No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 11 Texas: Preview, how to watch, matchup history

You have to remember last year's hair-raising matchup that featured a tit-for-tat game — both teams were tied at halftime, the Longhorns were up by three in the third quarter and Alabama's Bryce Young took the Tide home by placing the team in field goal range with 10 seconds to spare, ending the game 20-19.

This year, both teams hold a top-15 spot and are ready to duke it out at Bryant-Denny Stadium for the 2023 Allstate Crossbar Classic. It's hard to determine how both teams match up given they both coasted through Week 1 with easy matchups. Both of these teams' leaders put up incredible numbers in the first week of the season.

Can Steve Sarkisian become just the third former Nick Saban assistant to defeat him? 👀 pic.twitter.com/89DngLv9qs — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 6, 2023

Chosen as the SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week for his performance vs. Middle Tennessee, starting quarterback Jalen Milroe accounted for 258 yards of total offense with five total touchdowns (three passing and two rushing). He led the Crimson-Tide to their wipe-out of MTSU after the team finished with 431 total yards and zero turnovers.

From once being unranked to claiming the No. 11 spot this year, Texas has something to prove. With an offense that head coach Steve Sarkisian says needs to be "cleaned up" after Week 1, the Longhorn's defense could take hold to stop Alabama's offense. Facing Rice, quarterback Quinn Ewers passed for 260 yards and three touchdowns. The Longhorn defense dominated, keeping the Owls at 176 total yards. Linebacker David Gbenda brought some Texas heat after ending the night with six tackles.

Let's take a look at what some are saying about this Crimson Tide-Longhorn contest: