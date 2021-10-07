Penn State vs. Iowa football: Time, TV channel, preview

No. 4 Penn State will visit No. 3 Iowa in a big-time Big Ten battle. The top-5 matchup has the potential to be a season-defining win for both teams.

Leading the Penn State offense in the top-5 matchup is long-time quarterback Sean Clifford. In Penn State’s turnaround from 0-5 to 5-0, Clifford has a 160.5 passer rating, completing 70.8 percent of his passes against AP Top 25 competition. Clifford’s top target has been WR Jahan Dotson, a touchdown machine with six on the year. Elsewhere, the Nittany Lions use a running back rotation led by RB Noah Cain.

On defense, Penn State is coming off a shutout of Indiana. Penn State has been dominant defensively all season; it’s been a big part of why the Nittany Lions have two wins over ranked opponents this year. Where the Nittany Lions have truly shined has been the red zone, allowing just five touchdowns on 15 drives. With a talented interior that features DT Derrick Tangelo, DT PJ Mustipher, and LB Ellis Brooks, yards are hard to come by on the Penn State defense. The emergence of CB Joey Porter Jr. has also limited opposing passing opportunities.

In the age of spread offenses, Iowa’s offense is ‘old-school’. The Hawkeyes love to run the ball, handing the ball off over 54 percent of the time. Many handoffs go to RB Tyler Goodson, who’s scored seven rushing touchdowns averaging 5.3 yards per carry. When Goodson checks out of the game, RB Mekhi Sargent keeps the offense running smoothly, scoring seven rushing touchdowns of his own. The dominant rushing attack keeps things easy for QB Spencer Petras, allowing him to be an efficient passer. The Hawkeyes traditional offensive formula has equaled success all season long.

Iowa enters the game leading the nation in forced turnovers with 16. Last week, the Hawkeyes forced seven turnovers, intercepting six passes. The ball-hawking defense is led by two of college football’s best cornerbacks, CB Matt Hankins and CB Riley Moss. Also in the Iowa secondary is S Jack Koerner, a talented player in his own right. The front-seven is highlighted by DE Zach VanValkenburg, a sixth-year senior that is a force on the edge. If the Iowa defense continues its playmaking ways, it could take over this game.

Both Penn State and Iowa enter the game with impactful defenses that make game-changing plays. In what’s shaping up to be a classic Big Ten-style game, expect a competitive, physical game in Week 6.