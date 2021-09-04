No. 5 Georgia's defense dominates in win over No. 3 Clemson

In a game where offense was scarce, a Christopher Smith pick-6 turned out to be the difference. No. 5 Georgia's defense played nearly perfect in a 10-3 win over No. 3 Clemson in Charlotte, North Carolina.

UGA's defense was the biggest story of the night. The Bulldogs managed to get to Tigers QB DJ Uiagalelei for seven sacks; Clemson's offensive line allowed just 20 sacks in their 12 games last season. The Bulldogs also forced one interception which ended up as the biggest play of the night. Uaigalelei had a slow night as opposed to his previous two starts, going 19 for 37 with 178 yards in the air.

The Georgia offense wasn't able to accomplish much either. The Bulldogs offense was only able to produce 3 points. Other than QB JT Daniels' one interception, he remained solid, throwing for 135 yards while going 22 for 30.

Clemson's offense had an opportunity to make it a three-point game early in the fourth quarter after a pass interference call brought the Tigers to the UGA 5-yard line. The Bulldogs stood tall and came up with three stops to force a field goal. Later on in that quarter, Uiagalelei would get his team in Georgia territory before turning it over on downs and squashing any chances the Tigers had of winning.

This etches UGA's 43rd win all time against the Tigers in the lowest-scoring affair between these two since Clemson's 13-3 win in 1981.

The Tigers will head back to Death Valley to take on South Carolina State at 5 p.m. on Sep. 11. Georgia will also head home, taking on UAB at 3:30 p.m. on Sep. 11