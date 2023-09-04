No. 8 Florida State takes down No. 5 LSU in Week 1, top-10 showdown
🪓 Tomahawk chop: No. 8 FSU makes early statement with top-5 win over LSU
Before trotting into the locker room, LSU coach Brian Kelly underscored the need for improvement on fourth down tries after watching a pair of golden opportunities dissipate deep in FSU territory.
It was a salient and echoing message, ultimately heard clearest by FSU boss Mike Norvell from the opposing sideline — racked with a 4th-and-2 decision near midfield, Norvell opted to roll the dice with the game deadlocked at 17 in the third quarter.
Norvell's faith in star quarterback Jordan Travis paid off ten-fold, with Travis finding a crossing Lawrance Toafili beneath a convoy of blockers and sparking a game-changing run for the Seminoles.
Toafili was desperately flung down a few feet from the goal line before Travis found the endzone next snap with on a read option, beginning a 21-0 run over the next ten minutes of game time and transforming a nip-and-tuck affair into utter carnage.
Florida State would ultimately win 45-24, an emphatic first step toward the college football playoff and its first win over a ranked opponent in nearly three years.
“I told them before today they were built for a stage like this," Norvell said. "That second half was a glimpse of what I think this team can do, I don’t think we played our best game.”
The Seminoles actually looked poised to suffer an early setback, with Heisman candidate Jayden Daniels gliding down the field off of the opening kickoff. The Tigers found themselves at the two-yard line with a fresh set of downs, but could get no further against a suddenly stiffened FSU front.
A desperate Daniels was finally dragged down 15 yards back on fourth-and-goal, giving Travis enough room to spark a quick-fire touchdown drive. Overcoming a disconcerting 1st and 25 along with early pressure from LSU rushers, Travis capped off the drive by finding Keon Coleman on a slant and letting his wideout speed past the LSU secondary — Coleman shone brightest in a star-studded FSU receiving room, tallying three touchdowns and 122 yards.
LSU responded promptly with a 75-yard drive, half of which came courtesy of an impressive Kyren Lacy tight roping act, which led into a sloppy second quarter headlined by interceptions, muffed punts and FSU penalties. The Tigers entered into the locker room up 17-14 thanks to a last-second field goal from Damian Ramos.
Travis, who ultimately finished 23/31 through the air for nearly 350 yards, found himself with much more time in the pocket in the second half. The Seminoles would manage to score on every drive out of the locker room, beginning with a field goal to level the game at 17 six minutes into the stanza.
An LSU punt set up Florida State's crucial fourth down conversion, giving the 'Noles their first lead since the first quarter. Their second-half dominance amounted to a 28-0 advantage late in the fourth quarter before Daniels managed a consolation touchdown to close the game.
"I’m glad everyone got to see a glimpse of this team," Norvell said. "Now we’ve got to work to get better."
Both Florida State and LSU will return to action in Week 2, with LSU battling in-state rivals Grambling State while FSU matches up with Southern Mississippi.
3️⃣ for Coleman: FSU doubles lead early in fourth quarter
Keon Coleman cannot be stopped! The mountainous receiver continues to burn the LSU secondary, freeing himself of Deuce Chestnut once again in the endzone and snagging a perfectly-thrown fade before stumbling over the back-left pylon.
A kneeling interception from Renardo Green set the 'Noles up near midfield and a perfect drive from QB Jordan Travis saw FSU extend its lead to 31-17. LSU faces an uphill climb with fewer than 10 minutes remaining.
KEON COLEMAN HAT TRICK🍢🍢🍢— On3 (@On3sports) September 4, 2023
pic.twitter.com/6phWih6jgI
🔮 Fortune favors the bold: FSU turns 4th-down conversion to big gain
Facing a 4th-and-short decision in a 17-17 game, FSU coach Mike Norvell opted to trust his offense near midfield.
Norvell's faith paid off ten-fold as quarterback Jordan Travis rolled out right and found a crossing Lawrance Toafili, who followed a convoy of blockers deep into LSU territory before being desperately flung down near the goal line. Travis would deke the LSU with a read option on the next play, walking into the endzone to restore FSU's lead. 24-17 'Noles
4TH DOWN CONVERSION ➡️ JORDAN TRAVIS TD— Warchant.com (@Warchant) September 4, 2023
Lawrance Toafili keeps the drive alive and Travis scores one play later. #FSU in the lead!
🎥: ABC pic.twitter.com/uwSXoFno3N
🪄 Magic or comedy? On botched trick play, Deuce Spann improvs for first down
Florida State's 3rd-and-1 try looked destined for disaster as an attempted trick play to Deuce Spann had the wide receiver scrambling more than 20 yards behind the line of scrimmage.
But the former high-school quarterback ranged from hashmarks to hashmarks, keeping his head up and ultimately connecting with Johnny Wilson for a first down near the red zone. FSU would knock in a field goal four plays later to tie the contest at 17.
FSU PULLS OUT THE TRICK PLAY 🚨 pic.twitter.com/HAPGYsd8XP— ESPN (@espn) September 4, 2023
🕕 Halftime update: Walk-off field goal gives LSU narrow lead
LSU coach Brian Kelly looked content to jog into the locker room deadlocked at 14, but once Josh Williams sprung a basic third-down run for 35 yards into FSU territory the Tiger offense turned into high-gear.
Busted coverage allowed Daniels to find a wide open Brian Johnson Jr. inside the red zone and Damian Ramos would knock through the ensuing 36-yard field goal to give LSU a deserved lead at half — the Tigers out-gained their opposition by 80 yards and forced the 'Noles into eight penalties.
‼️ Mossed em': Keon Coleman goes up top for second touchdown
Florida State's rangy receiving corps stuck out to many as a decided advantage against LSU's defensive backs, and with a pass rush bearing down quarterback Jordan Travis tossed a back-footed prayer to 6-foot, 4-inch Keon Coleman in the end zone.
The Michigan State transfer managed to find the ball, leap over the helpless defender and complete an exceptional catch to draw FSU level late in the second quarter. 14-14
HAVE A DAY KEON COLEMAN🔥— PFF College (@PFF_College) September 4, 2023
pic.twitter.com/acQPPP9P39
🏃 'He sure is fast:' Jayden Daniels' spectacular run leads to LSU TD
Jayden Daniels led all of FBS in rushing yards for a quarterback last season, and his title defense is making some defenders look silly here in Orlando.
Bursting forward from a QB draw, Daniels planted his foot and dusted the FSU front and leapt over the diving effort of defensive back Shyheim Brown before being finally dragged down at the 11. Daniels added a few more yards to his rushing tally before handing the ball off to Noah Cain, who slipped in for six.
JAYDEN DANIELS‼️ LOOKIN LIKE REGGIE BUSH🐯 pic.twitter.com/oxuZHjg4w0— College Football Report (@CFBRep) September 4, 2023
🥔 Hot potato: FSU squanders muffed punt with bizarre interception
A second-straight punt quickly turned into a major spark for a sputtering FSU offense, as LSU's Aaron Anderson spilled the boot directly into the oncoming arms of Azareye'h Thomas.
Set up with excellent field position eyeing the Tiger red zone, LSU's vaunted front seven flipped the momentum on the very next snap, forcing a clearly flustered Jordan Travis to throw a busted bubble screen straight to cornerback Duce Chestnut.
Following a muffed punt by LSU’s Aaron Anderson, Duce Chestnut picks off FSU’s Jordan Travis pic.twitter.com/RjptYeSa8B— Lukas Galecki-Shofroth (@TGNCoverage) September 4, 2023
❌ 'Noles shut down LSU on fourth again
The FSU front seven has Jayden Daniels running in circles on fourth down!
After taking a 15-yard sack when the Tigers faced a 4th-and-goal in the first quarter, Brian Kelly entrusted his star quarterback on another short 4th-down try deep in 'Noles territory. However, after keeping the ball on read option, Daniels was met with a ferocious FSU rush and no pathway to a first down, ultimately falling down far short of the line to gain.
NOLES STOP LSU ON 4TH DOWN AGAIN 🚨🍢 pic.twitter.com/LIFqfeqb1E— College Football Report (@CFBRep) September 4, 2023
⚖️ Balancing the scales: Kyren Lacy's tightrope act sets up LSU equalizer
What looked like a simple route to the sticks turned into much more thanks to some fancy footwork and a strong right hand from Kyren Lacy.
The senior receiver shed an open-field tackle, stayed in bounds by the length of his cleat studs and churned upfield all the way to the two-yard line. Tre Bradford would score on the very next play to even the game at seven.
How did Kyren Lacy stay in bounds? 👀😱 @LSUfootball pic.twitter.com/e3lubJjXuK— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) September 4, 2023
🔄 Defense to offense! 'Noles turn goal-line stand into seven
Florida State looked certain to face an early deficit in Orlando Sunday as LSU's seemingly robotic offense had waltzed down to the two-yard line with a fresh set of downs. The Noles' defense stiffened however, stopping LSU QB Jayden Daniels four straight times and even giving the FSU offense some breathing room by hauling Daniels down at the 15-yard line.
FSU gunslinger Jordan Travis took care of the rest, even overcoming a 1st and 25 with a pair of clutch completions under duress. Travis would cap off the drive by finding Keon Coleman on a crossing route, who juked his defender and sped past the LSU secondary for six. 7-0 Florida State early!
1⃣ 3⃣ ➡️4⃣ 🔥— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) September 4, 2023
Welcome to FSU, Keon!#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/EQ67OXtxto
⚡️Lightning fast: LSU starts the game with huge gain
Heisman candidate Jayden Daniels wasted no time making his case Sunday in Orlando, finding Tre Bradford on the very first snap from scrimmage for a 55-yard gain that pushed LSU into the red zone.
A heroic goal line stand from the FSU defense reignited the partisan, garnet-and-gold crowd however, and the Tigers were held to nothing after a decisive fourth-and-goal sack.
That's one way to open the 2023 season— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 3, 2023
📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/CjB3EuuVa1
🏈 Every 'Noles-Tigers matchup since 1968
Did you know that LSU and Florida State have been battling it out going back to 1968?
The first time both teams met up was in the very first Peach Bowl in 1968 under the leadership of Florida State's Bill "Coach Pete" Peterson and LSU's Charles "Cholly Mac" McClendon. Not long after, Florida State entered the Bobby Bowden era. Facing the Tigers eight times under his tenure, the 'Noles continuously had the upper hand. Florida State leads the series 8-2.
Below, you can take a look at the FSU-LSU contests:
|Date
|Season
|Location
|Winner
|Score
|Sunday, Sept. 3
|2023
|Camping World Stadium | Orlando, Fla.
|Sunday, Sept. 4
|2022
|Caesars Superdome | New Orleans, La.
|FSU
|24-23
|Sunday, Oct. 26
|1991
|Baton Rouge, La.
|FSU
|27-16
|Saturday, Oct. 27
|1990
|Tallahassee, Fla.
|FSU
|42-3
|Saturday, Sept. 16
|1989
|Baton Rouge, La.
|FSU
|31-21
|Saturday, Sept. 10
|1983
|Baton Rouge, La.
|FSU
|40-35
|Saturday, Nov. 20
|1982
|Baton Rouge, La.
|LSU
|55-21
|Saturday, Oct. 24
|1981
|Baton Rouge, La.
|FSU
|38-14
|Saturday, Sept. 6
|1980
|Baton Rouge, La.
|FSU
|16-0
|Saturday, Oct. 27
|1979
|Baton Rouge, La.
|FSU
|24-19
|Monday, Dec. 30
|1968
|Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium | Atlanta, Ga.
|LSU
|31-27
7️⃣5️⃣ years of football: Everything to know about Camping World Stadium
Florida State and LSU's semi-home and semi-home series will shift from the Cajun-friendly confines of the Superdome to the Sunshine State in 2023, with the teams kicking off Sunday from Camping World Stadium.
The 60,000 seat venue actually hosted the Seminoles last time out in a thrilling 35-32 Cheez-it Bowl victory and has featured a variety of sporting events since the first collegiate game was played there in 1947.
Once the capacity expanded to 50,000 in 1976, Camping World Stadium, then known as the Tangerine Bowl, hosted its first major matchup between Miami and Florida. The ground also hosted five matches in the 1994 World Cup, Wrestlemania 2008 and the aforementioned Cheez-it Bowl. The XFL's Orlando Guardians will also begin play from Camping World this year.