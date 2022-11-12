No. 9 Alabama escapes No. 11 Ole Miss, wins seventh straight over the Rebels

Alabama defeated Ole Miss 30-24. The Crimson Tide have now won seven straight games over the Rebels.

The game started slow, with both teams scoreless through the first 13 minutes. Then, Ole Miss jumped out to a 10-0 lead, bolstered by a struggling Bryce Young. Later in the second quarter, the Rebels jumped out to a 17-7 lead thanks to an Alabama fumble.

Meanwhile, the second half was a back-and-forth affair. The third quarter saw three ties and lead changes as Bryce Young bounced back to form, throwing his third touchdown of the game during the period.

With the score tied entering the fourth quarter, the Crimson Tide turned to their kicker, Will Reichard. Reichard made two field goals of 23 and 49 yards, respectively, to put Alabama in front for good and win the game 30-24.

With Alabama's win, LSU clinches the SEC West title. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has yet to defeat Alabama head coach Nick Saban during his Rebels tenure.

Click or tap here for complete stats from the game