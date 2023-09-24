No. 6 Ohio State downs No. 9 Notre Dame, 17-14, with a last second TD

The first half went almost scoreless after both teams were unable to finish drives with touchdowns despite being within striking distance of the goal line. OSU was able to squeeze out three points before the end of the second quarter.

Both teams came alive in the second half and played a clean game with no turnovers, very few penalties, and battled in an overall hard-fought physical game. It was Sam Hartman’s experience and calming presence that would lead the Irish offense to a perfectly executed late fourth-quarter touchdown drive.

Down 14-10 with just under a minute and a half to play, the Buckeyes lined up on the 35-yard line to make a final crusade into the endzone. Unfazed by the hostile environment QB Kyle McCord made some clutch throws, including a 4th and 7 pass to Julian Fleming to keep Ohio State's hopes alive. The Buckeyes continued to march down the field through the air and set up a final opportunity at the goal line to punch it in for the win. With three seconds on the clock, Ohio State running back Chip Trayanum bulldozed his way into the endzone to silence the crowd.

NEVER BACK DOWN NEVER WHAT ‼️‼️#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/5YPDjsPtSH — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) September 24, 2023

Ohio State improves to 4-0 on the 2023 season to put them in a comfortable position ahead of several ranked matchups remaining on the schedule.