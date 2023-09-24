No. 6 Ohio State downs No. 9 Notre Dame, 17-14, with a last second TD
🚨 No. 6 Ohio State stuns No. 9 Notre Dame, 17-14
The first half went almost scoreless after both teams were unable to finish drives with touchdowns despite being within striking distance of the goal line. OSU was able to squeeze out three points before the end of the second quarter.
Both teams came alive in the second half and played a clean game with no turnovers, very few penalties, and battled in an overall hard-fought physical game. It was Sam Hartman’s experience and calming presence that would lead the Irish offense to a perfectly executed late fourth-quarter touchdown drive.
Down 14-10 with just under a minute and a half to play, the Buckeyes lined up on the 35-yard line to make a final crusade into the endzone. Unfazed by the hostile environment QB Kyle McCord made some clutch throws, including a 4th and 7 pass to Julian Fleming to keep Ohio State's hopes alive. The Buckeyes continued to march down the field through the air and set up a final opportunity at the goal line to punch it in for the win. With three seconds on the clock, Ohio State running back Chip Trayanum bulldozed his way into the endzone to silence the crowd.
NEVER BACK DOWN NEVER WHAT ‼️‼️#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/5YPDjsPtSH— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) September 24, 2023
Ohio State improves to 4-0 on the 2023 season to put them in a comfortable position ahead of several ranked matchups remaining on the schedule.
Notre Dame offense comes alive to take the lead🔝
GUTSY#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/dznuBAaDXo— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 24, 2023
OSU with the first TD of the night 🤩
Trey likes touchdowns 💨 pic.twitter.com/pLlRFUBZ0L— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) September 24, 2023
Halftime update 🧐
Here's a rundown of the first-half stats:
Oh that catch! 😮💨
Go crazy 8️⃣8️⃣— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 23, 2023
Wild one-handed catch by Mitch Evans#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/Un261cXjry
And we're off! 🔴 🟢
Two hours until kickoff: Bagpipers, kilts and Touchdown Jesus ⏰
Some wild scenes are coming out of South Bend as fans gear up for the top-10 matchup.
And Corso has made his pick!
Vince Vaughn & @PatMcAfeeShow are rolling with the Irish ☘️#CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/x0kBOrMpzj— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 23, 2023
You know Corso wasn't going to pick against Brutus‼️ pic.twitter.com/A2IVlquElt— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 23, 2023
How to watch the top-10 showdown
Ohio State and Notre Dame are playing in South Bend, Ind., for only the third time ever. Here's how to watch:
- Date 🗓️: Saturday, Sep. 23
- Time ⏰: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location📍: South Bend, Ind.
- TV 📺: NBC
Preview: On the rarity of Notre Dame and Ohio State meeting
Saturday's matchup will be only the third time in history the Irish host the Buckeyes, and each team's top-10 ranking is on the line.
Reporter Mike Lopresti highlights the oddities that lie in the sparse meetings of these two powerhouse programs:
They have the tonnage of their traditions. Ohio State is first in all-time winning percentage and second in all-time victories. Notre Dame is No. 4 in both. The Irish are No. 1 with 107 consensus All-Americans and 525 NFL draft picks. Ohio State is No. 2 with 92 All-Americans and No. 3 with 485 draftees. Each has had seven Heisman winners, tied with Oklahoma and USC for the most. And how do you like your famous helmet: Shiny gold or gray with buckeye stickers all over it?
They have the mixed blood of Marcus Freeman. He’s currently spending his second season in the steam bath that is football coach at Notre Dame. But 15 years ago he was an all-conference linebacker — at Ohio State.
Here’s what makes this even more special: They’ve played this game with only slightly more frequency than the appearance of the 17-year cicada, “This is an exciting series,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day was saying this week, “because it’s something that doesn’t happen very often.”
Read the rest of Lopresti's article here.
Latest AP Poll 👀📈
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|RECORD
|1
|Georgia (57)
|1,566
|1
|3-0
|2
|Michigan (2)
|1,481
|2
|3-0
|3
|Texas (3)
|1,380
|4
|3-0
|4
|Florida State (1)
|1,378
|3
|3-0
|5
|Southern California
|1,296
|5
|3-0
|6
|Ohio State
|1,291
|6
|3-0
|7
|Penn State
|1,217
|7
|3-0
|8
|Washington
|1,194
|8
|3-0
|9
|Notre Dame
|1,066
|9
|4-0
|10
|Oregon
|942
|13
|3-0
By the numbers: 2023 leading stats 📊
|NOTRE DAME
|2023 STATS
|OHIO ST.
|4-0 (Independent)
|Record (Conf)
|3-0 (1-0 Big Ten)
|No. 9
|AP rank
|No. 6
|46
|Points per game
|40.3
|11.75
|Points allowed
|6.7
|508.8
|Yards per game
|474.7
|234.3
|Yards allowed per game
|223.7
|304.3
|Pass yards per game
|318
|126.8
|Pass yards allowed per game
|140.3
|204.5
|Rush yards per game
|156.7
|107.5
|Rush yards allowed per game
|83.3
|Sam Hartman:
1,061 yds, 13 TDs, 0 INT
|Passing leader
|Kyle McCord
815 yds, 6 TDs, 1 INT
|Audric Estime
521 yds, 5 TDs
|Rushing leader
|TreVeyon Henderson
191 yds, 4 TDs
|Chris Tyree
216 yds, 2 TDs
|Receiving leader
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
304 yds, 3 TDs
|Jack Kiser
26 TK, 1 SK, 2 QBH
|Defense
|Tommy Eichenberg
20 TK, 1 SK, 1 QBH
Results over the years ⏳
|DATE
|LOCATION
|RESULT
|9/3/22
|Columbus, OH
|21-10 Ohio State
|1/1/16 (Fiesta Bowl)
|Glendale, AZ
|44-28 Ohio State
|1/2/06 (Fiesta Bowl)
|Tempe, AZ
|34-20 Ohio State
|9/28/96
|South Bend, IN
|29-16 Ohio State
|9/30/95
|Columbus, OH
|45-26 Ohio State
|10/31/36
|South Bend, IN
|7-2 Notre Dame
|11/2/35
|Columbus, OH
|18-13 Notre Dame