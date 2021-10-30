No. 5 Ohio State survives against No. 20 Penn State in top-25 Big Ten football matchup

Ohio State's Jerron Cage scored on a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

In a top-25 Big Ten East matchup, Ohio State defeated Penn State 33-24.

The game opened in a crazy fashion, with back-to-back fumbles on each team's opening possession. After things calmed down, Penn State scored the game's first touchdown as QB Sean Clifford found TE Brenton Strange for a touchdown. That score would be the last lead for the Nittany Lions.

Ohio State scored 17-straight points to jump out to a 17-7 lead in the second quarter. Buckeye DT Jerron Cage returned a fumble for a touchdown, giving Ohio State its sixth defensive touchdown on the season. Penn State answered with a field goal to end the half 17-10.

The second half saw big plays from both teams, but field goals were the difference-maker. Penn State WR Jahan Dotson tied the game 17-17, running into the endzone from the wildcat formation. Later in the game, Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson continued his fantastic freshman campaign bursting out for a 68-yard run. Yet, Ohio State K Noah Ruggles' three second-half field goals would ultimately give the Buckeyes the nine points it needed to win the game.

Ohio State moves to 7-1 after picking up a key win with the first College Football Playoff rankings approaching Tuesday. Penn State falls to 5-3, losing its third-straight game.