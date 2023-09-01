No. 5 LSU vs. No. 8 Florida State: Preview, how to watch Sunday’s game

Chris Graythen | Getty Images

What a difference a year makes. With each team coming off a losing season, Florida State and LSU played a Week 1 contest in New Orleans in 2022, looking like fallen powers as they came in unranked. On Sunday, the two squads reconvene as top-10 foes with genuine aspirations at conference titles and national championships.

Everything starts under center Sunday with LSU's Jayden Daniels and Florida State's Jordan Travis. Daniels transferred in ahead of the 2022 season after three years in Tempe and embodied the dual-threat approach, throwing for nearly 3,000 yards, rushing for 885 yards and helping LSU overcome a setback to the Seminoles to win nine of its next 10 games. In Tallahassee, Travis' 3,250 yards last season continued the program's linear ascent in the Mike Norvell era, eclipsing 10 wins for the first time since 2016.

LSU will look to its vaunted front seven to keep Travis uncomfortable as FSU's menacing receiving corps — the 'Noles' first-string receivers average out at 6-foot-4 — pose a potential matchup problem for a new-look LSU secondary. Similarly, expect the Tiger offense to key in on winning the trenches and fully utilizing the leading QB rusher in FBS from 2022.