two touchdowns.  

With the win Oregon moves to 2-0. Ohio State falls to 1-1.

7:53 pm, September 11, 2021

Final: Oregon defeats Ohio State 35-28

No. 12 Oregon upsets No. 3 Ohio State in Columbus, 35-28. See the final stats below.

Final Stats
7:48 pm, September 11, 2021

Interception Ducks! Oregon 35, Ohio State 28 | 02:50 4Q

Oregon DB Verone McKinley III picked off Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud late in the fourth quarter. Ohio State has three timeouts, but less than three minutes remain.

7:47 pm, September 11, 2021

Under 5 minutes remain

Ohio State has the ball down seven points with under five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. The Buckeyes are driving in hopes of tying the game. Oregon leads 35-28.

Oregon Ohio State
7:24 pm, September 11, 2021

Ohio State strikes back! Oregon 35, Ohio State 28 | 07:55 4Q

Ohio State strikes back with a 15-yard Jaxon Smith-Njigba catch and run.  Smith-Njigba has five catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns.

7:13 pm, September 11, 2021

Brown throws for 6! Oregon 35, Ohio State 21 | 10:10 4Q

Oregon QB Anthony Brown tossed a 14-yard pass to TE Moliki Matavao for the score.  Oregon once again leads by two touchdowns.

7:01 pm, September 11, 2021

TD Buckeyes! Oregon 28, Ohio State 21 | 12:52 4Q

Freshman RB TreVeyon Henderson ran in from two yards away for the touchdown. The touchdown followed a key first-down reception by WR Garrett Wilson on fourth down. Oregon remains in front with plenty of time left to play.

6:57 pm, September 11, 2021

Fourth Quarter, Oregon leads 28-14

Oregon leads by two touchdowns entering the final quarter. See the stats through three quarters below
Oregon Ohio State third quarter stats
6:45 pm, September 11, 2021

Buckeyes fall short in the redzone

On fourth-and-two at the Oregon eight-yard line, a pass from QB C.J. Stroud to WR Chris Olave fell incomplete. The Ducks take over with 03:43 remaining in the third quarter

6:41 pm, September 11, 2021

TD Ducks! Oregon 28, Ohio State, 14 | 07:38, 3Q

RB Travis Dye ran in for a 5-yard touchdown to push the Duck lead back to 14. We're halfway through the third quarter.

6:18 pm, September 11, 2021

The Buckeyes respond! Oregon 21, Ohio State 14 | 10:25 3Q

QB C.J. Stroud found WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a 26-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to seven points. The first Buckeye second-half drive took less than four minutes.

6:12 pm, September 11, 2021

A hat trick for Verdell! Oregon 21, Ohio State 7 | 13:38 3Q

RB CJ Verdell strikes again with a 77-yard touchdown run, his third score of the day.

5:41 pm, September 11, 2021

Halftime update: Oregon 14, Ohio State 7

The first half is in the books and Oregon leads Ohio State 14-7. 

Oregon RB CJ Verdell scored both of the touchdowns for the Ducks, one on the ground and one through the air. In total, Verdell has 83 yards on 12 touches. Oregon QB Anthony Brown has been efficient through the air; seven Ducks have caught a pass in the first half. Defensively, Oregon has played well, forcing two Buckeye turnovers on downs and two punts.

Ohio State's lone score came when QB CJ Stroud found WR Garrett Wilson for a 27-yard touchdown. The Buckeyes have struggled, coming up empty on four drives into Duck territory. Ohio State will look to get the pass rush going in the second half as they have zero sacks after 30 minutes.

5:35 pm, September 11, 2021

Noah Sewell makes the big time stop

Oregon LB Noah Sewell made a great tackle to stop Ohio State on fourth-and-two at the Oregon 39-yard line. Oregon has the ball with 02:32 remaining in the half.

5:25 pm, September 11, 2021

Verdell strikes again! Oregon 14, Ohio State 7 | 4:51 2Q

RB CJ Verdell scored his second rushing touchdown of the day with a 14-yard catch and run on fourth-and-one for the score.  Verdell has gained 77 yards this afternoon.

5:12 pm, September 11, 2021

All tied up! Oregon 7, Ohio State 7 | 8:42 2Q

QB C.J. Stroud found WR Garrett Wilson for a 27-yard touchdown pass. Stroud went 3/3 for 68 yards on the drive.

CJ Stroud Ohio State
4:46 pm, September 11, 2021

We have points! Oregon 7, Ohio State 0 | 2Q 14:27

Oregon RB CJ Verdell has scored the first touchdown of the game with a 14-yard carry early in the second quarter. The score capped off a 99-yard drive by the Ducks.  Oregon leads 7-0.

4:33 pm, September 11, 2021

Scoreless after the first quarter

After one quarter, Ohio State and Oregon are scoreless. Oregon will open the second quarter with the ball at the Ohio State 32-yard line. See the first quarter stats below.

Oregon Ohio State first quarter stats
4:06 pm, September 11, 2021

Oregon at Ohio State is underway

The game is underway! Ohio State received the opening kickoff to begin the game.
3:26 pm, September 11, 2021

Pregame: Oregon at Ohio State

It's almost time for kickoff in Columbus as No. 12 Oregon will face No. 3 Ohio State. Two of college football premier programs will take the field looking to make a statement with an out-of-conference win.

Oregon enters the game led by QB Anthony Brown. He's joined in the backfield by a talented tandem of running backs in CJ Verdell and Travis Dye. On defense, the Ducks are dealing with an injury bug as DE Kayvon Thibodeaux and LB Justin Flowe are unlikely to play.

Ohio State returns two of the nation's best pass catchers in WR Chris Olave and WR Garrett Wilson. The two helped first-time starter QB C.J. Stroud pass for four touchdowns in his debut. A dominant defensive line powers the Buckeye defense, highlighted by DT Haskell Garret and DE Zach Harrison.

3:16 pm, September 11, 2021

Ohio State secondary gets a boost with return of top CBs

After missing the season opener, cornerbacks Sevyn Banks and Cameron Brown will make their debut against No. 12 Oregon this Saturday. S Josh Proctor remains a game-time decision.

3:10 pm, September 11, 2021

Star Oregon DE Thibodeaux and more doubtful to play

Top NFL prospect and Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux is not dressed for warmups and is unlikely to play in today's game vs. Ohio State. Also unlikely to play is starting LB Justin Flowe. Flowe led the Ducks in tackles during Week 1.

5:02 pm, September 10, 2021

One day away from Oregon vs. Ohio State

We're less than 24 hours away from kickoff in Columbus, Ohio where No. 12 Oregon will take on No. 3 Ohio State. The Pac-12 and Big Ten favorites will meet in a highly anticipated matchup with stars across the board.

5:39 pm, September 3, 2021

How to watch Oregon vs. Ohio State

Get ready for the biggest game of Week 2. It's No. 12 Oregon against No. 3 Ohio State, with both the Ducks and the Buckeyes trying to get an early win to boost College Football Playoff chances.

  • Time: 12 p.m. ET
  • Date: Saturday, Sept. 11
  • TV channel: Fox
  • Streaming: FoxSports.com
  • Location: Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio

Click or tap here for a complete list of Week 2 TV info.

Joe Maiorana | USA TODAY Sports Images Ohio State Fans Ohio State Fans provide one of the best home field advantages in sports
5:39 pm, September 3, 2021

Previewing Oregon vs. Ohio State

No. 12 Oregon will visit No. 3 Ohio State in a highly anticipated top-10 matchup. After the pandemic canceled last year's scheduled meeting, the two powerhouse programs will face off for the first time since the 2014 College Football Playoff championship game.

The 2021 Ducks offense is led by sixth-year QB Anthony Brown. The dual-threat quarterback brings veteran experience under center and is joined in the backfield by a dynamic duo of running backs. RB CJ Verdell and RB Travis Dye have combined for 4,501 rushing yards in their collegiate careers. The tandem scored two rushing touchdowns in the Ducks opening win over Fresno State. Joined by WR Johnny Johnson III on the outside, Oregon's offense is potent once again.

The Ducks defense is coming off a game where they held Fresno State to just 75 rushing yards. A big part of this spectacular defensive effort was LB Noah Sewell. Sewell typically is joined in the front seven by elite DE Kayvon Thibodeaux but, Thibodeaux suffered a first-half injury that has his status up in the air for Saturday's game. On the bright side, Oregon DB Mykael Wright can provide coverage that gives any pass rusher extra time to reach the quarterback.

Ohio State's offense enters this game after putting up 495 total yards against Minnesota. QB CJ Stroud marveled in his debut, throwing for four touchdowns, three going to star receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson. Ohio State balances the air attack with a rotation of running backs that are all home run threats. They get to run behind an elite Buckeye offensive line including top prospect OL Thayer Munford. 

On defense, Ohio State is once again powered by their front four. DE Zach Harrison's sack-fumble in Week 1 was scooped up by DT Haskell Garrett for the first Buckeye defensive touchdown of the season. However, the secondary is filled with question marks this week as the injury bug has spread. S Josh Proctor exited early last week with an injury, while cornerbacks Cameron Brown and Sevyn Banks did not play. The Buckeyes will have to rely on the defensive line until the backend of the defense can heal up.

While injury questions surround both teams entering this top-10 matchup, elite talent remains on both rosters, highlighting each team's depth. This game may turn out to be a war of attrition.

5:35 pm, September 3, 2021

AP Poll update

Ohio State ranks ahead of Oregon in both the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll after Week 1. Here's what the rankings look like:

AP Poll Ranking Coaches Poll
Alabama 1 Alabama
Georgia 2 Georgia
Ohio State 3 Ohio State
Oklahoma 4 Oklahoma
Texas A&M 5 Texas A&M
Clemson 6 Clemson
Cincinnati 7 Notre Dame
Notre Dame 8 Cincinnati
Iowa State 9 Florida
Iowa 10 Iowa State
Penn State 11 Oregon
Oregon 12 Iowa
Florida 13 Penn State
Southern California 14 Southern California
Texas 15 Texas
UCLA 16 UCLA
Coastal Carolina 17 Wisconsin
Wisconsin 18 Utah
Virginia Tech 19 Coastal Carolina
Ole Miss 20 Ole Miss
Utah 21 Virginia Tech
Miami (FL) 22 North Carolina
Arizona State 23 Oklahoma State
North Carolina 24 Miami (FL)
Auburn 25 Arizona State

Oregon and Ohio State play at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 11th. Here's the rest of the Top 25 schedule:

Week 2

Friday, Sept. 10

Saturday, Sept. 11

5:19 pm, September 3, 2021

Oregon vs. Ohio State: Series history

The last game between Ohio State and Oregon saw the Buckeyes win the 2014 National Championship. The win added to a lopsided series pushing Ohio State's record to 9-0 against Oregon since the two school's first meeting in 1958. The Ducks have lost by an average of 15.88 points in the series. Four of Ohio State's victories over Oregon have come in seasons that the Buckeyes won or claimed a national title.

Ohio State leads the series 9-0. Here are all the meetings since 2000:

Date Location Winner Score
Jan. 12, 2015 Arlington, TX Ohio State 42-20
Jan. 1, 2010 Pasedena, CA Ohio State 26-17
5:09 pm, September 3, 2021

Oregon vs. Ohio State: How they stack up

Oregon and Ohio State were ranked 12 and 3 in the latest AP Poll, respectively. Here's how they stack up based off of Week 1's results.

Oregon vs. Ohio State
Oregon 2021 STATs Ohio State
1-0 Record 1-0
No. 12 AP rank No. 3
31 Points per game 45
24 Points allowed 31
361 Yards per game 495
172 Pass yards 294
189 Rush yards 201
375 Yards allowed 408
298 Pass yards allowed 205
77 Rush yards allowed 203
Anthony Brown Jr.
172 yards (1 TD)		 Passing leader C.J. Stroud
294 yards (4 TDs, 1 INT)
CJ Verdell
71 yards (1 TDs)		 Rushing leader Miyan Williams
125 yards (1 TD)
Johnny Johnson III
76 yards (1 TDs)		 Receiving leader Chris Olave
117 yards (2 TDs)
Justin Flowe
14 total tackles (1 TFL)		 Defense Zach Harrison
3 tackles (1 Sk, 1 TFL, 1 FF)