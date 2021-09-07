Last Updated 3:57 PM, September 07, 2021
Stan Becton

No. 12 Oregon vs. No. 3 Ohio State: Time, TV channel, preview

Share
College football bold predictions with B/R's Adam Kramer
9:58
5:39 pm, September 3, 2021

How to watch Oregon vs. Ohio State

Get ready for the biggest game of Week 2. It's No. 12 Oregon against No. 3 Ohio State, with both the Ducks and the Buckeyes trying to get an early win to boost College Football Playoff chances.

  • Time: 12 p.m. ET
  • Date: Saturday, Sept. 11
  • TV channel: Fox
  • Streaming: FoxSports.com
  • Location: Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio

Click or tap here for a complete list of Week 2 TV info.

Joe Maiorana | USA TODAY Sports Images Ohio State Fans Ohio State Fans provide one of the best home field advantages in sports
5:39 pm, September 3, 2021

Previewing Oregon vs. Ohio State

No. 12 Oregon will visit No. 3 Ohio State in a highly anticipated top-10 matchup. After the pandemic canceled last year's scheduled meeting, the two powerhouse programs will face off for the first time since the 2014 College Football Playoff championship game.

The 2021 Ducks offense is led by sixth-year QB Anthony Brown. The dual-threat quarterback brings veteran experience under center and is joined in the backfield by a dynamic duo of running backs. RB CJ Verdell and RB Travis Dye have combined for 4,501 rushing yards in their collegiate careers. The tandem scored two rushing touchdowns in the Ducks opening win over Fresno State. Joined by WR Johnny Johnson III on the outside, Oregon's offense is potent once again.

The Ducks defense is coming off a game where they held Fresno State to just 75 rushing yards. A big part of this spectacular defensive effort was LB Noah Sewell. Sewell typically is joined in the front seven by elite DE Kayvon Thibodeaux but, Thibodeaux suffered a first-half injury that has his status up in the air for Saturday's game. On the bright side, Oregon DB Mykael Wright can provide coverage that gives any pass rusher extra time to reach the quarterback.

Ohio State's offense enters this game after putting up 495 total yards against Minnesota. QB CJ Stroud marveled in his debut, throwing for four touchdowns, three going to star receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson. Ohio State balances the air attack with a rotation of running backs that are all home run threats. They get to run behind an elite Buckeye offensive line including top prospect OL Thayer Munford. 

On defense, Ohio State is once again powered by their front four. DE Zach Harrison's sack-fumble in Week 1 was scooped up by DT Haskell Garrett for the first Buckeye defensive touchdown of the season. However, the secondary is filled with question marks this week as the injury bug has spread. S Josh Proctor exited early last week with an injury, while cornerbacks Cameron Brown and Sevyn Banks did not play. The Buckeyes will have to rely on the defensive line until the backend of the defense can heal up.

While injury questions surround both teams entering this top-10 matchup, elite talent remains on both rosters, highlighting each team's depth. This game may turn out to be a war of attrition.

5:35 pm, September 3, 2021

AP Poll update

Ohio State ranks ahead of Oregon in both the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll after Week 1. Here's what the rankings look like:

AP Poll Ranking Coaches Poll
Alabama 1 Alabama
Georgia 2 Georgia
Ohio State 3 Ohio State
Oklahoma 4 Oklahoma
Texas A&M 5 Texas A&M
Clemson 6 Clemson
Cincinnati 7 Notre Dame
Notre Dame 8 Cincinnati
Iowa State 9 Florida
Iowa 10 Iowa State
Penn State 11 Oregon
Oregon 12 Iowa
Florida 13 Penn State
Southern California 14 Southern California
Texas 15 Texas
UCLA 16 UCLA
Coastal Carolina 17 Wisconsin
Wisconsin 18 Utah
Virginia Tech 19 Coastal Carolina
Ole Miss 20 Ole Miss
Utah 21 Virginia Tech
Miami (FL) 22 North Carolina
Arizona State 23 Oklahoma State
North Carolina 24 Miami (FL)
Auburn 25 Arizona State

Oregon and Ohio State play at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 11th. Here's the rest of the Top 25 schedule:

Week 2

Friday, Sept. 10

Saturday, Sept. 11

5:19 pm, September 3, 2021

Oregon vs. Ohio State: Series history

The last game between Ohio State and Oregon saw the Buckeyes win the 2014 National Championship. The win added to a lopsided series pushing Ohio State's record to 9-0 against Oregon since the two school's first meeting in 1958. The Ducks have lost by an average of 15.88 points in the series. Four of Ohio State's victories over Oregon have come in seasons that the Buckeyes won or claimed a national title.

Ohio State leads the series 9-0. Here are all the meetings since 2000:

Date Location Winner Score
Jan. 12, 2015 Arlington, TX Ohio State 42-20
Jan. 1, 2010 Pasedena, CA Ohio State 26-17
5:09 pm, September 3, 2021

Oregon vs. Ohio State: How they stack up

Oregon and Ohio State were ranked 12 and 3 in the latest AP Poll, respectively. Here's how they stack up based off of Week 1's results.

Oregon vs. Ohio State
Oregon 2021 STATs Ohio State
1-0 Record 1-0
No. 12 AP rank No. 3
31 Points per game 45
24 Points allowed 31
361 Yards per game 495
172 Pass yards 294
189 Rush yards 201
375 Yards allowed 408
298 Pass yards allowed 205
77 Rush yards allowed 203
Anthony Brown Jr.
172 yards (1 TD)		 Passing leader C.J. Stroud
294 yards (4 TDs, 1 INT)
CJ Verdell
71 yards (1 TDs)		 Rushing leader Miyan Williams
125 yards (1 TD)
Johnny Johnson III
76 yards (1 TDs)		 Receiving leader Chris Olave
117 yards (2 TDs)
Justin Flowe
14 total tackles (1 TFL)		 Defense Zach Harrison
3 tackles (1 Sk, 1 TFL, 1 FF)