Ohio State dominates Michigan State, 56-7, in top-10 matchup

Last Updated 10:18 PM, November 20, 2021

Ohio State crushes Michigan State, 56-7, scores 49 in first half The Buckeyes scored on their first drive of the game. And on their second drive. And on their third drive. And on their fourth drive. The beat just continued to go on for Ohio State Saturday afternoon, as it disposed of Michigan State with ease, 56-7. For the Buckeyes, 49 of those points came in the first half. Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud had an incredible day, going 32-for-35 with 432 passing yards and six touchdowns. His longest of the day was a 77-yard strike to receiver Garrett Wilson. The Buckeyes receiving core had an afternoon to remember with three different ball-catchers finishing with more than 100 yards. Here's how it broke down: Chris Olave: 7 receptions, 140 yards, 2 TDs Garrett Wilson: 7 receptions, 126 yards, 2 TDs Jaxon Smith-njigba: 10 receptions, 105 yards, 1 TD On the other sideline, the Michigan State offense struggled mightily against a stout Ohio State defense. QB Payton Thorne finished 14-for-36 with 158 yards and a touchdown to Keon Coleman that came in the fourth quarter. Michigan State's run game, which is its bread and butter on offense, was held to only 66 yards. Kenneth Walker III, the nation's leading rusher entering Saturday, was held to 25 yards on six attempts. Ohio State rushed for 206 yards and passed for 449. This kind of effort from the Buckeyes won't just secure their spot in the top four of the College Football Playoff ranking -- it could move them up. This loss will most likely move Michigan State down in the CFP. 

Here are the final stats: Keon Coleman catches 12-yd TD, gets Michigan State on the board | 14:55 4Q TOUCHDOWN @keoncoleman6 😤— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) November 20, 2021 It took longer than expected, but the Spartans are finally on the scoreboard. After his best drive of the game, Spartans QB Payton Thorne found receiver Keon Coleman for a 12-yard touchdown to cut the Ohio State lead to 49-7. There is still 14:55 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Ohio State leads Michigan State, 49-0, after the first half We have scored a lot and they have not. #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/hWtN2udBzM— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) November 20, 2021 Ohio State picked a great time for its best half of the season. The Buckeyes absolutely crushed the Spartans in the first half, outscoring them 49-0 over the first half. Three of those scores came in the first quarter, while four came in the second. Ohio State finishes with a staggering 500 yards of total offense. Michigan State struggled, only posting 116. Buckeyes QB C.J. Stroud went 29-for-31 with 393 yards passing and six touchdowns. That's absurd. Michigan State QB Payton Thorne finished the first half 8-for-26 with 77 yards through the air. When it comes to receiving for Ohio State, Chris Olave has seven receptions for 140 yards and two touchdowns. Olave also set the school-record for most TDs caught in a career with 35. Garrett Wilson posted seven receptions with 126 yards and two touchdowns. Here's how the full stats break down: Miyan Williams rushes for 1-yd TD, Ohio State leads 35-0 | 10:02 2QTruly an absurd bit of ball tracking from Olave. Yeesh. pic.twitter.com/xseS0NDzhR— Bill Landis (@BillLandis25) November 20, 2021 Ohio State continued its dominance in the first half when Miyan Williams ran in a one-yard score to make it 35-0 Buckeyes. The play of the drive came right before on an incredible 27-yard pass and catch from C.J. Stroud to Chris Olave to place the ball at the one-yard line.

C.J. Stroud connects with Julian Fleming, Ohio State leads 28-0 | 14:05 2QJOIN THE PARTY🥳@julian_040#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/16qvHyixnf— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) November 20, 2021 Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud found receiver Julian Fleming in the back of the end zone to make it 28-0. It was a four-yard TD pass. Hard to think of a better start for the Buckeyes, as there's still 14:05 to play in the first half and Ohio State leads 28-0.

Olave scores another TD, Ohio State leads 21-0 | 2:31 1QTOUCHDOWN OHIO STATEAnother CJ Stroud 💣 to Chris Olave! #MichiganState #OhioState pic.twitter.com/O2w0eLjWUA— Sideline CFB (@SidelineCFB) November 20, 2021 It would be hard to script a better start for Ohio State. After a missed field goal from Michigan State, the Buckeyes didn't take long to expand on their lead. QB C.J. Stroud found receiver Chris Olave in the back of the end zone for a 43-yard score to make it 21-0. Olave now has the most touchdown receptions in Ohio State history with 35. Ohio State leads, 21-0, with 2:31 to play in the first.

Garrett Wilson scores 77-yd TD, Ohio State up 14-0 | 7:57 1QHear that roar? @GarrettWilson_V #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/KXEXmhy8cr— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) November 20, 2021 Two possessions and two scores for Ohio State. QB C.J. Stroud tossed a 77-yard touchdown pass to receiver Garrett Wilson to make it 14-0 early in this one. Wilson eluded both defenders and took it to the house. Ohio State leads Michigan State, 14-0, with 7:57 to play in the first.

Chris Olave catches 23-yd TD pass, ties school-record | 10:42 1QCareer receiving TD No. 3️⃣4️⃣ 🙌@chrisolave_ just tied David Boston's all-time @OhioStateFB record. pic.twitter.com/vqrxbUASCy— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 20, 2021 Ohio State got the start it was looking for. QB C.J. Stroud found trusty receiver Chris Olave over the middle for a terrific, 23-yard catch in the end zone to make it 7-0 Buckeyes. The touchdown ties Olave with David Boston for most career touchdowns at Ohio State with 34. Ohio State leads, 7-0, with 10:42 to play in the first quarter.

Pregame: Ohio State vs. Michigan State It's almost time for kickoff between No. 4 Ohio State and No. 7 Michigan State. This game has massive implications on the Big Ten and College Football Playoff ranking. With a win, Ohio State further solidifies itself in the top four of the CFP. With a loss, it falls down to No. 5 or 6. If the Spartans pull out a win, this catapults them closer to that top four. However if they lose, it hurts their chances at one of those coveted, top spots. Michigan State will look to win with its run game led by Kenneth Walker III -- the leading rusher in the nation. Ohio State will look to win through star QB C.J. Stroud. Click here for a full look at today's games.

How to watch Ohio State vs. Michigan State Here's all you need to know when it comes to watching Saturday's Big Ten tilt between No. 4 Ohio State and No. 7 Michigan State. Time: 12 p.m. ET Date: Saturday, Nov. 20 TV channel: ABC Streaming: Watch ESPN Location: Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH Click or tap here for a complete list of Week 12 TV info.

Previewing Ohio State vs. Michigan State Ohio State vs. Michigan State is always a terrific matchup. But now with the implications this will have on the Big Ten and the College Football Playoff ranking, this is going to be huge. Both squads enter at 9-1. Ohio State's lone loss came back on Sept. 11 against Oregon. Michigan State was upset by Purdue, 40-29, earlier this month on Nov. 6. The Buckeyes enter Saturday with an offense centered around redshirt-freshman QB C.J. Stroud. He comes into this game with the 11th most passing yards in the nation at 3,036, with 30 touchdowns and only five interceptions. His favorite target, Jaxson Smith-Njigba, enters play with 1,027 yards receiving on the season and five touchdowns. On the other sideline, Michigan State's offense centers around its run game, and rightfully so. Kenneth Walker III leads the nation in rushing yards with 1,473 and is tied for the league-lead in touchdowns with 17. Defensively, Ohio State beats Michigan State in average yards for per game and average yards against. But after seeing the way in which the Spartans held their own and beat Michigan on Oct. 30, anything is possible this Saturday when Ohio State and Michigan State renew their rivalry.

College Football Playoff ranking updateOhio State comes in ranked No. 4 in the College Football Playoff ranking. The Spartans enter at No. 7. With the season winding down, this game will have a massive impact on the CFP. Let's take a look at the current CFP rankings and AP poll. CFP Ranking RANKING AP POLL Georgia 1 Georgia Alabama 2 Alabama Oregon 3 Cincinnati Ohio State 4 Oregon Cincinnati 5 Ohio State Michigan 6 Notre Dame Michigan State 7 Michigan State Notre Dame 8 Michigan Oklahoma State 9 Oklahoma State Wake Forest 10 Ole Miss Baylor 11 Baylor Ole Miss 12 Oklahoma Oklahoma 13 Wake Forest BYU 14 BYU Wisconsin 15 UTSA Texas A&M 16 Texas A&M Iowa 17 Houston Pittsburgh 18 Iowa San Diego State 19 Wisconsin NC State 20 Pittsburgh Arkansas 21 Arkansas UTSA 22 Louisiana Utah 23 San Diego State Houston 24 Utah Mississippi State 25 NC State Ohio State and Michigan State play at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 20. Here's the rest of the top 25 schedule: Friday, Nov. 19 No. 19 San Diego State at UNLV | 11:30 p.m. | CBSSN No. 24 Houston vs. Memphis | 9 p.m. | ESPN2 Saturday, Nov. 20 No. 1 Georgia vs. Charleston Southern | 12 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+ No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 21 Arkansas | 3:30 p.m. | CBS No. 3 Oregon at No. 23 Utah | 7:30 p.m. | ABC No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 7 Michigan State | 12 p.m. | ABC No. 5 Cincinnati at SMU | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN No. 6 Michigan at Maryland | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network No. 8 Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech | 2:30 p.m. | NBC No. 9 Oklahoma State at Texas Tech | 8 p.m. | FOX No. 10 Wake Forest at Clemson | 12 p.m. | ESPN No. 11 Baylor at Kansas State | 5:30 p.m. | FS1 No. 12 Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network No. 13 Oklahoma vs. Iowa State | 12 p.m. | FOX No. 14 BYU at Georgia Southern | 4 p.m. | ESPN+ No. 15 Wisconsin vs. Nebraska | 3:30 p.m. | ABC No. 16 Texas A&M vs. Prairie View A&M | 12 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+ No. 17 Iowa vs. Illinois | 2 p.m. | FS1 No. 18 Pitt vs. Virginia | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2 No. 20 NC State vs. Syracuse | 4 p.m. | ACC Network No. 22 UTSA vs. UAB | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+ No. 25 Mississippi State vs. Tennessee State | 12 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+ share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:25 am, November 18, 2021Ohio State vs. Michigan State: How they stack upIn the latest College Football Playoff ranking, Ohio State ranked No. 4, while Michigan State grabbed the No. 7 spot. Here's the tale of the tape based off how both have played so far this season. Ohio State vs. Michigan State Ohio State 2021 STATS Michigan state 9-1 Record 9-1 No. 4 College Football Playoff ranking No. 7 46.3 Points per game 34.6 20.2 Points allowed 22.5 550.4 Yards per game 449.6 353.6 Pass yards per game 251.8 196.8 Rush yards per game 197.8 367.4 Yards allowed per game 444.2 261.5 Pass yards allowed per game 329.0 105.9 Rush yards allowed per game 115.2 C.J. Stroud 3,036 yards (30 TD, 5 INT) Passing leader Payton Thorne 2,460 yards (21 TD, 8 INT) TreVeyon Henderson 1,028 yards (14 TD) Rushing leader Kenneth Walker III 1,473 yards (17 TD) Jaxon Smith-Njigba 1,027 yards (5 TD) Receiving leader Jayden Reed 829 yards (7 TD) Ronnie Hickman 82 total tackles (1 TFL, 1 SK) Defense Xavier Henderson 82 tackles (10.0 TFL, 3 Sk)

Ohio State vs. Michigan State: Series history Ohio State has certainly gotten the better of its matchups with Michigan State, going 32-13. These two storied franchises have clashed since 1912, although after that first meeting, the Spartans and Buckeyes didn't meet up again until 1951. Currently, Ohio State rides a five-game win streak against the Spartans heading into Saturday's matchup. Most recently, the Buckeyes took down the Spartans, 52-12, in December 2020. Here's the last 16 times these teams have played dating back to 1997. DATE LOCATION WINNER SCORE Dec. 5, 2020 East Lansing, MI Ohio State 52-12 Oct. 5, 2019 Columbus, OH Ohio State 34-10 Nov. 10, 2018 East Lansing, MI Ohio State 26-6 Nov. 11, 2017 Columbus, OH Ohio State 48-3 Nov. 19, 2016 East Lansing, MI Ohio State 17-