Last Updated 5:17 PM, November 12, 2022
NCAA.com

No. 9 Alabama vs. No. 11 Ole Miss: Score, live updates, history

College Football Playoff rankings: Georgia takes over No. 1 after win over Tennessee
2:30
10:14 pm, November 12, 2022

Halftime: Ole Miss 17, Alabama 14

bama

Ole Miss leads Alabama 17-14 at halftime. The Crimson Tide will receive the ball after the break. Check out the halftime stats below.

stats
10:09 pm, November 12, 2022

The Tide respond! Ole Miss 17, Alabama 14 | 2Q - 0:08

Alabama cut the deficit to three-points after Bryce Young found Cameron Latu for an eight-yard touchdown pass. Young set up the score earlier in the drive with a 13 scramble to set up first-and-goal.

10:06 pm, November 12, 2022

Fumble! 2Q - 2:23

Alabama recovered a fumble from Ole Miss running back Zach Evans. The Crimson Tide will take possession deep in Rebel territory at the 23-yard line
9:55 pm, November 12, 2022

Touchdown Rebels! Ole Miss 17, Alabama 7 | 2Q - 5:09

Running back Quinshon Judkins scored his second rushing touchdown of the day, again from one yard out as Ole Miss regained a 10-point lead over Alabama. Judkins touchdown gives Ole Miss its first points off a turnover, capping off a seven-play, 51-yard drive that only took 2:40 off the clock. With the score, Judkins has set a new Ole Miss record for rushing touchdowns, scoring 15 this season.

 

9:52 pm, November 12, 2022

Fumble! Ole Miss 10, Alabama 0 | 2Q - 7:52

After Alabama wide receiver Jojo Earle caught a 10-yard pass on the first play of the drive, he fumbled the ball after Ole Miss defender Tavius Robinson made the tackle. The Rebels recovered the ball at their own 49-yard line and will take possession midway through the second quarter.

9:41 pm, November 12, 2022

Touchdown Tide! Ole Miss 10, Alabama 7 | 2Q - 8:55

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young found wide receiver Jermaine Burton for a 19-yard touchdown pass to get the Crimson Tide on the board. The touchdown pass its Young's 20th on the season. 

9:33 pm, November 12, 2022

Field goal! Ole Miss 10, Alabama 0 | 2Q - 12:07

Ole Miss kicker Jonathan Cruz made a 22-yard field goal to give the Rebels a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter. The points come after the Rebels got a fourth-down stop in Crimson Tide territory.
9:23 pm, November 12, 2022

First quarter update: Ole Miss 7, Alabama 0

Ole Miss leads Alabama 7-0 after the first quarter of play. The quarter closed with Ole Miss stopping Alabama on a fourth-and-one from the Crimson Tide 36-yard line.

Bryce Young is only 3-6 passing for 18 yards. The Crimson Tide have just X total offensive yards after one quarter. See the complete stats below.

stats
9:15 pm, November 12, 2022

Rebels strike first! Ole Miss 7, Alabama 0 | 1Q - 1:43

Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins caught a direct snap and ran in for a one-yard touchdown to put the Rebels on the board first. Ole Miss ran the ball nine times on the 11-play, 68-yard drive.

8:59 pm, November 12, 2022

Defensive battle! Alabama 0, Ole Miss 0 | 1Q- 7:04

We're scoreless halfway through the first quarter as Alabama and Ole Miss have yet to score.

8:44 pm, November 12, 2022

We're underway!

Alabama and Ole Miss have kicked off. Ole Miss receives the ball first and will open the game starting at its own 22-yard line.
8:38 pm, November 12, 2022

📺 TV Channel update

Alabama and Ole Miss is now on CBS as originally scheduled.
8:35 pm, November 12, 2022

📺 TV Channel update

While Alabama and Ole Miss was scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. start on CBS, the game will not air on CBS until after the conclusion of the Missouri-Tennessee game.

The game has not kicked off yet.

8:31 pm, November 12, 2022

SEC title race update

Alabama has been eliminated from SEC title contention thanks to LSU's win over Arkansas today.

If Alabama beats Ole Miss today, LSU clinches the SEC West.

8:06 pm, November 12, 2022

⏳ Almost game time

We're less than 30 minutes away from kickoff between No. 9 Alabama and No. 11 Ole Miss. The players for both teams have arrived in the stadium and it's almost game time