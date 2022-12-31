No. 3 TCU knocks off No. 2 Michigan in 2022 Fiesta Bowl and all-time classic CFP semifinal

Michigan's Jake Moody nails a 59-yard field goal to close out the first half and pull the Wolverines within 21-6. Moody missed his first attempt, but TCU called timeout to try to ice him.

Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan threw for 89 yards, a touchdown and a pick, adding 30 yards and a score on the ground. Safety Bud Clark returned an interception 41 yards to the house to open the scoring.

Michigan's J.J. McCarthy had 148 passing yards and a pick, while running back Donovan Edwards has 90 rushing yards. The Wolverines had three turnovers between McCarthy's pick-six, a fumble and one on downs.