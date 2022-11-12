No. 9 Alabama escapes No. 11 Ole Miss, wins seventh straight over the Rebels

Last Updated 7:30 PM, November 12, 2022NCAA.comNo. 9 Alabama escapes No. 11 Ole Miss, wins seventh straight over the RebelsShare College Football Playoff rankings: Georgia takes over No. 1 after win over Tennessee 2:30 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatestPathCreated with Sketch. PINNED 12:03 am, November 13, 2022Final: Alabama 30, Ole Miss 24 Alabama defeated Ole Miss 30-24. The Crimson Tide have now won seven straight games over the Rebels. The game started slow, with both teams scoreless through the first 13 minutes. Then, Ole Miss jumped out to a 10-0 lead, bolstered by a struggling Bryce Young. Later in the second quarter, the Rebels jumped out to a 17-7 lead thanks to an Alabama fumble. Meanwhile, the second half was a back-and-forth affair. The third quarter saw three ties and lead changes as Bryce Young bounced back to form, throwing his third touchdown of the game during the period. With the score tied entering the fourth quarter, the Crimson Tide turned to their kicker, Will Reichard. Reichard made two field goals of 23 and 49 yards, respectively, to put Alabama in front for good and win the game 30-24. With Alabama's win, LSU clinches the SEC West title. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has yet to defeat Alabama head coach Nick Saban during his Rebels tenure. Click or tap here for complete stats from the game share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:01 am, November 13, 2022Fourth down stop! | 4Q -0:46Alabama picked up a huge fourth down stop to force a turnover on downs with 46 seconds to play. The Crimson Tide will win the game with kneel downs.share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:54 pm, November 12, 2022Six point game! Alabama 30, Ole Miss 24 | 4Q - 2:23Alabama kicker Will Reichard made his third field goal of the game, this time from 49-yards away to push Alabama's lead to six points. Ole Miss will receive the kickoff with two timeouts remaining. Will Reichard sinks the field goal to give @AlabamaFTBL a 6 pt lead 👏 pic.twitter.com/2rRjvtSx4F— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 12, 2022 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:34 pm, November 12, 2022Tide in front! Alabama 27, Ole Miss 24 | 4Q - 11:19Alabama has its first lead of the game after kicking a 23-yard field goal. The Crimson Tide lead by three with the majority of the final quarter to play. REBS STAND TALL 🛑@milesbattle2 | #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/bONAdAa3jf— Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) November 12, 2022 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:15 pm, November 12, 2022Fourth quarter: Ole Miss 24, Alabama 24Ole Miss and Alabama are tied entering the fourth quarter. When the quarter begins, Alabama will have the ball facing third-and-11 at the Rebel 24-yard line. See the stats through three quarters below. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:10 pm, November 12, 2022Bama finds the endzone! Ole Miss 24, Alabama 24 Bryce Young worked his magic again, throwing his third touchdown of the day. This time, Young found wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks for a five-yard score to tie the game at 24. The touchdown comes after a 14-play 75-yard drive that took 6:05 off the clock. Just Bryce Young doing Bryce Young things. pic.twitter.com/3BZQjG0Tuh— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 12, 2022 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:57 pm, November 12, 2022Rebels back in front! Ole Miss 24, Alabama 17 | 3Q - 7:28Ole Miss pulled back in front after a three-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jackson Dart to wide receiver Jonathan Mingo. The drive was kept alive after a face mask penalty from Alabama defender Dallas Turner. Hit the fireworks, @OleMissFB. pic.twitter.com/xbHaneeIiF— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 12, 2022 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:44 pm, November 12, 2022All tied! Ole Miss 17, Alabama 17 | 3Q - 12:31Alabama opened the second half with a seven-play drive that ended with a 39-yard field goal to tie the game at 17. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:14 pm, November 12, 2022Halftime: Ole Miss 17, Alabama 14 Ole Miss leads Alabama 17-14 at halftime. The Crimson Tide will receive the ball after the break. Check out the halftime stats below. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:09 pm, November 12, 2022The Tide respond! Ole Miss 17, Alabama 14 | 2Q - 0:08Alabama cut the deficit to three-points after Bryce Young found Cameron Latu for an eight-yard touchdown pass. Young set up the score earlier in the drive with a 13 scramble to set up first-and-goal. 💪 @AlabamaFTBL finds the end zone before the half pic.twitter.com/ApDh8Dd5uH— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 12, 2022 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:06 pm, November 12, 2022Fumble! 2Q - 2:23Alabama recovered a fumble from Ole Miss running back Zach Evans. The Crimson Tide will take possession deep in Rebel territory at the 23-yard lineshare with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:55 pm, November 12, 2022Touchdown Rebels! Ole Miss 17, Alabama 7 | 2Q - 5:09Running back Quinshon Judkins scored his second rushing touchdown of the day, again from one yard out as Ole Miss regained a 10-point lead over Alabama. Judkins touchdown gives Ole Miss its first points off a turnover, capping off a seven-play, 51-yard drive that only took 2:40 off the clock. With the score, Judkins has set a new Ole Miss record for rushing touchdowns, scoring 15 this season. W̶i̶l̶d̶c̶a̶t̶ WildQ Formation pic.twitter.com/I0Vp6QCWh8— Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) November 12, 2022 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:52 pm, November 12, 2022Fumble! Ole Miss 10, Alabama 0 | 2Q - 7:52After Alabama wide receiver Jojo Earle caught a 10-yard pass on the first play of the drive, he fumbled the ball after Ole Miss defender Tavius Robinson made the tackle. The Rebels recovered the ball at their own 49-yard line and will take possession midway through the second quarter. Rebels recover! 😤Ball back with @OleMissFB pic.twitter.com/gxu5NozkXv— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 12, 2022 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:41 pm, November 12, 2022Touchdown Tide! Ole Miss 10, Alabama 7 | 2Q - 8:55Alabama quarterback Bryce Young found wide receiver Jermaine Burton for a 19-yard touchdown pass to get the Crimson Tide on the board. The touchdown pass its Young's 20th on the season. An absolute STRIKE from Bryce Young. pic.twitter.com/zN8oJMmR0y— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 12, 2022 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:33 pm, November 12, 2022Field goal! Ole Miss 10, Alabama 0 | 2Q - 12:07Ole Miss kicker Jonathan Cruz made a 22-yard field goal to give the Rebels a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter. The points come after the Rebels got a fourth-down stop in Crimson Tide territory.share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link LOAD MORE +