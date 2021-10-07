Penn State vs. Iowa football: Time, TV channel, preview

Last Updated 11:43 PM, October 07, 2021Stan BectonPenn State vs. Iowa football: Time, TV channel, previewShare College football rankings: Iowa, Cincinnati move up in AP poll 2:43 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:51 am, October 8, 2021How to watch Penn State vs. IowaGet ready for a Big Ten battle in Week 6. It's No. 4 Penn State against No. 3 Iowa, with both the Nittany Lions and the Hawkeyes trying to get a win that sends a statement to the Big Ten and the rest of the country. Time: 4 p.m. ET Date: Saturday, Oct. 9 TV channel: Fox Streaming: FoxSports.com Location: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa Click or tap here for a complete list of Week 6 TV info. Joseph Cress | USA TODAY Sports Images Iowa fans are sure to come out for this top 10 matchup.
Previewing Penn State vs. Iowa
No. 4 Penn State will visit No. 3 Iowa in a big-time Big Ten battle. The top-5 matchup has the potential to be a season-defining win for both teams. Leading the Penn State offense in the top-5 matchup is long-time quarterback Sean Clifford. In Penn State's turnaround from 0-5 to 5-0, Clifford has a 160.5 passer rating, completing 70.8 percent of his passes against AP Top 25 competition. Clifford's top target has been WR Jahan Dotson, a touchdown machine with six on the year. Elsewhere, the Nittany Lions use a running back rotation led by RB Noah Cain. On defense, Penn State is coming off a shutout of Indiana. Penn State has been dominant defensively all season; it's been a big part of why the Nittany Lions have two wins over ranked opponents this year. Where the Nittany Lions have truly shined has been the red zone, allowing just five touchdowns on 15 drives. With a talented interior that features DT Derrick Tangelo, DT PJ Mustipher, and LB Ellis Brooks, yards are hard to come by on the Penn State defense. The emergence of CB Joey Porter Jr. has also limited opposing passing opportunities. In the age of spread offenses, Iowa's offense is 'old-school'. The Hawkeyes love to run the ball, handing the ball off over 54 percent of the time. Many handoffs go to RB Tyler Goodson, who's scored seven rushing touchdowns averaging 5.3 yards per carry. When Goodson checks out of the game, RB Mekhi Sargent keeps the offense running smoothly, scoring seven rushing touchdowns of his own. The dominant rushing attack keeps things easy for QB Spencer Petras, allowing him to be an efficient passer. The Hawkeyes traditional offensive formula has equaled success all season long. Iowa enters the game leading the nation in forced turnovers with 16. Last week, the Hawkeyes forced seven turnovers, intercepting six passes. The ball-hawking defense is led by two of college football's best cornerbacks, CB Matt Hankins and CB Riley Moss. Also in the Iowa secondary is S Jack Koerner, a talented player in his own right. The front-seven is highlighted by DE Zach VanValkenburg, a sixth-year senior that is a force on the edge. If the Iowa defense continues its playmaking ways, it could take over this game. Both Penn State and Iowa enter the game with impactful defenses that make game-changing plays. In what's shaping up to be a classic Big Ten-style game, expect a competitive, physical game in Week 6.
AP Poll Update
Iowa ranks ahead of Penn State in both the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll after Week 5. Here's what the rankings look like: AP Poll Ranking Coaches Poll Alabama 1 Alabama Georgia 2 Georgia Iowa 3 Iowa Penn State 4 Penn State Cincinnati 5 Oklahoma Oklahoma 6 Cincinnati Ohio State 7 Ohio State Oregon 8 Michigan Michigan 9 Oregon BYU 10 BYU Michigan 11 Michigan Michigan State 12 Oklahoma State Oklahoma State 13 Notre Dame Arkansas 14 Kentucky Notre Dame 15 Coastal Carolina Coastal Carolina 16 Arkansas Kentucky 17 Ole Miss Ole Miss 18 Florida Auburn 19 Auburn Wake Forest 20 Wake Forest Texas 21 Clemson Arizona State 22 NC State NC State 23 Texas SMU 24 SMU San Diego State 25 Arizona State Penn State and Iowa play at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 9th. Here's the rest of the Top 25 schedule: Week 3 Thursday, Oct. 7 No. 15 Coastal Carolina at Arkansas State | 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPNU Friday, Oct. 8 No. 5 Cincinnati vs. Temple | 7 p.m. | ESPN No. 22 Arizona State vs. Stanford | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN Saturday, Oct. 9 No. 1 Alabama at Texas A&M | 8 p.m. | CBS No. 2 Georgia at No. 18 Auburn | 3:30 p.m. | CBS No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 21 Texas (Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas) | 12 p.m. | ABC No. 7 Ohio State vs. Maryland | 12 p.m. | FOX No. 9 Michigan at Nebraska | 7:30 p.m. | ABC No. 10 BYU vs. Boise State | 3:30 p.m. | ABC No. 11 Michigan State at Rutgers | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network No. 13 Arkansas at No. 17 Ole Miss | 12 p.m. | ESPN No. 14 Notre Dame at Virginia Tech | 7:30 p.m. | ACC Network No. 16 Kentucky vs. LSU | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network No. 19 Wake Forest at Syracuse | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2 No. 20 Florida vs. Vanderbilt | 12 p.m. | SEC Network No. 24 SMU at Navy | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN No. 25 San Diego State vs. New Mexico | 9 p.m. | FS1 Penn State vs. Iowa: Series history
Since Iowa defeated Penn State 41-21 in 2020, each team has gone undefeated. Also in 2020, Iowa ended a six game losing streak in the series, the longest in series history. At home, the Hawkeyes trail the series 5-10. Penn State owns the largest margin of victory in series history with a 61-21 win in 1994. That 1994 Nittany Lions team was named national champions by a number of media outlets. Penn State leads the series 17-13. Here are all the meetings since 2000: Date Location Winner Score Nov. 21, 2020 State College, PA Iowa 41-21 Oct. 12, 2019 Iowa City, IA Penn State 17-12 Oct. 27, 2018 State College, PA Penn State 30-24 Sept. 23, 2017 Iowa City, IA Penn State 21-19 Nov. 5, 2016 State College, PA Penn State 41-14 Oct. 20, 2012 Iowa City, IA Penn State 38-14 Oct. 08, 2010 State College, PA Penn State 13-3 Oct. 10, 2010 Iowa City, IA Iowa 24-3 Penn State vs. Iowa: How they stack up
Penn State and Iowa were ranked 4 and 3 in the latest AP Poll, respectively. Here's how they stack up based off of this season's results. Penn State vs. Iowa Penn State 2021 STATs Iowa 5-0 (2-0) Record (Conf) 5-0 (2-0) No. 4 AP rank No. 3 30.0 Points per game 31.74 12.0 Points allowed 16.0 418.6 Yards per game 368.6 286.0 Pass yards per game 197.6 132.6 Rush yards per game 171.0 313.0 Yards allowed per game 313.8 202.6 Pass yards allowed per game 206.1 110.4 Rush yards allowed per game 107.6 Sean Clifford 1336 yards (11 TDs, 3 INT) Passing leader Spencer Petras 1569 yards (9 TDs, 5 INT) Noah Cain 187 yards (3 TD) Rushing leader Anthony Richardson 762 yards (7 TD) Jahan Dotson 446 yards ( TD) Receiving leader Ihmir Smith-Marsette 345 yards (3 TD) Brandon Smith 32 total tackles (5 TFL, 1 SK) Defense Nick Niemann 77 tackles (2.5 TFL)