No. 2 Georgia dominates No. 8 Arkansas in Athens

No. 2 Georgia did not blink in its second top-10 matchup of the season, shutting out No. 8 Arkansas 37-0 in Sanford Stadium.

The Bulldogs controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. The UGA offense ran for 273 yards, while the defense held the Hogs to 75 yards on the ground and 87 in the air for a total of 162. Georgia's defense also managed to sack Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson four times to bring its season total to 18.

The Arkansas offense was never able to find its rhythm against the No. 1 defense in the nation. The Razorbacks failed to convert on their lone scoring chance of the day with a missed field goal in the first quarter. The Hogs managed to convert on third down just three times on 12 attempts.

Today was a record setting day for Georgia football. This was the Bulldogs' largest margin of victory against a top-10 opponent since their 34-0 win against No. 2 Georgia Tech in 1942. It was also the first time UGA had shut out consecutive SEC teams since 1980 when the 'Dawgs blanked Vanderbilt 41-0 and Kentucky 27-0. That season, Georgia would go on to win its second national title.

The Bulldogs will look to continue their winning ways as they travel to Auburn to take on the Tigers on Oct. 9. The Hogs will try to get back on track when they head to Oxford to take on Ole Miss on Oct. 9.