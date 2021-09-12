No. 12 Oregon stuns No. 3 Ohio State on the road

No. 12 Oregon stunned No. 3 Ohio State on the road 35-28. It's the first Duck win against the Buckeyes in the two school's history.

Oregon RB CJ Verdell stole the show on Saturday afternoon. Verdell had 161 rushing yards and three total touchdowns in the victory. QB Anthony Brown made timely plays for the Ducks, throwing for two touchdowns including a 14-yard strike to put Oregon up 14 points in the fourth quarter.

While Oregon's defense allowed 484 passing yards, they played a bend-but-don't-break style that held Ohio State scoreless on six drives into Duck territory. DB Mykael Wright led the team in tackles. DB Verone McKinley III's fourth-quarter interception helped seal the Ducks victory.

A bright spot for Ohio State was WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He led a trio of 100+ yard recievers with seven catches for 145 yards and two touchdowns.

With the win Oregon moves to 2-0. Ohio State falls to 1-1.