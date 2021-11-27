No. 5 Michigan beats No. 2 Ohio State for the first time since 2011

It’s been 10 long years for players, coaches and fans at the University of Michigan, but the wait is over. No. 5 Michigan took down No. 2 Ohio State 42-27 for the first time since 2011.

This win snaps the Buckeyes’ eight-game win streak over the Wolverines. It also punched the Wolverines’ ticket to their first Big Ten Championship.

It was classic Big Ten football that won this game. Michigan ran the ball extremely well with 297 yards on the ground and won the battle in the trenches on the defensive end. RB Hassan Haskins led his team with 169 yards and five rushing touchdowns in the win.

Defensively, the Wolverines leaned on Aidan Hutchinson with three of his team’s four sacks in the win. Now, they didn’t create turnovers, but they managed Ohio State to go 7-17 on third down.

Ohio State’s offense was solely reliant on CJ Stroud and his passing abilities. Stroud put together 394 yards and two touchdowns in the air, while the Buckeyes’ running backs put together 94 yards on the ground.

This is John Harbaugh’s first win over Ohio State as head coach of the Wolverines. Prior to this game he was 0-5 against the Buckeyes and 2-13 against top-10 teams. Michigan is now 59-51-6 against Ohio State.

Michigan will go on to play either No. 14 Wisconsin or No. 16 Iowa in the Big Ten Championship on Saturday, Dec. 4 in Indianapolis.