Last Updated 11:43 PM, October 07, 2021
Stan Becton

Penn State vs. Iowa football: Time, TV channel, preview

College football rankings: Iowa, Cincinnati move up in AP poll
How to watch Penn State vs. Iowa

Get ready for a Big Ten battle in Week 6. It's No. 4 Penn State against No. 3 Iowa, with both the Nittany Lions and the Hawkeyes trying to get a win that sends a statement to the Big Ten and the rest of the country.

  • Time: 4 p.m. ET
  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 9
  • TV channel: Fox
  • Streaming: FoxSports.com
  • Location: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa fans are sure to come out for this top 10 matchup.
Previewing Penn State vs. Iowa

No. 4 Penn State will visit No. 3 Iowa in a big-time Big Ten battle. The top-5 matchup has the potential to be a season-defining win for both teams.

Leading the Penn State offense in the top-5 matchup is long-time quarterback Sean Clifford. In Penn State’s turnaround from 0-5 to 5-0, Clifford has a 160.5 passer rating, completing 70.8 percent of his passes against AP Top 25 competition. Clifford’s top target has been WR Jahan Dotson, a touchdown machine with six on the year. Elsewhere, the Nittany Lions use a running back rotation led by RB Noah Cain.  

On defense, Penn State is coming off a shutout of Indiana. Penn State has been dominant defensively all season; it’s been a big part of why the Nittany Lions have two wins over ranked opponents this year. Where the Nittany Lions have truly shined has been the red zone, allowing just five touchdowns on 15 drives. With a talented interior that features DT Derrick Tangelo, DT PJ Mustipher, and LB Ellis Brooks, yards are hard to come by on the Penn State defense. The emergence of CB Joey Porter Jr. has also limited opposing passing opportunities.

In the age of spread offenses, Iowa’s offense is ‘old-school’. The Hawkeyes love to run the ball, handing the ball off over 54 percent of the time. Many handoffs go to RB Tyler Goodson, who’s scored seven rushing touchdowns averaging 5.3 yards per carry. When Goodson checks out of the game, RB Mekhi Sargent keeps the offense running smoothly, scoring seven rushing touchdowns of his own. The dominant rushing attack keeps things easy for QB Spencer Petras, allowing him to be an efficient passer. The Hawkeyes traditional offensive formula has equaled success all season long.

Iowa enters the game leading the nation in forced turnovers with 16. Last week, the Hawkeyes forced seven turnovers, intercepting six passes. The ball-hawking defense is led by two of college football’s best cornerbacks, CB Matt Hankins and CB Riley Moss. Also in the Iowa secondary is S Jack Koerner, a talented player in his own right. The front-seven is highlighted by DE Zach VanValkenburg, a sixth-year senior that is a force on the edge. If the Iowa defense continues its playmaking ways, it could take over this game. 

Both Penn State and Iowa enter the game with impactful defenses that make game-changing plays. In what’s shaping up to be a classic Big Ten-style game, expect a competitive, physical game in Week 6.

AP Poll Update

Iowa ranks ahead of Penn State in both the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll after Week 5. Here's what the rankings look like:

AP Poll Ranking Coaches Poll
Alabama 1 Alabama
Georgia 2 Georgia
Iowa 3 Iowa
Penn State 4 Penn State
Cincinnati 5 Oklahoma
Oklahoma 6 Cincinnati
Ohio State 7 Ohio State
Oregon 8 Michigan
Michigan 9 Oregon
BYU 10 BYU
Michigan 11 Michigan
Michigan State 12 Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State 13 Notre Dame
Arkansas 14 Kentucky
Notre Dame 15 Coastal Carolina
Coastal Carolina 16 Arkansas
Kentucky 17 Ole Miss
Ole Miss 18 Florida
Auburn 19 Auburn
Wake Forest 20 Wake Forest
Texas 21 Clemson
Arizona State 22 NC State
NC State 23 Texas
SMU 24 SMU
San Diego State 25 Arizona State

Penn State and Iowa play at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 9th. Here's the rest of the Top 25 schedule:

Week 3

Thursday, Oct. 7

Friday, Oct. 8

Saturday, Oct. 9

Penn State vs. Iowa: Series history

Since Iowa defeated Penn State 41-21 in 2020, each team has gone undefeated. Also in 2020, Iowa ended a six game losing streak in the series, the longest in series history. At home, the Hawkeyes trail the series 5-10. Penn State owns the largest margin of victory in series history with a 61-21 win in 1994. That 1994 Nittany Lions team was named national champions by a number of media outlets.

Penn State leads the series 17-13. Here are all the meetings since 2000:

Date Location Winner Score
Nov. 21, 2020 State College, PA Iowa 41-21
Oct. 12, 2019 Iowa City, IA Penn State 17-12
Oct. 27, 2018 State College, PA Penn State 30-24
Sept. 23, 2017 Iowa City, IA Penn State 21-19
Nov. 5, 2016 State College, PA Penn State 41-14
Oct. 20, 2012 Iowa City, IA Penn State 38-14
Oct. 08, 2010 State College, PA Penn State 13-3
Oct. 10, 2010 Iowa City, IA Iowa 24-3
Penn State vs. Iowa: How they stack up

Penn State and Iowa were ranked 4 and 3 in the latest AP Poll, respectively. Here's how they stack up based off of this season's results.

Penn State vs. Iowa
Penn State 2021 STATs Iowa
5-0 (2-0) Record (Conf) 5-0 (2-0)
No. 4 AP rank No. 3
30.0 Points per game 31.74
12.0 Points allowed 16.0
418.6 Yards per game 368.6
286.0 Pass yards per game 197.6
132.6 Rush yards per game 171.0
313.0 Yards allowed per game 313.8
202.6 Pass yards allowed per game 206.1
110.4 Rush yards allowed per game 107.6
Sean Clifford
1336 yards (11 TDs, 3 INT)		 Passing leader Spencer Petras
1569 yards (9 TDs, 5 INT)
Noah Cain
187 yards (3 TD)		 Rushing leader Anthony Richardson
762 yards (7 TD)
Jahan Dotson
446 yards ( TD)		 Receiving leader Ihmir Smith-Marsette
345 yards (3 TD)
Brandon Smith
32 total tackles (5 TFL, 1 SK)		 Defense Nick Niemann
77 tackles (2.5 TFL)