No. 5 Georgia's defense dominates in win over No. 3 Clemson

Last Updated 11:47 PM, September 04, 2021Stan Becton and Gary PutnikNo. 5 Georgia's defense dominates in win over No. 3 ClemsonNo. 5 Georgia hangs on to take down No. 3 Clemson In a game where offense was scarce, a Christopher Smith pick-6 turned out to be the difference. No. 5 Georgia's defense played nearly perfect in a 10-3 win over No. 3 Clemson in Charlotte, North Carolina. UGA's defense was the biggest story of the night. The Bulldogs managed to get to Tigers QB DJ Uiagalelei for seven sacks; Clemson's offensive line allowed just 20 sacks in their 12 games last season. The Bulldogs also forced one interception which ended up as the biggest play of the night. Uaigalelei had a slow night as opposed to his previous two starts, going 19 for 37 with 178 yards in the air. The Georgia offense wasn't able to accomplish much either. The Bulldogs offense was only able to produce 3 points. Other than QB JT Daniels' one interception, he remained solid, throwing for 135 yards while going 22 for 30. Clemson's offense had an opportunity to make it a three-point game early in the fourth quarter after a pass interference call brought the Tigers to the UGA 5-yard line. The Bulldogs stood tall and came up with three stops to force a field goal. Later on in that quarter, Uiagalelei would get his team in Georgia territory before turning it over on downs and squashing any chances the Tigers had of winning. This etches UGA's 43rd win all time against the Tigers in the lowest-scoring affair between these two since Clemson's 13-3 win in 1981. The Tigers will head back to Death Valley to take on South Carolina State at 5 p.m. on Sep. 11. Georgia will also head home, taking on UAB at 3:30 p.m. on Sep. 11 Georgia 10, Clemson 3 | Clemson is showing signs of life, kicker BT Potter nails a 22-yard field goal to bring the Tigers back within one score. Early in the drive it seemed the Bulldogs were going to force another three-and-out, but QB DJ Uiagalelei completed a 44-yard pass to Joseph Ngata to give his team a spark. That spark fizzled a little bit as they failed to get seven points form the Georgia five yard line. Nonetheless, Clemson managed to put points and make a dent in the lead. Georgia 10, Clemson 0 | 2:38 Q3Once again, it seemed like Clemson had the momentum going its way when the Tigers picked off JT Daniels early in the third. Thanks to a couple sacks that forced the Tigers to put, the Bulldogs regained possession without sacrificing any points. On the ensuing possession, UGA put together a 81-yard drive that lasted nearly 5 minutes to secure three points and extend its lead on a 22-yard field goal. Kirby Smart's squad is still leaning towards pass to avoid the Tigers' defensive line — on their last drive they passed seven times while only rushing on four plays. Georgia 7, Clemson 0 | HalfThe first half of this top-5 matchup was all about defense as Georgia takes it to halftime up 7-0 over Clemson. That lead is attributed to Christopher Smith who picked off DJ Uiagalelei and brought it 74 yards to the end zone. Offensively, both these teams have had little to write home about. Clemson put together just 90 yards of offense, while Georgia has generated only 116 yards. The Bulldogs did have a chance to get points earlier on in the game when Jack Podlesny missed a 36-yard kick at the start of the second quarter. A scoreless first half for Dabo Swinney's team is a rare sight. In fact, it hasn't happened since 2010 (143 games ago) when NC State shut them out in the first half. The Tigers would go on to win that game 14-13, will we be set for another nailbiter tonight? Stay tuned. Georgia 7, Clemson 0 | 2:58 Q2Shortly after Clemson seemed to have shifted the momentum in their favor thanks to a fumble recovery, Georgia turns the tables in a matter of seconds thanks to a pick-six. Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei was attempting to complete a short crossing route over the middle when Georgia's Christopher Smith jumped the route and returned it 74 yards to the house. That breaks the scoring stalemate and gives the Bulldogs a 7 point lead. GEORGIA PICK-SIX 🏡☎️ pic.twitter.com/z8afd8J0Ua — ESPN (@espn) September 5, 2021 Saturday will be the 65th time the two have played since the inception of this rivalry, which dates back to 1897. A lot has changed since the last time these two graced the same field — and there have even been some changes since the end of the 2020-21 season. Most notably, Clemson and Georgia will both have starting quarterbacks that didn’t start the majority of games last season. UGA’s JT Daniels returned from injury to start the final four games of the season where he threw for 1,231 yards, 10 touchdowns and only two interceptions. Clemson’s DJ Uiagalelei came took over in two games last season when starter Trevor Lawrence was sidelined due to COVID-19. The Tigers went 1-1 with a loss to Notre Dame. In those two games, Uiagalelei was good for 781 yards in the air, four passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns. On the defensive side, Clemson and Georgia have no shortage of talent. Both were ranked in the top 15 for yards allowed per game in 2020. They also each feature preseason All-American defensive tackles in Georgia’s Jordan Davis and Clemson’s Bryan Bresee. For Clemson’s Dabo Swinney and Georgia’s Kirby Smart, a top-5 victory to open the 2021 season will be a huge momentum boost as they make their way into the rest of their schedule. Here is the schedule for Saturday's game in Charlotte: 7:30 p.m. ET | Georgia vs. Clemson | Live stats | TV: ABC | Stream: WatchESPN share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:00 pm, September 4, 2021The College Gameday picks are in!College GameDay returned to the FBS stage this morning as Charlotte, NC hosted the crew before tonight's Georgia vs. Clemson game. Clemson head coach Dabo Sweeney joined the set for a brief moment, hyping up the crowd. "You guys are soft ... I thought you all were out here sweatin!" One day remains before Georgia and Clemson kick offWe are one day away from the highly anticipated No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 3 Clemson game. The Bulldogs and Tigers have arrived in Charlotte in preparation for tomorrow's game. Each team has College Football Playoff aspirations for the 2021 season and a season-opening win will go a long way towards that goal. Spot the ball. pic.twitter.com/NMLcMI9kJE — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 1, 2021 How to watch Georgia vs. ClemsonGet ready for one of the biggest games of the year. It's No. 3 Clemson against No. 5 Georgia, with both the Bulldogs and the Tigers trying to get an early win to boost College Football Playoff chances. Time: 7:30 p.m. ET Date: Saturday, Sept. 4 TV channel: ABC Streaming: ESPN.com Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina Click or tap here for a complete list of Week 1 TV info. Bart Boatwright | USA Today Sports Images The Clemson Football fanbase is expected to make the trip to Charlotte to cheer on their Tigers Previewing Georgia vs. ClemsonNo. 5 Georgia and No. 3 Clemson, two of college football's premier programs, meet in a highly anticipated matchup in Week 1 of the college football season. When the ball kicks off at 7:30 p.m. in Charlotte on Sept. 4, two top-5 teams play in a rare early season matchup. Usually out-of-conference teams of this stature don't meet until the College Football Playoff or New Year's Six Bowl. That's familiar territory for both Georgia and Clemson, who have a combined 10 New Year's Six Bowl appearances since 2015. In that span, Georgia has one playoff appearance; Clemson has six consecutive playoff appearances — plus two national championships. Clemson enters the game with QB DJ Uiagalelei taking the reins from 2021 No. 1 draft pick Trevor Lawrence. Uiagalelei displayed flashes of greatness in two starts last year, one a top-5 matchup against Notre Dame. He'll get the chance to show his talent in another huge contest with the help of top receiving target WR Justyn Ross, who makes his return after missing last season. Aiding the offense is a strong defense, headed by a deep defensive line rotation featuring Bryan Bresee, Myles Murphy, KJ Henry, and more. Behind them, they'll have linebackers James Skalski and Baylon Spector filling the gaps. In the secondary, potential first-round pick CB Andrew Booth will man one side of the field while long-time starter Nolan Turner patrols the middle. Georgia has talent of its own, highlighted by the offensive backfield trio of QB JT Daniels, RB Zamir White and RB James Cook. The three will look to pick up their production after losing their injured WR George Pickens, who led the Bulldogs in receiving touchdowns in 2020. As always, Georgia enters the game with an elite defense. DL Jordan Davis and LB Nolan Smith highlight a fearsome front-seven. The backend sees an influx of experienced talent with transfer cornerbacks Tykee Smith and Derion Kendrick (a former Clemson Tiger) looking to shut down opposing passing attacks. There are stars across the roster for the Bulldogs and Tigers entering Week 1. When the two meet, the individual matchups are sure to be tightly contested. Georgia vs. Clemson may come down to the wire. Even in Week 1, this game can have future Playoff implications down the road. Look for each team to try and make a statement to open the season. SCHEDULE: Game times, TV info | SEC | Big Ten | ACC RANKINGS: AP Top 25 Poll | USA Today Coaches | CFP top 25| Every poll, explained | AP Poll accuracy MORE: Longest active road winning streaks | 15 of the most successful walk-ons HISTORY: National champs | Winningest teams | Coaches with most titles Preseason poll updateClemson ranks ahead of Georgia in both the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll to open the season. Here's what the Preseason rankings look like: AP Poll Ranking Coaches Poll Alabama 1 Alabama Oklahoma 2 Clemson Clemson 3 Oklahoma Ohio State 4 Ohio State Georgia 5 Georgia Texas A&M 6 Texas A&M Iowa State 7 Notre Dame Cincinnati 8 Iowa State Notre Dame 9 North Carolina North Carolina 10 Cincinnati Oregon 11 Florida Wisconsin 12 Oregon Florida 13 LSU Miami (FL) 14 Southern California Southern California 15 Wisconsin LSU 16 Miami (FL) Indiana 17 Indiana Iowa 18 Iowa Penn State 19 Texas Washington 20 Penn State Texas 21 Washington Coastal Carolina 22 Oklahoma State Louisiana 23 Louisiana Utah 24 Coastal Carolina Arizona State 25 Ole Miss Georgia and Clemson play at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 4th. Here's the rest of the Top 25 schedule: Thursday, Sept. 2 The Citadel at No. 22 Coastal Carolina | 7 p.m. | ESPN+ Weber State at No. 24 Utah | 7:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network No. 4 Ohio State at Minnesota | 8 p.m. | FOX Southern Utah at No. 25 Arizona State | 10:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network Friday, Sept. 3 No. 10 North Carolina at Virginia Tech | 6 p.m. | ESPN Saturday, Sept. 4 No. 19 Penn State at No. 12 Wisconsin | 12 p.m. | FOX No. 2 Oklahoma at Tulane | 12 p.m. | ABC No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 14 Miami (Florida) (Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia) | 3:30 p.m. | ABC No. 17 Indiana at No. 18 Iowa | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network Northern Iowa at No. 7 Iowa State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+ Miami (Ohio) at No. 8 Cincinnati | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+ No. 23 Louisiana at No. 21 Texas | 4:30 p.m. | FOX San Jose State at No. 15 USC | 5 p.m. | Pac-12 Network FAU at No. 13 Florida | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 5 Georgia (Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.) | 7:30 p.m. | ABC Kent State at No. 6 Texas A&M | 8 p.m. | ESPNU Montana at No. 20 Washington | 8 p.m. | Pac-12 Network No. 16 LSU at UCLA | 8:30 p.m. | FOX Sunday, Sept. 5 No. 9 Notre Dame at Florida State | 7:30 p.m. | ABC share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:00 pm, August 24, 2021Georgia vs. Clemson: Series historyThe Georgia Bulldogs first played the Clemson Tigers way back in 1897 when the Tigers traveled to Athens to lose 24-0. Fast forward to the 21st century and the Bulldogs have won six out of the last seven meetings. In 2013's season opener, Clemson defeated UGA 38-35 in a top-10 clash. In the most recent meeting in 2014, the Bulldogs returned the favor, blowing out the Tigers 45-21 to open the season. Georgia leads the series 42-18-4. Here are all the meetings since 2000: Date Location Winner Score Aug. 30, 2014 Athens, GA Georgia 45-21 Aug. 31, 2013 Clemson, SC Clemson 38-35 Aug. 30, 2003 Clemson, SC Georgia 30-0 Aug. 31, 2002 Athens, GA Georgia 31-28 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:00 pm, August 24, 2021Georgia vs. Clemson: How they stack upGeorgia and Clemson were ranked 5 and 3 in the preseason AP Poll, respectively. Here's how they stack up based off of 2020's results. Georgia vs. Clemson Georgia 2020 STATs Clemson 8-2 Record (includes bowl game) 10-2 No. 5 2021 preseason AP rank No. 3 32.3 Points per game 43.5 20.0 Points allowed 20.2 424.1 Yards per game 502.3 249.9 Pass yards 348.5 174.2 Rush yards 153.8 321.0 Yards allowed 326.8 248.7 Pass yards allowed 214.2 72.3 Rush yards allowed 112.7 JT Daniels 1,231 yards (10 TDs, 2 INT) Returning Passing leader DJ Uiagalelei 914 yards (5 TDs, 0 INT) Zamir White 779 yards (11 TDs) Returning Rushing leader Lyn-J Dixon 190 yards (2 TDs) Kearis Jackson 514 yards (3 TDs) Returning Receiving leader Justyn Ross 865 yards (8 TDs) in 2019 Nakobe Dean 71 total tackles (1.5 TFL) Returning Defense Baylon Spector 64 total tackles (10.5 TFL) share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link