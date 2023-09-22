No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Notre Dame: Time, TV channel, preview

Saturday's matchup will be only the third time in history the Irish host the Buckeyes, and each team's top-10 ranking is on the line.

Reporter Mike Lopresti highlights the oddities that lie in the sparse meetings of these two powerhouse programs:



They have the tonnage of their traditions. Ohio State is first in all-time winning percentage and second in all-time victories. Notre Dame is No. 4 in both. The Irish are No. 1 with 107 consensus All-Americans and 525 NFL draft picks. Ohio State is No. 2 with 92 All-Americans and No. 3 with 485 draftees. Each has had seven Heisman winners, tied with Oklahoma and USC for the most. And how do you like your famous helmet: Shiny gold or gray with buckeye stickers all over it?



They have the mixed blood of Marcus Freeman. He’s currently spending his second season in the steam bath that is football coach at Notre Dame. But 15 years ago he was an all-conference linebacker — at Ohio State.

Here’s what makes this even more special: They’ve played this game with only slightly more frequency than the appearance of the 17-year cicada, “This is an exciting series,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day was saying this week, “because it’s something that doesn’t happen very often.”



