No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 7 Penn State: Time, TV channel, preview for Big Ten game
📺 How to watch: Ohio State, Penn State open Saturday with top-7 matchup
Fanatics across the Buckeye State will be up bright and early Saturday morning, with over 105,000 set to pack Ohio Stadium for a crucial noon kickoff against Penn State. Here's how you can watch all the rivalry action:
- Date 🗓️: Saturday, Oct. 21
- Time ⏰: 12 p.m. ET
- Location📍: Columbus, Ohio
- TV 📺: FOX
💪 Tough on tough: Pair of stingy top-6 defenses meet in Columbus
It's almost an embarrassment of riches for sixth-ranked juggernauts Penn State. Somehow, despite surging out to a 6-0 start and dominating its first three conference opponents each by three scores, there seems to be another gear to Penn State's offense going unused, or perhaps even unneeded.
The Nittany Lion offense currently ranks second to last in FBS in explosive play rate and hasn't completed a pass for more than 35 yards since Week 1, opting for a more methodical approach that has produced one comical press conference interaction with James Franklin and zero close games for his bunch.
Any bullets left in the Penn State chamber likely need to be fired Saturday, however, facing off against Jim Knowles's stingy defense will be difficult. Since arriving from Oklahoma State in 2022 as defensive coordinator, Knowles has helped redefine the Buckeyes from a squad desperate for passable defense to a squad defined by it — the Buckeyes defense ranks sixth in expected yards added (EPA) and has allowed an average of fewer than 10 points per game thus far in 2023.
And as a consequence of Penn State's more intentional approach, a notable red flag on the Nittany Lion statistical profile is their struggles on early downs, moving the chains on just 28 percent of first-and-second down snaps — the Ohio State defense, in turn, excels in this area, allowing conversions on a second-ranked 19.5 percent of snaps on first and second down. The Ohio State defense appears to have an excellent opportunity to force Penn State behind schedule and make sophomore PSU quarterback Drew Allar beat them.
Conversely, Saturday offers the ultimate test — Penn State ranks first in FBS for EPA/pass — for an Ohio State aerial attack that has looked improved after facing early criticism. Buckeye quarterback Kyle McCord notably struggled against Indiana in Week 1, throwing zero touchdowns, an interception and misfiring often in a tightly-contested first half. McCord rallied in the second half to help OSU pull away and has impressed ever since, surpassing 250 passing yards in all but one game and tossing 11 touchdowns to zero picks.
Even an improved McCord still projects to struggle against a Penn State defense that has held opposing quarterbacks under 130 yards in its last three games. Production from Ohio State's inconsistent run game, currently averaging 4.3 yards per carry, will be crucial for the Buckeyes in order to secure the home W.
✈️ Back in town: College GameDay returns to Ohio State for record 23rd time
COLUMBUS, WE'RE COMING TO SEE YOU NEXT WEEKEND‼️#CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/CY5LzaqwoV— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 14, 2023
Penn State's navy blue against the red-and-white turf inside the "Shoe" offers another sense of familiarity for the College GameDay crew, with the Nittany Lions being the opponent of choice for nine of their 23 appearances in Columbus. Accomplished GameDay veterans in their own right, Penn State has appeared in 25 spotlight clashes and has won three of its last four, most recently a 35-21 Rose Bowl victory over Utah.
4️⃣ for 4️⃣: Ryan Day undefeated against Penn State
What began as an evenly-contested rivalry upon Penn State's entry into the Big Ten in 1993 — Ohio State held a narrow 5-4 advantage through the teams' first nine annual meetups — has evolved into Buckeye brutality since the new millennium. Ohio State coach Ryan Day has continued this dominance since taking the reins late in the 2018 season, posting a perfect 4-0 record against the Nits and defeating his Happy Valley rivals by at least two scores each time.
In fact, Penn State has only managed to beat the Buckeyes once this decade, triumphing in a 2016 whiteout classic where PSU actually trailed 21-7 before leaning on the powerful legs of Saquon Barkley, and a crucial blocked field goal turned touchdown, to complete its comeback 24-21.
Here's a look at the last ten editions of the Penn State-Ohio State rivalry:
|DATE
|LOCATIOH
|WINNER
|LOSER
|SCORE
|Oct. 26, 2013
|Columbus, Ohio
|#4 Ohio State
|Penn State
|63-14
|Oct. 25, 2014
|State College, Pa.
|#12 Ohio State
|Penn State
|31-24
|Oct. 17, 2015
|Columbus, Ohio
|#1 Ohio State
|Penn State
|38-10
|Oct. 22, 2016
|State College, Pa.
|Penn State
|#2 Ohio State
|24-21
|Oct. 28, 2017
|Columbus, Ohio
|#6 Ohio State
|#2 Penn State
|39-38
|Sept. 29, 2018
|State College, Pa.
|#4 Ohio State
|#9 Penn State
|27-26
|Nov. 23, 2019
|Columbus, Ohio
|#2 Ohio State
|#8 Penn State
|28-17
|Oct. 31, 2020
|State College, Pa.
|#3 Ohio State
|#18 Penn State
|38-25
|Oct. 30, 2021
|Columbus, Ohio
|#5 Ohio State
|#20 Penn State
|33-24
|Oct. 29, 2022
|State College, Pa.
|#2 Ohio State
|#13 Penn State
|44-31