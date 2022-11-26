No. 3 Michigan dominates No. 2 Ohio State, remains undefeated in 45-23 win

For the first time since 2000, Michigan leaves Columbus with a win — among other prizes. No. 3 Michigan surged past rival No. 2 Ohio State, 45-23, to win the undefeated battle, keep bragging rights and advance to the Big Ten Championship Game.

J.J. McCarthy starred for the Wolverines, going 12 for 24 for 263 yards and scoring four total touchdowns. In addition to the efficient play, McCarthy took several opportunities in the vertical passing game. Connecting on several big plays, Michigan WR Cornelius Johnson led the Wolverines with 4 receptions for a whopping 160 yards and two scores. The tandem's talents were on full display against the Buckeye secondary.

Paired with McCarthy’s big day, running back Donovan Edwards had a monster second half on the ground, rushing for a 75-yard touchdown and an 85-yard touchdown that sealed the win. With Blake Corum limited to just two carries for 5 yards due to an injury, Edwards' monster day was the production that proved to be the difference. Michigan would end the day with five touchdowns of 40+ yards.

Michigan clinched the Big Ten East with the win and picked up its largest victory in the rivalry series since a 28-0 win in 1993.

Below are the final stats from Saturday's game: