No. 5 LSU vs. No. 8 Florida State: Preview, how to watch Sunday’s game
📺 How to watch the Seminoles and Tigers
- When: Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023
- Where: Camping World Stadium |Orlando, Florida
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV: ABC
- Stream: WatchESPN
Everything to know ahead of Sunday's top-10 clash
What a difference a year makes. With each team coming off a losing season, Florida State and LSU played a Week 1 contest in New Orleans in 2022, looking like fallen powers as they came in unranked. On Sunday, the two squads reconvene as top-10 foes with genuine aspirations at conference titles and national championships.
SHYHEIM BROWN BLOCKS IT FOR THE WIN! #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/N55RQ7uNuF— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) September 5, 2022
Everything starts under center Sunday with LSU's Jayden Daniels and Florida State's Jordan Travis. Daniels transferred in ahead of the 2022 season after three years in Tempe and embodied the dual-threat approach, throwing for nearly 3,000 yards, rushing for 885 yards and helping LSU overcome a setback to the Seminoles to win nine of its next 10 games. In Tallahassee, Travis' 3,250 yards last season continued the program's linear ascent in the Mike Norvell era, eclipsing 10 wins for the first time since 2016.
LSU will look to its vaunted front seven to keep Travis uncomfortable as FSU's menacing receiving corps — the 'Noles' first-string receivers average out at 6-foot-4 — pose a potential matchup problem for a new-look LSU secondary. Similarly, expect the Tiger offense to key in on winning the trenches and fully utilizing the leading QB rusher in FBS from 2022.
🗣️ Coach Kelly: LSU will 'beat the heck out of Florida State'
It's only been one season on the job, but LSU coach Brian Kelly sure has a handle on the SEC's patented brand of trash talk.
Despite falling just short against the 'Noles in New Orleans last season, Kelly was full of confidence on the first episode of "The Brian Kelly Show" for the 2023 season this week, declaring that "we're gonna go beat the heck out of Florida State."
🏈 Every 'Noles-Tigers matchup since 1968
Did you know that LSU and Florida State have been battling it out going back to 1968?
The first time both teams met up was in the very first Peach Bowl in 1968 under the leadership of Florida State's Bill "Coach Pete" Peterson and LSU's Charles "Cholly Mac" McClendon. Not long after, Florida State entered the Bobby Bowden era. Facing the Tigers eight times under his tenure, the 'Noles continuously had the upper hand. Florida State leads the series 8-2.
Below, you can take a look at the FSU-LSU contests:
|Date
|Season
|Location
|Winner
|Score
|Sunday, Sept. 3
|2023
|Camping World Stadium | Orlando, Fla.
|Sunday, Sept. 4
|2022
|Caesars Superdome | New Orleans, La.
|FSU
|24-23
|Sunday, Oct. 26
|1991
|Baton Rouge, La.
|FSU
|27-16
|Saturday, Oct. 27
|1990
|Tallahassee, Fla.
|FSU
|42-3
|Saturday, Sept. 16
|1989
|Baton Rouge, La.
|FSU
|31-21
|Saturday, Sept. 10
|1983
|Baton Rouge, La.
|FSU
|40-35
|Saturday, Nov. 20
|1982
|Baton Rouge, La.
|LSU
|55-21
|Saturday, Oct. 24
|1981
|Baton Rouge, La.
|FSU
|38-14
|Saturday, Sept. 6
|1980
|Baton Rouge, La.
|FSU
|16-0
|Saturday, Oct. 27
|1979
|Baton Rouge, La.
|FSU
|24-19
|Monday, Dec. 30
|1968
|Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium | Atlanta, Ga.
|LSU
|31-27
7️⃣5️⃣ years of football: Everything to know about Camping World Stadium
Florida State and LSU's semi-home and semi-home series will shift from the Cajun-friendly confines of the Superdome to the Sunshine State in 2023, with the teams kicking off Sunday from Camping World Stadium.
The 60,000 seat venue actually hosted the Seminoles last time out in a thrilling 35-32 Cheez-it Bowl victory and has featured a variety of sporting events since the first collegiate game was played there in 1947.
Once the capacity expanded to 50,000 in 1976, Camping World Stadium, then known as the Tangerine Bowl, hosted its first major matchup between Miami and Florida. The ground also hosted five matches in the 1994 World Cup, Wrestlemania 2008 and the aforementioned Cheez-it Bowl. The XFL's Orlando Guardians will also begin play from Camping World this year.