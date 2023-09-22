Last Updated 4:26 PM, September 22, 2023
Maria Howell |NCAA.com

No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Notre Dame: Time, TV channel, preview

11:20 pm, September 21, 2023

How to watch the top-10 showdown

Ohio State and Notre Dame are playing in South Bend, Ind., for only the third time ever. Here's how to watch:

  • Date 🗓️: Saturday, Sep. 23
  • Time ⏰: 7:30 p.m. ET 
  • Location📍: South Bend, Ind.
  • TV 📺: NBC
11:32 pm, September 21, 2023

Preview: On the rarity of Notre Dame and Ohio State meeting

Saturday's matchup will be only the third time in history the Irish host the Buckeyes, and each team's top-10 ranking is on the line.

Ohio St. at Notre Dame (Getty Images 9/28/1996)

Reporter Mike Lopresti highlights the oddities that lie in the sparse meetings of these two powerhouse programs: 

They have the tonnage of their traditions. Ohio State is first in all-time winning percentage and second in all-time victories. Notre Dame is No. 4 in both. The Irish are No. 1 with 107 consensus All-Americans and 525 NFL draft picks. Ohio State is No. 2 with 92 All-Americans and No. 3 with 485 draftees. Each has had seven Heisman winners, tied with Oklahoma and USC for the most. And how do you like your famous helmet: Shiny gold or gray with buckeye stickers all over it?

They have the mixed blood of Marcus Freeman. He’s currently spending his second season in the steam bath that is football coach at Notre Dame. But 15 years ago he was an all-conference linebacker — at Ohio State.

Here’s what makes this even more special: They’ve played this game with only slightly more frequency than the appearance of the 17-year cicada, “This is an exciting series,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day was saying this week, “because it’s something that doesn’t happen very often.”

Read the rest of Lopresti's article here.

12:01 am, September 22, 2023

Latest AP Poll 👀📈

Both the Buckeyes and Irish have a spot in the Week 4 top 25 rankings. Here's a view of the top 10, led by Georgia at No. 1.
RANK SCHOOL POINTS PREVIOUS RECORD
1 Georgia (57) 1,566 1 3-0
2 Michigan (2) 1,481 2 3-0
3 Texas (3) 1,380 4 3-0
4 Florida State (1) 1,378 3 3-0
5 Southern California 1,296 5 3-0
6 Ohio State 1,291 6 3-0
7 Penn State 1,217 7 3-0
8 Washington 1,194 8 3-0
9 Notre Dame 1,066 9 4-0
10 Oregon 942 13 3-0
7:17 pm, September 22, 2023

By the numbers: 2023 leading stats 📊

Notre Dame vs. Ohio State
NOTRE DAME 2023 STATS OHIO ST.
4-0 (Independent) Record (Conf) 3-0 (1-0 Big Ten)
No. 9 AP rank No. 6
46 Points per game 40.3
11.75 Points allowed 6.7
508.8 Yards per game 474.7
234.3 Yards allowed per game 223.7
304.3 Pass yards per game 318
126.8 Pass yards allowed per game 140.3
204.5 Rush yards per game 156.7
107.5 Rush yards allowed per game 83.3
Sam Hartman:
1,061 yds, 13 TDs, 0 INT		 Passing leader Kyle McCord
815 yds, 6 TDs, 1 INT
Audric Estime
521 yds, 5 TDs		 Rushing leader TreVeyon Henderson
191 yds, 4 TDs
Chris Tyree
216 yds, 2 TDs		 Receiving leader Marvin Harrison Jr.
304 yds, 3 TDs
Jack Kiser
26 TK, 1 SK, 2 QBH		 Defense Tommy Eichenberg
20 TK, 1 SK, 1 QBH
7:30 pm, September 22, 2023

Results over the years ⏳

Series History: OSU 5, ND 2
DATE LOCATION RESULT
9/3/22 Columbus, OH 21-10 Ohio State
1/1/16 (Fiesta Bowl) Glendale, AZ 44-28 Ohio State
1/2/06 (Fiesta Bowl) Tempe, AZ 34-20 Ohio State
9/28/96 South Bend, IN 29-16 Ohio State
9/30/95 Columbus, OH 45-26 Ohio State
10/31/36 South Bend, IN 7-2 Notre Dame
11/2/35 Columbus, OH 18-13 Notre Dame