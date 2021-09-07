No. 12 Oregon vs. No. 3 Ohio State: Time, TV channel, preview

No. 12 Oregon will visit No. 3 Ohio State in a highly anticipated top-10 matchup. After the pandemic canceled last year's scheduled meeting, the two powerhouse programs will face off for the first time since the 2014 College Football Playoff championship game.

The 2021 Ducks offense is led by sixth-year QB Anthony Brown. The dual-threat quarterback brings veteran experience under center and is joined in the backfield by a dynamic duo of running backs. RB CJ Verdell and RB Travis Dye have combined for 4,501 rushing yards in their collegiate careers. The tandem scored two rushing touchdowns in the Ducks opening win over Fresno State. Joined by WR Johnny Johnson III on the outside, Oregon's offense is potent once again.

The Ducks defense is coming off a game where they held Fresno State to just 75 rushing yards. A big part of this spectacular defensive effort was LB Noah Sewell. Sewell typically is joined in the front seven by elite DE Kayvon Thibodeaux but, Thibodeaux suffered a first-half injury that has his status up in the air for Saturday's game. On the bright side, Oregon DB Mykael Wright can provide coverage that gives any pass rusher extra time to reach the quarterback.

Ohio State's offense enters this game after putting up 495 total yards against Minnesota. QB CJ Stroud marveled in his debut, throwing for four touchdowns, three going to star receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson. Ohio State balances the air attack with a rotation of running backs that are all home run threats. They get to run behind an elite Buckeye offensive line including top prospect OL Thayer Munford.

On defense, Ohio State is once again powered by their front four. DE Zach Harrison's sack-fumble in Week 1 was scooped up by DT Haskell Garrett for the first Buckeye defensive touchdown of the season. However, the secondary is filled with question marks this week as the injury bug has spread. S Josh Proctor exited early last week with an injury, while cornerbacks Cameron Brown and Sevyn Banks did not play. The Buckeyes will have to rely on the defensive line until the backend of the defense can heal up.

While injury questions surround both teams entering this top-10 matchup, elite talent remains on both rosters, highlighting each team's depth. This game may turn out to be a war of attrition.