Maria Howell |NCAA.com

No. 6 Ohio State downs No. 9 Notre Dame, 17-14, with a last second TD

2:45 am, September 24, 2023

🚨 No. 6 Ohio State stuns No. 9 Notre Dame, 17-14

The first half went almost scoreless after both teams were unable to finish drives with touchdowns despite being within striking distance of the goal line. OSU was able to squeeze out three points before the end of the second quarter. 

Both teams came alive in the second half and played a clean game with no turnovers, very few penalties, and battled in an overall hard-fought physical game. It was Sam Hartman’s experience and calming presence that would lead the Irish offense to a perfectly executed late fourth-quarter touchdown drive. 

Down 14-10 with just under a minute and a half to play, the Buckeyes lined up on the 35-yard line to make a final crusade into the endzone. Unfazed by the hostile environment QB Kyle McCord made some clutch throws, including a 4th and 7 pass to Julian Fleming to keep Ohio State's hopes alive. The Buckeyes continued to march down the field through the air and set up a final opportunity at the goal line to punch it in for the win. With three seconds on the clock, Ohio State running back Chip Trayanum bulldozed his way into the endzone to silence the crowd. 

Ohio State improves to 4-0 on the 2023 season to put them in a comfortable position ahead of several ranked matchups remaining on the schedule. 

2:08 am, September 24, 2023

Notre Dame offense comes alive to take the lead🔝

Notre Dame's Sam Hartman came alive at the top of the fourth throwing a pair of dimes to aid in a methodical TD drive. The sixth-year QB found the wide-open true freshman Rico Flores who earned his first career TD after shaking OSU defenders and finding himself wide-open in the endzone. There is little margin for error in this last quarter and OSU offense will need to make something happen soon.
1:33 am, September 24, 2023

OSU with the first TD of the night 🤩

The Buckeyes advanced the lead with a 61-yard touchdown boosting the scoreboard to 10-0 after stopping ND QB Sam Hartman from converting for the second time tonight.
12:43 am, September 24, 2023

Halftime update 🧐

Ohio St. finally gets points on the board with a 31-yard field goal to break the scoreless bout. Both offenses have been moving the ball well (OSU 147 yds, ND 141 yds) but can't seem to capitalize in the red zone. This is the first game of the season where the Fighting Irish have failed to score in the first two quarters. Notre Dame will open the third quarter with the ball.

Here's a rundown of the first-half stats:
OSU vs ND halftime stats
12:00 am, September 24, 2023

Oh that catch! 😮‍💨

They don't call it Tight End University for nothing. Phenomenal one-handed catch from Notre Dame TE Mitch Evans:  
11:28 pm, September 23, 2023

And we're off! 🔴 🟢

College game day or Christmas celebration? A sea of green and red fans bob up and down as the Fighting Irish win the toss and choose to defend first.
9:28 pm, September 23, 2023

Two hours until kickoff: Bagpipers, kilts and Touchdown Jesus ⏰

Some wild scenes are coming out of South Bend as fans gear up for the top-10 matchup.

And Corso has made his pick!
11:20 pm, September 21, 2023

How to watch the top-10 showdown

Ohio State and Notre Dame are playing in South Bend, Ind., for only the third time ever. Here's how to watch:

  • Date 🗓️: Saturday, Sep. 23
  • Time ⏰: 7:30 p.m. ET 
  • Location📍: South Bend, Ind.
  • TV 📺: NBC
11:32 pm, September 21, 2023

Preview: On the rarity of Notre Dame and Ohio State meeting

Saturday's matchup will be only the third time in history the Irish host the Buckeyes, and each team's top-10 ranking is on the line.

Ohio St. at Notre Dame (Getty Images 9/28/1996)

Reporter Mike Lopresti highlights the oddities that lie in the sparse meetings of these two powerhouse programs: 

They have the tonnage of their traditions. Ohio State is first in all-time winning percentage and second in all-time victories. Notre Dame is No. 4 in both. The Irish are No. 1 with 107 consensus All-Americans and 525 NFL draft picks. Ohio State is No. 2 with 92 All-Americans and No. 3 with 485 draftees. Each has had seven Heisman winners, tied with Oklahoma and USC for the most. And how do you like your famous helmet: Shiny gold or gray with buckeye stickers all over it?

They have the mixed blood of Marcus Freeman. He’s currently spending his second season in the steam bath that is football coach at Notre Dame. But 15 years ago he was an all-conference linebacker — at Ohio State.

Here’s what makes this even more special: They’ve played this game with only slightly more frequency than the appearance of the 17-year cicada, “This is an exciting series,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day was saying this week, “because it’s something that doesn’t happen very often.”

Read the rest of Lopresti's article here.

12:01 am, September 22, 2023

Latest AP Poll 👀📈

Both the Buckeyes and Irish have a spot in the Week 4 top 25 rankings. Here's a view of the top 10, led by Georgia at No. 1.
RANK SCHOOL POINTS PREVIOUS RECORD
1 Georgia (57) 1,566 1 3-0
2 Michigan (2) 1,481 2 3-0
3 Texas (3) 1,380 4 3-0
4 Florida State (1) 1,378 3 3-0
5 Southern California 1,296 5 3-0
6 Ohio State 1,291 6 3-0
7 Penn State 1,217 7 3-0
8 Washington 1,194 8 3-0
9 Notre Dame 1,066 9 4-0
10 Oregon 942 13 3-0
7:17 pm, September 22, 2023

By the numbers: 2023 leading stats 📊

Notre Dame vs. Ohio State
NOTRE DAME 2023 STATS OHIO ST.
4-0 (Independent) Record (Conf) 3-0 (1-0 Big Ten)
No. 9 AP rank No. 6
46 Points per game 40.3
11.75 Points allowed 6.7
508.8 Yards per game 474.7
234.3 Yards allowed per game 223.7
304.3 Pass yards per game 318
126.8 Pass yards allowed per game 140.3
204.5 Rush yards per game 156.7
107.5 Rush yards allowed per game 83.3
Sam Hartman:
1,061 yds, 13 TDs, 0 INT		 Passing leader Kyle McCord
815 yds, 6 TDs, 1 INT
Audric Estime
521 yds, 5 TDs		 Rushing leader TreVeyon Henderson
191 yds, 4 TDs
Chris Tyree
216 yds, 2 TDs		 Receiving leader Marvin Harrison Jr.
304 yds, 3 TDs
Jack Kiser
26 TK, 1 SK, 2 QBH		 Defense Tommy Eichenberg
20 TK, 1 SK, 1 QBH
7:30 pm, September 22, 2023

Results over the years ⏳

Series History: OSU 5, ND 2
DATE LOCATION RESULT
9/3/22 Columbus, OH 21-10 Ohio State
1/1/16 (Fiesta Bowl) Glendale, AZ 44-28 Ohio State
1/2/06 (Fiesta Bowl) Tempe, AZ 34-20 Ohio State
9/28/96 South Bend, IN 29-16 Ohio State
9/30/95 Columbus, OH 45-26 Ohio State
10/31/36 South Bend, IN 7-2 Notre Dame
11/2/35 Columbus, OH 18-13 Notre Dame