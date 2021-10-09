No. 3 Iowa rallies past No. 4 Penn State to remain undefeated

Perhaps the biggest game of the season did not disappoint, as No. 3 Iowa defeated No. 4 Penn State 23-20 in a top-5 matchup.

Penn State jumped in front early, taking a 17-3 lead behind two rushing touchdowns from RB Noah Cain and QB Sean Clifford. However, the game changed when Clifford exited the game with an injury in the second quarter. QB Ta'Quan Roberson replaced Clifford and struggled in a relief effort, completing just 35 percent of his passes for 34 yards and two interceptions.

Iowa's interceptions of Roberson were two of four on the day. The four interceptions give the Hawkeyes 10 total in the last two games, the most in the Big Ten in the last 25 years. While Iowa's offense struggled to capitalize off turnovers (3 points), QB Spence Petras made timely plays as he tossed two touchdowns. An underrated weapon for Iowa was punter Tory Taylor; his nine punts for 398 yards controlled the field-position battle.

The 23-20 victory marks the 12th straight win for the Hawkeyes, marking the longest win streak since the 2015 Big Ten West champion team. The win is also Iowa's first top-5 win since defeating No. 3 Ohio State in 2017.

Looking ahead, Iowa does not play another ranked team in its remaining regular-season schedule. The Hawkeyes control their destiny in the Big Ten.