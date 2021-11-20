Last Updated 10:18 PM, November 20, 2021
Evan Marinofsky

Ohio State dominates Michigan State, 56-7, in top-10 matchup

Share
College football rankings: Oklahoma falls 5 spots after first loss
2:39
8:27 pm, November 20, 2021

Ohio State crushes Michigan State, 56-7, scores 49 in first half

Ohio State crushed Michigan State.

The Buckeyes scored on their first drive of the game. And on their second drive. And on their third drive. And on their fourth drive. 

The beat just continued to go on for Ohio State Saturday afternoon, as it disposed of Michigan State with ease, 56-7. For the Buckeyes, 49 of those points came in the first half. 

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud had an incredible day, going 32-for-35 with 432 passing yards and six touchdowns. His longest of the day was a 77-yard strike to receiver Garrett Wilson. The Buckeyes receiving core had an afternoon to remember with three different ball-catchers finishing with more than 100 yards. Here's how it broke down: 

  • Chris Olave: 7 receptions, 140 yards, 2 TDs
  • Garrett Wilson: 7 receptions, 126 yards, 2 TDs
  • Jaxon Smith-njigba: 10 receptions, 105 yards, 1 TD 

On the other sideline, the Michigan State offense struggled mightily against a stout Ohio State defense. QB Payton Thorne finished 14-for-36 with 158 yards and a touchdown to Keon Coleman that came in the fourth quarter. Michigan State's run game, which is its bread and butter on offense, was held to only 66 yards. Kenneth Walker III, the nation's leading rusher entering Saturday, was held to 25 yards on six attempts. 

Ohio State rushed for 206 yards and passed for 449. This kind of effort from the Buckeyes won't just secure their spot in the top four of the College Football Playoff ranking -- it could move them up. 

This loss will most likely move Michigan State down in the CFP. 

Here are the final stats: 

Final stats from Michigan State and Ohio State.
7:51 pm, November 20, 2021

Keon Coleman catches 12-yd TD, gets Michigan State on the board | 14:55 4Q

It took longer than expected, but the Spartans are finally on the scoreboard. 

After his best drive of the game, Spartans QB Payton Thorne found receiver Keon Coleman for a 12-yard touchdown to cut the Ohio State lead to 49-7. 

There is still 14:55 remaining in the fourth quarter. 

6:46 pm, November 20, 2021

Ohio State leads Michigan State, 49-0, after the first half

Ohio State picked a great time for its best half of the season. 

The Buckeyes absolutely crushed the Spartans in the first half, outscoring them 49-0 over the first half. Three of those scores came in the first quarter, while four came in the second. 

Ohio State finishes with a staggering 500 yards of total offense. Michigan State struggled, only posting 116. 

Buckeyes QB C.J. Stroud went 29-for-31 with 393 yards passing and six touchdowns. That's absurd. Michigan State QB Payton Thorne finished the first half 8-for-26 with 77 yards through the air. 

When it comes to receiving for Ohio State, Chris Olave has seven receptions for 140 yards and two touchdowns. Olave also set the school-record for most TDs caught in a career with 35. Garrett Wilson posted seven receptions with 126 yards and two touchdowns. 

Here's how the full stats break down: 

First half stats from Ohio State and Michigan State.
6:39 pm, November 20, 2021

Garrett Wilson scores 12-yd TD, Ohio State leads 42-0 | 7:01 2Q

Death, taxes and Ohio State continues to score. 

This time it was Garrett Wilson bringing in a 12-yard TD to extend the lead to 42-0. The Buckeyes seem to be scoring on everything. 

The Buckeyes lead 42-0 with 7:01 left in the first half. 

6:22 pm, November 20, 2021

Miyan Williams rushes for 1-yd TD, Ohio State leads 35-0 | 10:02 2Q

Ohio State continued its dominance in the first half when Miyan Williams ran in a one-yard score to make it 35-0 Buckeyes. 

The play of the drive came right before on an incredible 27-yard pass and catch from C.J. Stroud to Chris Olave to place the ball at the one-yard line. 

6:05 pm, November 20, 2021

C.J. Stroud connects with Julian Fleming, Ohio State leads 28-0 | 14:05 2Q

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud found receiver Julian Fleming in the back of the end zone to make it 28-0. It was a four-yard TD pass. 

Hard to think of a better start for the Buckeyes, as there's still 14:05 to play in the first half and Ohio State leads 28-0. 

5:50 pm, November 20, 2021

Olave scores another TD, Ohio State leads 21-0 | 2:31 1Q

It would be hard to script a better start for Ohio State. 

After a missed field goal from Michigan State, the Buckeyes didn't take long to expand on their lead. QB C.J. Stroud found receiver Chris Olave in the back of the end zone for a 43-yard score to make it 21-0. 

Olave now has the most touchdown receptions in Ohio State history with 35. 

Ohio State leads, 21-0, with 2:31 to play in the first. 

5:40 pm, November 20, 2021

Garrett Wilson scores 77-yd TD, Ohio State up 14-0 | 7:57 1Q

Two possessions and two scores for Ohio State. 

QB C.J. Stroud tossed a 77-yard touchdown pass to receiver Garrett Wilson to make it 14-0 early in this one. Wilson eluded both defenders and took it to the house. 

Ohio State leads Michigan State, 14-0, with 7:57 to play in the first. 

5:18 pm, November 20, 2021

Chris Olave catches 23-yd TD pass, ties school-record | 10:42 1Q

Ohio State got the start it was looking for. 

QB C.J. Stroud found trusty receiver Chris Olave over the middle for a terrific, 23-yard catch in the end zone to make it 7-0 Buckeyes. 

The touchdown ties Olave with David Boston for most career touchdowns at Ohio State with 34. 

Ohio State leads, 7-0, with 10:42 to play in the first quarter. 

4:51 pm, November 20, 2021

Pregame: Ohio State vs. Michigan State

Ohio State takes on Michigan State today at 12 p.m.

It's almost time for kickoff between No. 4 Ohio State and No. 7 Michigan State. 

This game has massive implications on the Big Ten and College Football Playoff ranking. With a win, Ohio State further solidifies itself in the top four of the CFP. With a loss, it falls down to No. 5 or 6. If the Spartans pull out a win, this catapults them closer to that top four. However if they lose, it hurts their chances at one of those coveted, top spots. 

Michigan State will look to win with its run game led by Kenneth Walker III -- the leading rusher in the nation. Ohio State will look to win through star QB C.J. Stroud. 

Click here for a full look at today's games

4:16 am, November 18, 2021

How to watch Ohio State vs. Michigan State

Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba is one of QB C.J. Stroud's favorite targets.

Here's all you need to know when it comes to watching Saturday's Big Ten tilt between No. 4 Ohio State and No. 7 Michigan State. 

  • Time: 12 p.m. ET 
  • Date: Saturday, Nov. 20
  • TV channel: ABC
  • Streaming: Watch ESPN
  • Location: Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH

Click or tap here for a complete list of Week 12 TV info

3:55 am, November 18, 2021

Previewing Ohio State vs. Michigan State

Kenneth Walker III leads the nation in rushing.

Ohio State vs. Michigan State is always a terrific matchup. But now with the implications this will have on the Big Ten and the College Football Playoff ranking, this is going to be huge. 

Both squads enter at 9-1. Ohio State's lone loss came back on Sept. 11 against Oregon. Michigan State was upset by Purdue, 40-29, earlier this month on Nov. 6. 

The Buckeyes enter Saturday with an offense centered around redshirt-freshman QB C.J. Stroud. He comes into this game with the 11th most passing yards in the nation at 3,036, with 30 touchdowns and only five interceptions. His favorite target, Jaxson Smith-Njigba, enters play with 1,027 yards receiving on the season and five touchdowns. 

On the other sideline, Michigan State's offense centers around its run game, and rightfully so. Kenneth Walker III leads the nation in rushing yards with 1,473 and is tied for the league-lead in touchdowns with 17. 

Defensively, Ohio State beats Michigan State in average yards for per game and average yards against. But after seeing the way in which the Spartans held their own and beat Michigan on Oct. 30, anything is possible this Saturday when Ohio State and Michigan State renew their rivalry. 

3:44 am, November 18, 2021

College Football Playoff ranking update

Ohio State comes in ranked No. 4 in the College Football Playoff ranking. The Spartans enter at No. 7. With the season winding down, this game will have a massive impact on the CFP. 

Let's take a look at the current CFP rankings and AP poll. 

CFP Ranking RANKING AP POLL
Georgia 1 Georgia
Alabama 2 Alabama
Oregon 3 Cincinnati 
Ohio State 4 Oregon 
Cincinnati  5 Ohio State
Michigan 6 Notre Dame
Michigan State 7 Michigan State
Notre Dame 8 Michigan 
Oklahoma State 9 Oklahoma State
Wake Forest 10 Ole Miss
Baylor 11 Baylor
Ole Miss 12 Oklahoma
Oklahoma 13 Wake Forest
BYU 14 BYU
Wisconsin 15 UTSA
Texas A&M 16 Texas A&M
Iowa 17 Houston
Pittsburgh  18 Iowa
San Diego State 19 Wisconsin
NC State 20 Pittsburgh 
Arkansas 21 Arkansas
UTSA 22 Louisiana 
Utah 23 San Diego State
Houston 24 Utah
Mississippi State 25 NC State

Ohio State and Michigan State play at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 20. Here's the rest of the top 25 schedule: 

Friday, Nov. 19

Saturday, Nov. 20

3:25 am, November 18, 2021

Ohio State vs. Michigan State: How they stack up

In the latest College Football Playoff ranking, Ohio State ranked No. 4, while Michigan State grabbed the No. 7 spot. Here's the tale of the tape based off how both have played so far this season. 

Ohio State vs. Michigan State
Ohio State 2021 STATS Michigan state
9-1 Record 9-1
No. 4 College Football Playoff ranking No. 7
46.3 Points per game 34.6
20.2 Points allowed 22.5
550.4 Yards per game 449.6
353.6 Pass yards per game 251.8
196.8 Rush yards per game 197.8
367.4 Yards allowed per game 444.2
261.5 Pass yards allowed per game 329.0
105.9 Rush yards allowed per game 115.2
C.J. Stroud 
3,036 yards (30 TD, 5 INT)		 Passing leader Payton Thorne 
2,460 yards (21 TD, 8 INT)
TreVeyon Henderson
1,028 yards (14 TD)		 Rushing leader Kenneth Walker III
1,473 yards (17 TD)
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
1,027 yards (5 TD)		 Receiving leader Jayden Reed
829 yards (7 TD)
Ronnie Hickman
82 total tackles (1 TFL, 1 SK)		 Defense Xavier Henderson
82 tackles (10.0 TFL, 3 Sk)
2:56 am, November 18, 2021

Ohio State vs. Michigan State: Series history

Ohio State has certainly gotten the better of its matchups with Michigan State, going 32-13. 

These two storied franchises have clashed since 1912, although after that first meeting, the Spartans and Buckeyes didn't meet up again until 1951. 

Currently, Ohio State rides a five-game win streak against the Spartans heading into Saturday's matchup. Most recently, the Buckeyes took down the Spartans, 52-12, in December 2020. 

Here's the last 16 times these teams have played dating back to 1997. 

DATE LOCATION WINNER SCORE
Dec. 5, 2020 East Lansing, MI Ohio State 52-12
Oct. 5, 2019 Columbus, OH Ohio State 34-10
Nov. 10, 2018 East Lansing, MI Ohio State  26-6
Nov. 11, 2017 Columbus, OH Ohio State 48-3
Nov. 19, 2016 East Lansing, MI Ohio State 17-16
Nov. 21, 2015 Columbus, OH Michigan State 17-14
Nov. 8, 2014 East Lansing, MI Ohio State 49-37
Sept. 29, 2012 East Lansing, MI Ohio State 17-16
Oct. 1, 2011 Columbus, OH Michigan State 10-7
Oct. 18, 2008 East Lansing, MI Ohio State 45-7
Oct. 20, 2007 Columbus, OH Ohio State 24-17
Oct. 14, 2006 East Lansing, MI Ohio State 38-7
Oct. 15, 2005 Columbus, OH Ohio State 35-24
Nov. 8, 2003 Columbus, OH Ohio State 33-23
Nov. 7, 1998 Columbus, OH Michigan State 28-24
Nov. 1, 1997 East Lansing, MI Ohio State 37-13