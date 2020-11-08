Notre Dame, Ian Book edge Clemson for first place in the ACC

Kyren Williams ran for 140 yards and three touchdowns in Notre Dame's 47-40 win over Clemson.

For the first time in the storied history of its program, Notre Dame looks like it will have a chance at becoming a conference champion.

The Fighting Irish overcame a blown 13-point lead in regulation to force overtime, eventually toppling No. 1 Clemson 47-40 in the second extra period. With the win, Notre Dame improved to 7-0 on the season and claims sole possession of first place in the ACC — and in its first season playing in a conference. ND also extended its winning streak against ACC opponents to 11 games as Clemson drops to 7-1, ending a 36-game regular season winning streak that dated back 2017 while giving the Irish a huge tiebreaker for the ACC Championship Game — a contest that could potentially be a rematch of Saturday’s thriller.

Running back Kyren Williams scored from 65 yards out on the first play from scrimmage and established a strong ground game, which quarterback Ian Book complemented with 374 total yards. Book shook off a goal line fumble in the third quarter to guide the Irish on a game-tying drive in the final minutes of regulation. In overtime, the redshirt senior set up a number of favorable scenarios for ND, which Williams capitalized on with touchdowns in both overtimes.

Clemson's D.J. Uiagalelei filled in for Trevor Lawrence once again at quarterback, leading Clemson to a second-half rally and the verge of a road win over a top-5 team. The freshman threw for a career-high 439 yards to go with three total touchdowns. That performance became even more important as star running back Travis Etienne struggled to find running room against a stout Notre Dame defense.

In the end, it was experience and a balanced attack that propelled Notre Dame to its first win over a No. 1 team since 1993.