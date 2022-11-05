Last Updated 7:23 PM, November 05, 2022
No. 3 Georgia knocks off No. 1 Tennessee behind strong defensive showing

11:02 pm, November 5, 2022

🐶 Georgia defeats Tennessee 27-13

No. 3 Georgia knocked off No. 1 Tennessee 27-13 behind a strong defensive showing. The Bulldog defense sacked Volunteer quarterback Hendon Hooker six times in the win. Hooker also threw his second interception of the season in the loss. Overall, Georgia shut down a typically explosive offense, limiting Tennessee to just 3.9 yards per play and a 14 percent third down conversion rate.

Offensively, quarterback Stetson Bennett led the way for Georgia, accounting for all three Bulldog touchdowns. Bennett made timely passes all afternoon, outdueling Hooker en route to a 68 percent completion percentage and 257 passing yards.

With the win, Georgia moves to first place in the SEC East, holding a key tiebreaker win over Tennessee. The Bulldogs will almost assuredly rise to the top spot in the next edition of the College Football Playoff rankings, too.

10:47 pm, November 5, 2022

Volunteers find the endzone! Georgia 27, Tennessee 13 | 4Q - 4:15

One play after a 28-yard completion from quarterback Hendon Hooker to Jalin Hyatt on fourth-and-eight, Tennessee found the endzone for the first time. Volunteer running back Jaylen Wright ran in for a four-yard touchdown to make it a two-score game. The touchdown extends Tennessee's touchdown steak to 41 games.

10:38 pm, November 5, 2022

Less than five minutes to play: Georgia 27, Tennessee 6

There's less than five minutes to play in a top-three battle between No. 1 Tennessee and No. 3 Georgia. The Bulldogs lead 27-6. However, the Volunteers are driving inside Georgia territory facing third-and-nine from the 35-yard line.

10:18 pm, November 5, 2022

Third Quarter - Georgia 27, Tennessee 6

Georgia leads Tennessee by 21 points, 27-6, entering the final quarter of the game. When play resumes, Tennessee will have the ball, facing second-and-four from the Volunteer 40-yard line.

10:12 pm, November 5, 2022

Back-to-back fumbles! 3Q -0:19

The rain is falling in Athens and the ball is getting slippery. As a result, Georgia and Tennessee fumbled the ball on back-to-back plays.

Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright began the fumble party, fumbling the ball to the Bulldogs in Volunteer territory.

The very next play, Georgia running back Branson Robinson fumble the ball and Tennessee recovered.

Tennessee will take over possession at its own 34-yard line

10:07 pm, November 5, 2022

Bulldogs get three! Georgia 27, Tennessee 6 | 3Q - 1:09

After an eight minute and 44 second drive, Georgia kicked a 38-yard field goal. The additional three points pushed the Bulldog lead to three touchdowns.
9:21 pm, November 5, 2022

Halftime update: Georgia leads Tennessee 24-6

Georgia leads Tennessee 24-6 after the first half. Georgia's defense has shut down a normally explosive offense, limiting Tennessee to only 88 passing yards and 51 rushing yards. The Volunteers are only averaging 4.2 yards per play, with quarterback Hendon Hooker throwing his second interception of the season to the Bulldog defense.

On offense, quarterback Stetson Bennett has impressed, completing 15-21 passes (71 percent) for 226 yards and two touchdowns. Bennett also rushed in for another score. In the first half, Bennett completed his three longest passes of the season (52, 49 and 37 yards) with two of the passes going for a touchdown.

When action returns, Tennessee will receive the ball.

Check out the halftime stats below.

9:16 pm, November 5, 2022

Bulldogs score before the half! Georgia 24, Tennessee 6 | Half

Georgia made a 19-yard field goal as time expires to push its lead to three scores over Tennessee. 
9:02 pm, November 5, 2022

Interception! 2Q - 4:52

Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo locked down Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman to nab the first interception of the game. Ringo ended a Volunteer drive that advanced into Georgia territory with his interception, which is Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker's second of the year.

8:52 pm, November 5, 2022

Volunteers respond! Georgia 21, Tennessee 6 | 2Q - 9:36

Tennessee kicker Chase McGrath made his second field goal of the day, this time from 36 yards out to cut the Volunteer deficit to 15 points. 

8:38 pm, November 5, 2022

Touchdown Bulldogs! Georgia 21, Tennessee 3 | 2Q -14.17

Georgia opened the second quarter with a touchdown to push the lead to 21-3. Quarterback Stetson Bennett found wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint in the back of the end zone for a five-yard touchdown pass. Bennett has accounted for all three Bulldog touchdowns, two passing and one rushing.

8:33 pm, November 5, 2022

First Quarter - Georgia 14, Tennessee 3

Georgia leads Tennessee by two scores, 14-3, after the first quarter. After an early turnover, the Bulldogs have dominated the opening quarter forcing three punts, outgaining the Volunteers in yards 207-64 and forcing Tennessee to go 0-4 on third down.

Georgia will open the second quarter with the ball at the Tennessee four-yard line with first-and-goal.

8:26 pm, November 5, 2022

One-play touchdown! Georgia 14, Tennessee 3 | 1Q - 3:32

After starting with the ball at the Tennessee 37-yard line, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett found wide receiver Ladd McConkey for a one-play touchdown. The score is Bennett's second pass of 37 or more yards.

8:18 pm, November 5, 2022

Close Call! | 1Q - 3:39

After a lengthy, but needed review, Tennessee escaped a near safety from Georgia's defense. Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter forced a fumble on Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker. Then, the ball was fumbled by offensive lineman Javontez Spraggins before he fumbled the ball in the endzone. The ball then bounce to the one-inch line and was recovered by offensive lineman Chaz Chambliss.

The controversial call came after Tennessee started the drive in a bind after a 75-yard punt from Georgia punter Brett Thorson, the 10th longest punt in Bulldog history.

7:53 pm, November 5, 2022

Georgia finds the endzone! Georgia 7, Tennessee 3 | 1Q - 8:32

On third-and-10 from the Tennessee 13-yard line, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett evaded pressure, scrambling in for a touchdown, sneaking just inside the front pylon.

The drive got started with a 52-yard bomb from quarterback Stetson Bennett to Arian Smith. The play is the longest reception of any Bulldog wide receiver of the season. The previous long was 37-yard reception.