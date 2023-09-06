Last Updated 3:46 PM, September 06, 2023
No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 11 Texas: Preview, how to watch, matchup history

The 100-year plus history of Texas and Alabama

Newspapers.com Texas defeated Alabama 19-10 in last regular season meeting in 1922.The last time these two teams tussled in the regular season was 1922.

Texas is 7-2-1 all-time against. Here's  the full history of the series below, per winsipedia.com

Date  Winner  score location
9/10/2022 Alabama 20-19 Austin, TX
1/7/2010 Alabama 37-21 (BCS Championship) Pasadena, CA
1/1/1982 Texas 14-12 (Cotton Bowl) Dallas, TX
1/1/1973 Texas 17-13 (Cotton Bowl) Dallas, TX
1/1/1965 Texas 21-17 (Orange Bowl) Miami, FL
12/17/1960 Tie 3-3 (Bluebonnet Bowl) Houston, TX
1/1/1948 Texas 27-7 (Sugar Bowl) New Orleans, LA
10/28/1922 Texas 19-10 Austin, TX
11/13/1915 Texas 20-0 Austin, TX
11/18/1902 Texas 10-0 Tuscaloosa, AL
🏈 The ultimate rematch, previewed

Alabama football's Jalen Milroe

You have to remember last year's hair-raising matchup that featured a tit-for-tat game — both teams were tied at halftime, the Longhorns were up by three in the third quarter and Alabama's Bryce Young took the Tide home by placing the team in field goal range with 10 seconds to spare, ending the game 20-19.

This year, both teams hold a top-15 spot and are ready to duke it out at Bryant-Denny Stadium for the 2023 Allstate Crossbar Classic. It's hard to determine how both teams match up given they both coasted through Week 1 with easy matchups. Both of these teams' leaders put up incredible numbers in the first week of the season. 

Chosen as the SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week for his performance vs. Middle Tennessee, starting quarterback Jalen Milroe accounted for 258 yards of total offense with five total touchdowns (three passing and two rushing). He led the Crimson-Tide to their wipe-out of MTSU after the team finished with 431 total yards and zero turnovers.

From once being unranked to claiming the No. 11 spot this year, Texas has something to prove. With an offense that head coach Steve Sarkisian says needs to be "cleaned up" after Week 1, the Longhorn's defense could take hold to stop Alabama's offense. Facing Rice, quarterback Quinn Ewers passed for 260 yards and three touchdowns. The Longhorn defense dominated, keeping the Owls at 176 total yards. Linebacker David Gbenda brought some Texas heat after ending the night with six tackles.

Let's take a look at what some are saying about this Crimson Tide-Longhorn contest:

📺 How to watch

Who: No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 11 Texas
When: Saturday, Sept. 9 | 7 p.m. ET
Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium | Tuscaloosa, Ala.
TV Channel: ESPN