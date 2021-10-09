No. 3 Iowa rallies past No. 4 Penn State to remain undefeated

Last Updated 8:37 PM, October 09, 2021Stan BectonNo. 3 Iowa rallies past No. 4 Penn State to remain undefeatedShare College football rankings: Iowa, Cincinnati move up in AP poll 2:43 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkPathCreated with Sketch. PINNED 11:56 pm, October 9, 2021Postgame recap: Iowa 23, Penn State 20Perhaps the biggest game of the season did not disappoint, as No. 3 Iowa defeated No. 4 Penn State 23-20 in a top-5 matchup. Penn State jumped in front early, taking a 17-3 lead behind two rushing touchdowns from RB Noah Cain and QB Sean Clifford. However, the game changed when Clifford exited the game with an injury in the second quarter. QB Ta'Quan Roberson replaced Clifford and struggled in a relief effort, completing just 35 percent of his passes for 34 yards and two interceptions. Iowa's interceptions of Roberson were two of four on the day. The four interceptions give the Hawkeyes 10 total in the last two games, the most in the Big Ten in the last 25 years. While Iowa's offense struggled to capitalize off turnovers (3 points), QB Spence Petras made timely plays as he tossed two touchdowns. An underrated weapon for Iowa was punter Tory Taylor; his nine punts for 398 yards controlled the field-position battle. The 23-20 victory marks the 12th straight win for the Hawkeyes, marking the longest win streak since the 2015 Big Ten West champion team. The win is also Iowa's first top-5 win since defeating No. 3 Ohio State in 2017. Looking ahead, Iowa does not play another ranked team in its remaining regular-season schedule. The Hawkeyes control their destiny in the Big Ten.
11:42 pm, October 9, 2021
Final: Iowa defeats Penn State 23-20
In an AP top-5 matchup and Big Ten battle, Iowa has defeated Penn State 23-20. See final stats below.
11:36 pm, October 9, 2021
Interception 4 for Iowa! - Iowa 23, Penn State 20 | 4Q 2:13
Iowa CB Matt Hankins interecepted Penn State QB Ta'Quan Roberson on 4th-and-10. It's the fourth Hawkeyes interception of the game. After Iowa received celebration penalties, it will get the ball at the Penn State 40-yard line. Penn State has one timeout left. If Iowa gets a first down, they win the game. 
BALL-HAWKEYES!@HawkeyeFootball comes up with its FOURTH INT of the day! pic.twitter.com/QBn36V8mmv — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 9, 2021 11:34 pm, October 9, 2021
Penn State gets another chance | 4Q 2:38
Penn State will start a late 4th-quarter drive at their own eight-yard line, down three points. With 2:38 remaining, the Nittany Lions have one timeout left
11:29 pm, October 9, 2021
Big 4th-down stop
On 4th-and-3, Iowa CB Matt Hankins flied up to make a huge tackle on a swing pass to Penn State RB Keyvone Lee. Iowa will take over on downs. 3:39 remains in the fourth quarter. 
NOT TODAY 😤@HawkeyeFootball comes up with a huge 4th down stop! pic.twitter.com/qySebjsvtL — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 9, 2021 11:23 pm, October 9, 2021
Touchdown Iowa! - Iowa 23, Penn State 20 | 4Q 6:23
Iowa has taken the lead for the first time since the score was 3-0 after a 44-yard, one-play touchdown drive. QB Spencer Petras found WR Nico Ragaini on a cross-field pass, giving Iowa its longest play of the day. For Petras, its his second touchdown pass of the day. 
TOUCHDOWN HAWKEYES 🔥 Nico Ragaini comes up HUGE for @HawkeyeFootball pic.twitter.com/COYqsyeR9T — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 9, 2021
11:14 pm, October 9, 2021
Iowa adds a field goal - Penn State 20, Iowa 16 | 4Q 8:08
Iowa adds a 36-yard field goal to pull within four points. It's K Caleb Shudak's third field goal of the day. Iowa began this drive at the 50-yard line, making it to the Penn State 8-yard line after a great catch and run by WR Keagan Johnson. 
Johnson would not be brought down 😤😤 What a play for @HawkeyeFootball pic.twitter.com/dC9Zzz954u — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 9, 2021 10:52 pm, October 9, 2021
The 4th Quarter is here! - Penn State leads Iowa 20-13
We are now in the final quarter of regulation with Penn State leading Iowa 20-13. Just a touchdown separates the third and fourth ranked teams in the country entering the final frame. Check out the stats through three quarters below.
10:44 pm, October 9, 2021
Iowa keeps the game in reach - Penn State 20, Iowa 13 | 3Q 1:36
Iowa made a 48-yard field goal to make this top-5 matchup a one score game. The Hawkeyes trail 20-13 after a 10-play, 45-yard drive. The drive began with a heavy dose of RB Tyler Goodson; he carried the ball on the first four plays, gaining 29 yards.
10:29 pm, October 9, 2021
Penn State field goal opens the second half scoring - Penn State 20, Iowa 10 | 3Q 6:40
Penn State opens the second half with a 44-yard field goal. QB Ta'Quan Roberson played well coming out of halftime, completing two passes for 17 yards while rushing for 26 yards on the drive. Iowa LB Deontae Craig stopped the Penn State drive with a sack on an Iowa blitz. 
🦁 @PennStateFball adds a FG to extend their lead to 10 points pic.twitter.com/aCmYnkcBuD — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 9, 2021
10:12 pm, October 9, 2021
Sean Clifford OUT for second-half
QB Sean Clifford exited the locker room at halftime not in uniform. His replacement in the second half will be QB Ta'Quan Roberson.
9:56 pm, October 9, 2021
First Half Recap
Penn State leads Iowa 17-10 after the first half. The story of this first half was injuries and interceptions. During the first half, the following Penn State players were injured: DL Davon Ellis, DL PJ Mustipher, S Jaquan Brisker, QB Sean Clifford, S Jonathan Sutherland. While some players have returned, the biggest injury question mark for the Nittany Lions entering the second half is whether or not Sean Clifford will make his return. For Iowa, top cornerback Riley Moss suffered an injury during the first half. The first half of this game saw four total interceptions; Penn State's defense grabbed one interception while Iowa's defense snatched three passes out of the air. The Hawkeyes now have forced 19 turnovers this season; they lead the nation in the category entering the game. CB Riley Moss snagged his FBS leading 4th-interception in the second quarter. Despite the turnovers, Penn State leads by a touchdown entering the second half thanks to two touchdown drives of 75 and 35 yards, respectively. To score in the second half, the Nittany Lions may have to turn to backup quarterback Ta'Quan Roberson, who replaced the injured Clifford in the second quarter. Penn State will receive the second-half kickoff.
9:52 pm, October 9, 2021
Halftime: Penn State leads Iowa 17-10
Two quarters are in the books! Penn State leads Iowa 17-10 after the first half. See first half stats below
9:45 pm, October 9, 2021
Riley Moss picks off the backup!
CB Riley Moss snagged his fourth interception of the season, this time intercepting backup-quarterback Ta'Quan Roberson. In total, the Hawkeyes have three interceptions today. Unfortunately for Iowa, Moss suffered an injury celebrating his interception. 
ANOTHER @HawkeyeFootball INTERCEPTION! pic.twitter.com/ZhesMIkCGD — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 9, 2021
9:42 pm, October 9, 2021
QB Sean Clifford heads to the locker room
After taking a hit, Penn State QB Sean Clifford exited the game, heading into the locker room. His replacement at QB is Ta'Quan Roberson. Sean Clifford is headed to the locker room after taking a hit by Jack Campbell (via @MattRandazzo) pic.twitter.com/8wNgJCGIt6 — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 9, 2021
9:22 pm, October 9, 2021
Iowa makes it a one-score game - Penn State 17, Iowa 10 | 2Q 7:08
After a replay review, Iowa WR Charlie Jones's touchdown stands. QB Spencer Petras found Jones on a nine-yard flat route for the score. Petras seems to have found his groove, standing in the pocket making big-time throws. 
TOUCHDOWN, @HawkeyeFootball!@spencerpetras finds Charlie Jones to get Iowa's first TD of the game pic.twitter.com/aYO2SFXrrc — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 9, 2021
9:10 pm, October 9, 2021
Penn State adds to their lead - Penn State 17, Iowa 3 | 2Q 12:31
Penn State K Jordan Stout kicked a field goal to cap off a 14-play drive. The highlight of the drive came when Sean Clifford took off for a 22-yard run on a 3rd-and-7. The run put the Nittany Lions in field goal range at the Iowa 17.
8:59 pm, October 9, 2021
1st quarter update: Penn State leads 14-3
Penn State leads 14-3 after the first quarter. The story of the 1st quarter was turnovers. Iowa intercepted Sean Clifford on his first pass attempt of the game. Later in the quarter, the Hawkeyes and Nittany Lions got interceptions on back-to-back possessions. So far, Iowa has scored three points off turnovers while Penn State has scored seven points off turnovers. See first quarter stats below.
8:47 pm, October 9, 2021
Clifford does it himself - Penn State 14, Iowa 3 | 1Q 3:21
QB Sean Clifford adds to Penn State's lead with a designed quarterback run from four yards away. Penn State now has a two-possession lead. 
👀 @PennStateFball takes the 14-3 lead in Iowa City pic.twitter.com/gyv8QQ9XMA — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 9, 2021
8:43 pm, October 9, 2021
Penn State responds with an interception of their own
Penn State S Jaquan Brisker picked off a tipped pass to get the Nittany Lions their first turnover of the day. It's Brisker's second interception on the year. 
"We can do that, too" - @PennStateFball (probably) pic.twitter.com/2fPWfiJXAc — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 9, 2021
8:40 pm, October 9, 2021
Iowa gets second interception of the day!
Penn State QB Sean Clifford looked for WR Jahan Doctson downfield but found Iowa S Jack Koerner instead. It's the second interception for the Hawkeyes in the first quarter. The Hawkeyes led the nation in forced turnovers entering this week and have kept up the pace. Stop us if you've heard this before...@HawkeyeFootball gets the interception! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/XQ89RpU2ok — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 9, 2021
8:27 pm, October 9, 2021
Penn State scores the first touchdown! - Penn State 7, Iowa 3 | 1Q 8:37
A ten-play drive ended with a Noah Cain two-yard touchdown run to give Penn State their first points. 
No problem for Noah Cain 💪 He gives @PennStateFball the first TD of the game 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jFW6XWIml5 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 9, 2021
8:18 pm, October 9, 2021
Hawkeyes strike first! | Iowa 3, Penn State 0
Iowa kicked an early field goal to capitalize off the Penn State turnover. The Hawkeyes lead 3-0.
8:15 pm, October 9, 2021
Interception Iowa!
Hawkeyes LB Jestin Jacobs intercepted Nittany Lion QB Sean Clifford on the first Penn State drive. 
🤯 @HawkeyeFootball defense picking up right where they left off with an interception! pic.twitter.com/V8mRPbiPRG — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 9, 2021
8:06 pm, October 9, 2021
We're underway
No. 4 Penn State at No. 3 Iowa has kicked off. Iowa received the opening kick
1:51 am, October 8, 2021
How to watch Penn State vs. Iowa
Get ready for a Big Ten battle in Week 6. It's No. 4 Penn State against No. 3 Iowa, with both the Nittany Lions and the Hawkeyes trying to get a win that sends a statement to the Big Ten and the rest of the country. Time: 4 p.m. ET 
Date: Saturday, Oct. 9 
TV channel: Fox 
Streaming: FoxSports.com 
Location: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa 
Click or tap here for a complete list of Week 6 TV info. 
Joseph Cress | USA TODAY Sports Images Iowa fans are sure to come out for this top 10 matchup.
1:50 am, October 8, 2021
Previewing Penn State vs. Iowa
No. 4 Penn State will visit No. 3 Iowa in a big-time Big Ten battle. The top-5 matchup has the potential to be a season-defining win for both teams. Leading the Penn State offense in the top-5 matchup is long-time quarterback Sean Clifford. In Penn State's turnaround from 0-5 to 5-0, Clifford has a 160.5 passer rating, completing 70.8 percent of his passes against AP Top Penn State has been dominant defensively all season; it’s been a big part of why the Nittany Lions have two wins over ranked opponents this year. Where the Nittany Lions have truly shined has been the red zone, allowing just five touchdowns on 15 drives. With a talented interior that features DT Derrick Tangelo, DT PJ Mustipher, and LB Ellis Brooks, yards are hard to come by on the Penn State defense. The emergence of CB Joey Porter Jr. has also limited opposing passing opportunities. In the age of spread offenses, Iowa’s offense is ‘old-school’. The Hawkeyes love to run the ball, handing the ball off over 54 percent of the time. Many handoffs go to RB Tyler Goodson, who’s scored seven rushing touchdowns averaging 5.3 yards per carry. When Goodson checks out of the game, RB Mekhi Sargent keeps the offense running smoothly, scoring seven rushing touchdowns of his own. The dominant rushing attack keeps things easy for QB Spencer Petras, allowing him to be an efficient passer. The Hawkeyes traditional offensive formula has equaled success all season long. Iowa enters the game leading the nation in forced turnovers with 16. Last week, the Hawkeyes forced seven turnovers, intercepting six passes. The ball-hawking defense is led by two of college football’s best cornerbacks, CB Matt Hankins and CB Riley Moss. Also in the Iowa secondary is S Jack Koerner, a talented player in his own right. The front-seven is highlighted by DE Zach VanValkenburg, a sixth-year senior that is a force on the edge. If the Iowa defense continues its playmaking ways, it could take over this game. Both Penn State and Iowa enter the game with impactful defenses that make game-changing plays. In what’s shaping up to be a classic Big Ten-style game, expect a competitive, physical game in Week 6. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:44 am, October 8, 2021AP Poll UpdateIowa ranks ahead of Penn State in both the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll after Week 5. Here's what the rankings look like: AP Poll Ranking Coaches Poll Alabama 1 Alabama Georgia 2 Georgia Iowa 3 Iowa Penn State 4 Penn State Cincinnati 5 Oklahoma Oklahoma 6 Cincinnati Ohio State 7 Ohio State Oregon 8 Michigan Michigan 9 Oregon BYU 10 BYU Michigan 11 Michigan Michigan State 12 Oklahoma State Oklahoma State 13 Notre Dame Arkansas 14 Kentucky Notre Dame 15 Coastal Carolina Coastal Carolina 16 Arkansas Kentucky 17 Ole Miss Ole Miss 18 Florida Auburn 19 Auburn Wake Forest 20 Wake Forest Texas 21 Clemson Arizona State 22 NC State NC State 23 Texas SMU 24 SMU San Diego State 25 Arizona State Penn State and Iowa play at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 9th. Here's the rest of the Top 25 schedule: Week 3 Thursday, Oct. 7 No. 15 Coastal Carolina at Arkansas State | 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPNU Friday, Oct. 8 No. 5 Cincinnati vs. Temple | 7 p.m. | ESPN No. 22 Arizona State vs. Stanford | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN Saturday, Oct. 9 No. 1 Alabama at Texas A&M | 8 p.m. | CBS No. 2 Georgia at No. 18 Auburn | 3:30 p.m. | CBS No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 21 Texas (Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas) | 12 p.m. | ABC No. 7 Ohio State vs. Maryland | 12 p.m. | FOX No. 9 Michigan at Nebraska | 7:30 p.m. | ABC No. 10 BYU vs. Boise State | 3:30 p.m. | ABC No. 11 Michigan State at Rutgers | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network No. 13 Arkansas at No. 17 Ole Miss | 12 p.m. | ESPN No. 14 Notre Dame at Virginia Tech | 7:30 p.m. | ACC Network No. 16 Kentucky vs. LSU | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network No. 19 Wake Forest at Syracuse | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2 No. 20 Florida vs. Vanderbilt | 12 p.m. | SEC Network No. 24 SMU at Navy | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN No. 25 San Diego State vs. New Mexico | 9 p.m. | FS1 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:43 am, October 8, 2021Penn State vs. Iowa: Series historySince Iowa defeated Penn State 41-21 in 2020, each team has gone undefeated. Also in 2020, Iowa ended a six game losing streak in the series, the longest in series history. At home, the Hawkeyes trail the series 5-10. Penn State owns the largest margin of victory in series history with a 61-21 win in 1994. That 1994 Nittany Lions team was named national champions by a number of media outlets. Penn State leads the series 17-13. Here are all the meetings since 2000: Date Location Winner Score Nov. 21, 2020 State College, PA Iowa 41-21 Oct. 12, 2019 Iowa City, IA Penn State 17-12 Oct. 27, 2018 State College, PA Penn State 30-24 Sept. 23, 2017 Iowa City, IA Penn State 21-19 Nov. 5, 2016 State College, PA Penn State 41-14 Oct. 20, 2012 Iowa City, IA Penn State 38-14 Oct. 08, 2010 State College, PA Penn State 13-3 Oct. 10, 2010 Iowa City, IA Iowa 24-3 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:29 am, October 8, 2021Penn State vs. Iowa: How they stack upPenn State and Iowa were ranked 4 and 3 in the latest AP Poll, respectively. Here's how they stack up based off of this season's results. Penn State vs. Iowa Penn State 2021 STATs Iowa 5-0 (2-0) Record (Conf) 5-0 (2-0) No. 4 AP rank No. 3 30.0 Points per game 31.74 12.0 Points allowed 16.0 418.6 Yards per game 368.6 286.0 Pass yards per game 197.6 132.6 Rush yards per game 171.0 313.0 Yards allowed per game 313.8 202.6 Pass yards allowed per game 206.1 110.4 Rush yards allowed per game 107.6 Sean Clifford 1336 yards (11 TDs, 3 INT) Passing leader Spencer Petras 1569 yards (9 TDs, 5 INT) Noah Cain 187 yards (3 TD) Rushing leader Anthony Richardson 762 yards (7 TD) Jahan Dotson 446 yards ( TD) Receiving leader Ihmir Smith-Marsette 345 yards (3 TD) Brandon Smith 32 total tackles (5 TFL, 1 SK) Defense Nick Niemann 77 tackles (2.5 TFL) share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link