No. 21 Notre Dame shines on defense, dominates No. 10 USC 48-20

Reeling from a 1-2 stretch where the Irish had averaged just 16 points per game, it was hard to imagine them stepping into Notre Dame Stadium Saturday and pulling away from anyone in the first half, much less No. 10 USC and reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams.

So fittingly, it was the Notre Dame defense that delivered an early knockout blow by snagging three interceptions in just the first half — the first two were taken for big gains inside the 15-yard line by safety Xavier Watts. Audric Estime tilled the short fields generated the opportunistic Irish defense, — the median Irish scoring drive in the opening half was just 27 yards — scoring a pair of short touchdowns to help build an ultimately insurmountable 24-6 halftime lead.

The Irish went blow-for-blow with USC in the second half, answering a pair of USC touchdowns with a 46-yard bomb to Chris Tyree and an electric kick return touchdown from Jadarian Price before kicking a chip-shot field goal to go up 41-20.

Watts landed one final twist of the knife late in the fourth quarter, scooping up a fumble and finally tumbling his way into the end zone for a defensive touchdown to cap the score at 48-20.