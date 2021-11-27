No. 5 Michigan beats No. 2 Ohio State for the first time since 2011

Last Updated 4:13 PM, November 27, 2021Gary PutnikNo. 5 Michigan beats No. 2 Ohio State for the first time since 2011Share College football rankings: Ohio State rises, Cincinnati reaches top 4 for first time 2:27 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest8:55 pm, November 27, 2021Michigan snaps 8-game losing streak to Ohio State It’s been 10 long years for players, coaches and fans at the University of Michigan, but the wait is over. No. 5 Michigan took down No. 2 Ohio State 42-27 for the first time since 2011. This win snaps the Buckeyes’ eight-game win streak over the Wolverines. It also punched the Wolverines’ ticket to their first Big Ten Championship. It was classic Big Ten football that won this game. Michigan ran the ball extremely well with 297 yards on the ground and won the battle in the trenches on the defensive end. RB Hassan Haskins led his team with 169 yards and five rushing touchdowns in the win. Defensively, the Wolverines leaned on Aidan Hutchinson with three of his team's four sacks in the win. Now, they didn't create turnovers, but they managed Ohio State to go 7-17 on third down. Ohio State's offense was solely reliant on CJ Stroud and his passing abilities. Stroud put together 394 yards and two touchdowns in the air, while the Buckeyes' running backs put together 94 yards on the ground. This is John Harbaugh's first win over Ohio State as head coach of the Wolverines. Prior to this game he was 0-5 against the Buckeyes and 2-13 against top-10 teams. Michigan is now 59-51-6 against Ohio State. Michigan will go on to play either No. 14 Wisconsin or No. 16 Iowa in the Big Ten Championship on Saturday, Dec. 4 in Indianapolis.
8:36 pm, November 27, 2021
Michigan 42, Ohio State 27 | Final
No. 5 Michigan has snapped No. 2 Ohio State's eight-streak winning streak with a 42-27 win over the Buckeyes. Michigan was led by running back Hassan Haskins who racked up five rushing touchdowns in the win. 8:20 pm, November 27, 2021
Michigan 35, Ohio State 27 | 4:45 4Q
Ohio State continues to hang around. The Buckeyes make it a one-score game again with a big fourth down pass to TreVeyon Henderson who takes it the 10 yards for the touchdown. There isn't a lot of time left in this one, so a quick Michigan possession will be crucial for the Buckeyes to avoid the upset. 8:02 pm, November 27, 2021
Michigan 35, Ohio State 20 | 9:14 4Q
Hassan Haskins keeps rolling as he gets his fourth rushing touchdown of the day. In the history of this rivalry, no team has overcome a deficit of 15 points or more. 7:50 pm, November 27, 2021
Michigan 28, Ohio State 20 | 14:05 4Q
Ohio State is starting to inch its way back. The Buckeyes needed 16 plays to go 81 yards to get back to a one-score game at Michigan. RB Treveyon Henderson capped off the drive with a one-yard run for the touchdown. 7:30 pm, November 27, 2021
Michigan 28, Ohio State 13 | 5:49 3Q
Another big play sets up another Hassan Haskins touchdown for Michigan. This time a 31-yard flea flicker gets the Wolverines in the redzone, then an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Ohio State gets Michigan to the one yard line for Haskins to punch in his third touchdown. 7:20 pm, November 27, 2021
Michigan 21, Ohio State 13 |11:50 3Q
It took three plays for Michigan to find the endzone and extend their lead over the Buckeyes. RB Blake Corum brought the Wolverines in the redzone with a big 55-yard run then RB Hassan Haskins gets his second touchdown of the day on a 13-yard run. OSU's run game was able to get them inside the Michigan 10, but the Wolverines defensive line and Aidan Hutchinson stood tall and made a big third-down stop to force a field goal. HUTCHINSON SACK 😤@aidanhutch97 comes up big to help @UMichFootball hold Ohio State to a FG pic.twitter.com/HemDRondbD — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 27, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:34 pm, November 27, 2021Michigan 7, Ohio State 0 | 8:44 1QIt seemed like Michigan was going to score on back-to-back possesions in the first quarter. But, as Wolverine QB Cade McNamara tried to complete a pass over the middle, Ohio State's Bryson Shaw picked him off. Shaw was able to get to the Buckeyes' 22 before being taken down. 6:30 pm, November 27, 2021
Michigan 14, Ohio State 10 | 3:51 2Q
After a big pass Michigan's Cade McNamara to Cornelius Johnson to get them the OSU one, Hassan Haskins punches in a one yard run for the score. 6:15 pm, November 27, 2021
Ohio State 10, Michigan 7 | 9:12 2Q
Ohio State's CJ Stroud and the Buckeyes' offense have woken up. Stroud finds WR Garrett Wilson who makes an amazing grab over a Michigan defender for a 25-yard touchdown. It took a little over a minute for the Buckeyes to score and take their first lead of the game. 5:44 pm, November 27, 2021
Michigan 7, Ohio State 3 | 3:36 1Q
A few minutes after Ohio State picked off Cade McNamara, the Buckeyes manage to get on the board. OSU's run game was able to get them inside the Michigan 10, but the Wolverines defensive line and Aidan Hutchinson stood tall and made a big third-down stop to force a field goal. 5:34 pm, November 27, 2021
Michigan 7, Ohio State 0 | 8:44 1Q
It seemed like Michigan was going to score on back-to-back possesions in the first quarter. But, as Wolverine QB Cade McNamara tried to complete a pass over the middle, Ohio State's Bryson Shaw picked him off. Shaw was able to get to the Buckeyes' 22 before being taken down. 5:26 pm, November 27, 2021
Michigan 7, Ohio State 0 | 10:12 1Q
Michigan strikes first on the opening drive. In less than five minutes, the Wolverines marched down the field to score on a reverse handoff to A.J. Henning for a 14-yard touchdown. Expect emotions to run high and for another exciting matchup between these two historic programs on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 12 p.m. ET on FOX. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:00 am, November 24, 2021College Football Playoff rankingsThis year will be the second time both Michigan and Ohio State are in the top five of the College Football Playoff rankings the same week they meet. Both were in the CFP rankings during this matchup three times prior, but both have only been in the top five for "The Game" once for the 2016 matchup. 2:10 am, November 24, 2021
How to watch Michigan vs. Ohio State 
After last year's matchup between Ohio State and Michigan was canceled due to COVID-19. This year, the two will meet for the 116th time in a top-five matchup. Here's how to watch Michigan vs. Ohio State: Date: Saturday, Nov. 27 Time: 12 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX Streaming: Foxsports.com Location: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI 2:05 am, November 24, 2021
Previewing Michigan vs. Ohio State 
One of college football's most historic rivalries will have another chapter written in 2021 when No. 2 Ohio State visits No. 5 Michigan. As if this game didn't have enough on the line already, this year's edition of "The Game" will decide the winner of the Big Ten East. The Buckeyes come into Week 13 off a dominating 56-7 win over then-No.7 Michigan State. QB C.J. Stroud is playing some of his best football as of recent with 1,198 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and only two interceptions in the last three games. One target Stroud has really liked in those past three games is WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He has 484 and three touchdowns in that time span. Defensively, Michigan has been rock solid after its loss to Michigan State in Week 9. Since then, the Wolverines have yet to allow 20 points in a game. DE Aidan Hutchinson has caused havoc in the backfield with 11 tackles for a loss and 9.5 sacks this season. On the offensive end, Michigan is going to overwhelm defenses like Ohio State. The Wolverines play a run-heavy style of football. This season, Jim Harbaugh's team has run the ball 60% of the time. Two players who have helped with that are RBs Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum. Haskins has 216 Carries for 1,063 yards and 13 touchdowns, and Corum has 130 carries for 778 yards and 10 touchdowns. Ohio State's defense has done a great job of stopping the run this season. On average, the Buckeyes allow 102.3 yards per game on the ground. One big part of stopping the run has been their ability to get in the backfield. OSU has 70 tackles for a loss this season as opposed to Michigan's 57. Expect emotions to run high and for another exciting matchup between these two historic programs on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 12 p.m. ET on FOX. Stroud 3,468 yards (36 TD, 5 INT) Passing leader Cade McNamara 2,142 yards (14 TD, 2 INT) TreVeyon Henderson 1,098 yards (14 TD) Rushing leader Hassan Haskins 1,063 yards (13 TD) Jaxon Smith-Njigba 1,132 yards (6 TD) Receiving leader Johnson Cornelius 516 yards (3 TD) Ronnie Hickman 85 total tackles (1 TFL, 1 SK) Defense Josh Ross 80 tackles (7.5 TFL, 0.5 Sk) share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link