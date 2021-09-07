No. 12 Oregon vs. No. 3 Ohio State: Time, TV channel, preview

Last Updated 3:57 PM, September 07, 2021Stan BectonNo. 12 Oregon vs. No. 3 Ohio State: Time, TV channel, previewShare College football bold predictions with B/R's Adam Kramer 9:58 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:39 pm, September 3, 2021How to watch Oregon vs. Ohio StateGet ready for the biggest game of Week 2. It's No. 12 Oregon against No. 3 Ohio State, with both the Ducks and the Buckeyes trying to get an early win to boost College Football Playoff chances. Time: 12 p.m. ET Date: Saturday, Sept. 11 TV channel: Fox Streaming: FoxSports.com Location: Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio Click or tap here for a complete list of Week 2 TV info. Ohio State Fans provide one of the best home field advantages in sports
Previewing Oregon vs. Ohio State
No. 12 Oregon will visit No. 3 Ohio State in a highly anticipated top-10 matchup. After the pandemic canceled last year's scheduled meeting, the two powerhouse programs will face off for the first time since the 2014 College Football Playoff championship game. The 2021 Ducks offense is led by sixth-year QB Anthony Brown. The dual-threat quarterback brings veteran experience under center and is joined in the backfield by a dynamic duo of running backs. RB CJ Verdell and RB Travis Dye have combined for 4,501 rushing yards in their collegiate careers. The tandem scored two rushing touchdowns in the Ducks opening win over Fresno State. Joined by WR Johnny Johnson III on the outside, Oregon's offense is potent once again. The Ducks defense is coming off a game where they held Fresno State to just 75 rushing yards. A big part of this spectacular defensive effort was LB Noah Sewell. Sewell typically is joined in the front seven by elite DE Kayvon Thibodeaux but, Thibodeaux suffered a first-half injury that has his status up in the air for Saturday's game. On the bright side, Oregon DB Mykael Wright can provide coverage that gives any pass rusher extra time to reach the quarterback. Ohio State's offense enters this game after putting up 495 total yards against Minnesota. QB CJ Stroud marveled in his debut, throwing for four touchdowns, three going to star receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson. Ohio State balances the air attack with a rotation of running backs that are all home run threats. They get to run behind an elite Buckeye offensive line including top prospect OL Thayer Munford. On defense, Ohio State is once again powered by their front four. DE Zach Harrison's sack-fumble in Week 1 was scooped up by DT Haskell Garrett for the first Buckeye defensive touchdown of the season. However, the secondary is filled with question marks this week as the injury bug has spread. S Josh Proctor exited early last week with an injury, while cornerbacks Cameron Brown and Sevyn Banks did not play. The Buckeyes will have to rely on the defensive line until the backend of the defense can heal up. While injury questions surround both teams entering this top-10 matchup, elite talent remains on both rosters, highlighting each team's depth. This game may turn out to be a war of attrition. AP Poll update
Ohio State ranks ahead of Oregon in both the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll after Week 1. Here's what the rankings look like: AP Poll Ranking Coaches Poll Alabama 1 Alabama Georgia 2 Georgia Ohio State 3 Ohio State Oklahoma 4 Oklahoma Texas A&M 5 Texas A&M Clemson 6 Clemson Cincinnati 7 Notre Dame Notre Dame 8 Cincinnati Iowa State 9 Florida Iowa 10 Iowa State Penn State 11 Oregon Oregon 12 Iowa Florida 13 Penn State Southern California 14 Southern California Texas 15 Texas UCLA 16 UCLA Coastal Carolina 17 Wisconsin Wisconsin 18 Utah Virginia Tech 19 Coastal Carolina Ole Miss 20 Ole Miss Utah 21 Virginia Tech Miami (FL) 22 North Carolina Arizona State 23 Oklahoma State North Carolina 24 Miami (FL) Auburn 25 Arizona State Oregon and Ohio State play at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 11th. Here's the rest of the Top 25 schedule: Week 2 Friday, Sept. 10 Kansas at No. 17 Coastal Carolina | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2 Saturday, Sept. 11 Alabama State at No. 25 Auburn | 12 p.m. | SEC Network No. 12 Oregon at No. 3 Ohio State | 12 p.m. | FOX No. 13 Florida at South Florida | 1 p.m. | ABC Middle Tennessee at No. 19 Virginia Tech | 2 p.m. | ACC Network Extra Toledo at No. 8 Notre Dame | 2:30 p.m. | Peacock UAB at No. 2 Georgia | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2 No. 5 Texas A&M vs. Colorado (in Denver, Colorado) | 3:30 p.m. | FOX Ball State at No. 11 Penn State | 3:30 p.m. | FS1 Murray State at No. 7 Cincinnati | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+ Mercer at No. 1 Alabama | 4 p.m. | SEC Network No. 10 Iowa at No. 9 Iowa State | 4:30 p.m. | ABC South Carolina State at No. 6 Clemson | 5 p.m. | ACC Network Western Carolina at No. 4 Oklahoma | 7 p.m. | PPV No. 15 Texas at Arkansas | 7 p.m. | ESPN Appalachian State at No. 22 Miami (Fla.) | 7 p.m. | ESPNU Eastern Michigan at No. 18 Wisconsin | 7 p.m. | FS1 Austin Peay at No. 20 Ole Miss | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN+/SEC Network+ Georgia State at No. 24 North Carolina | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN3 No. 21 Utah at BYU | 10:15 p.m. | ESPN Stanford at No. 14 USC | 10:30 p.m. | FOX UNLV at No. 23 Arizona State | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN Oregon vs. Ohio State: Series history
The last game between Ohio State and Oregon saw the Buckeyes win the 2014 National Championship. The win added to a lopsided series pushing Ohio State's record to 9-0 against Oregon since the two school's first meeting in 1958. The Ducks have lost by an average of 15.88 points in the series. Four of Ohio State's victories over Oregon have come in seasons that the Buckeyes won or claimed a national title. Ohio State leads the series 9-0. Here are all the meetings since 2000: Date Location Winner Score Jan. 12, 2015 Arlington, TX Ohio State 42-20 Jan. 1, 2010 Pasedena, CA Ohio State 26-17 Oregon vs. Ohio State: How they stack up
Oregon and Ohio State were ranked 12 and 3 in the latest AP Poll, respectively. Here's how they stack up based off of Week 1's results. 

Oregon vs. Ohio State Oregon 2021 STATs Ohio State 1-0 Record 1-0 No. 12 AP rank No. 3 31 Points per game 45 24 Points allowed 31 361 Yards per game 495 172 Pass yards 294 189 Rush yards 201 375 Yards allowed 408 298 Pass yards allowed 205 77 Rush yards allowed 203 Anthony Brown Jr. 172 yards (1 TD) Passing leader C.J. Stroud 294 yards (4 TDs, 1 INT) CJ Verdell 71 yards (1 TDs) Rushing leader Miyan Williams 125 yards (1 TD) Johnny Johnson III 76 yards (1 TDs) Receiving leader Chris Olave 117 yards (2 TDs) Justin Flowe 14 total tackles (1 TFL) Defense Zach Harrison 3 tackles (1 Sk, 1 TFL, 1 FF)