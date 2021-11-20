Ohio State dominates Michigan State, 56-7, in top-10 matchup

The Buckeyes scored on their first drive of the game. And on their second drive. And on their third drive. And on their fourth drive.

The beat just continued to go on for Ohio State Saturday afternoon, as it disposed of Michigan State with ease, 56-7. For the Buckeyes, 49 of those points came in the first half.

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud had an incredible day, going 32-for-35 with 432 passing yards and six touchdowns. His longest of the day was a 77-yard strike to receiver Garrett Wilson. The Buckeyes receiving core had an afternoon to remember with three different ball-catchers finishing with more than 100 yards. Here's how it broke down:

Chris Olave: 7 receptions, 140 yards, 2 TDs

Garrett Wilson: 7 receptions, 126 yards, 2 TDs

Jaxon Smith-njigba: 10 receptions, 105 yards, 1 TD

On the other sideline, the Michigan State offense struggled mightily against a stout Ohio State defense. QB Payton Thorne finished 14-for-36 with 158 yards and a touchdown to Keon Coleman that came in the fourth quarter. Michigan State's run game, which is its bread and butter on offense, was held to only 66 yards. Kenneth Walker III, the nation's leading rusher entering Saturday, was held to 25 yards on six attempts.

Ohio State rushed for 206 yards and passed for 449. This kind of effort from the Buckeyes won't just secure their spot in the top four of the College Football Playoff ranking -- it could move them up.

This loss will most likely move Michigan State down in the CFP.

Here are the final stats: